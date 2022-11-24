Read full article on original website
Related
thebrag.com
The Voice Australia winner hasn’t spoken to mentor Rita Ora since the final
The Voice Australia winner Lachie Gill says that he hasn’t been able to get in touch with his mentor Rita Ora since the show ended. The Voice Australia winner Lachie Gill says that he hasn’t been able to get in touch with his mentor Rita Ora since the show’s finale in May.
thebrag.com
Ally Langdon takes six figure pay cut for A Current Affair role
Ally Langdon will be taking over from Tracy Grimshaw as the host of A Current Affair, however, her new role comes with a hefty six-figure pay cut. Insiders told Daily Telegraph that Langdon is on a $1 million salary at the Today show, which sees her spend 17.5 hours per week on air. The same sources said that Langdon hesitated over taking the ACA role because it would involve a pay cut.
thebrag.com
“Honoured and humbled”: Winner crowned at Set the Stage with Tash Sultana
Aspiring artists were offered the opportunity of a lifetime as they took the stage outside Platypus’ Pitt St store to perform in front of Aussie music icon Tash Sultana and the Lonely Lands team for Set The Stage with Tash Sultana, thanks to Platypus and New Balance. Tash is...
thebrag.com
TAG Cares: How the live music equipment supplier is heading into the future
In the modern music industry, it’s not enough to simply run a profitable business; when you’re business is also based in Australia, a country ravaged by bush fires and contending with flooding, being aware of your impact on the climate is even more vital. Established back in the...
Comments / 0