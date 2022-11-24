Ally Langdon will be taking over from Tracy Grimshaw as the host of A Current Affair, however, her new role comes with a hefty six-figure pay cut. Insiders told Daily Telegraph that Langdon is on a $1 million salary at the Today show, which sees her spend 17.5 hours per week on air. The same sources said that Langdon hesitated over taking the ACA role because it would involve a pay cut.

23 HOURS AGO