The town is also putting together an ordinance covering rats. (Photo from Town of Thurmont website) Thurmont, Md (KM) The Town of Thurmont is considering some changes to its regulations regarding residents raising chickens on their properties. Mayor John Kinnaird says the municipality already has rules regarding chickens. “Chickens have to be kept in an enclosure, can’t run wild, have to keep the yard clean, pick up all the debris and the feces and the chickens,:” he says.

THURMONT, MD ・ 21 HOURS AGO