wfmd.com
Thurmont Drafting Changes To Regulations Regarding Residents Keeping Chickens
The town is also putting together an ordinance covering rats. (Photo from Town of Thurmont website) Thurmont, Md (KM) The Town of Thurmont is considering some changes to its regulations regarding residents raising chickens on their properties. Mayor John Kinnaird says the municipality already has rules regarding chickens. “Chickens have to be kept in an enclosure, can’t run wild, have to keep the yard clean, pick up all the debris and the feces and the chickens,:” he says.
We can declare a winner in the Maryland Matters election contest!
This fall's election contest came down to the first of two tie-breakers. The post We can declare a winner in the Maryland Matters election contest! appeared first on Maryland Matters.
State Roundup: Hogan racks up $220K+ in travel security for 2022; how Howard County turned blue; Hoyer ponders future outside Dem leadership
HOGAN’s SECURITY DETAIL FOR TRAVEL TOPS $220,000 FOR 2022: Maryland taxpayers paid $236,584.80 for Gov. Larry Hogan’s security detail on out-of-state and out-of-country trips from January through September of this year, according to information provided by the Maryland State Police. Some of Hogan’s out-of-Maryland trips were on official business but many more were for personal political business. Pamela Wood/The Baltimore Banner.
wfmd.com
Frederick County Sheriff Makes History
Sheriff Chuck Jenkins becomes the only sheriff in Frederick County to be elected for five terms. Frederick, Md. (BW)- Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins was elected to his fifth consecutive term in office when the election results were certified on Nov 21. Jenkins made history by becoming the only Frederick...
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Recreation Membership Passes Will be FREE For County Residents in 2023
Montgomery County Recreation membership passes for exercise enthusiasts will be free for County residents in 2023. The free pass provides access to full-equipped exercise rooms, open gym activities, and game rooms at any Community Recreation Center during regularly scheduled hours. This membership makes it easy to work out close to...
Analysis: Howard County turns Blue; Anne Arundel swings slightly Purple, but trending Blue
An earlier version of this column appears in the December issue of The Business Monthly serving Howard and Anne Arundel counties. Is Howard County Blue or Purple? The results of the November election say it is definitely Democrat Blue. Neighboring Anne Arundel County still swings slightly Purple but is trending...
mocoshow.com
MCPS Announces It’s Monitoring The Situation; Message About School Impacts to Come Later
MCPS has announced it is “monitoring the situation concerning the large power outage in many areas of the county. Any message about impacts to school operations will come later as more information becomes available.” after a plane crashed has led to widespread power outages across the county. The...
foxbaltimore.com
Looking ahead to the new year as Baltimore plans to take action with squeegeeing issues
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Mayor Brandon Scott said beginning Jan. 10, Baltimore city will be taking a number of steps, including banning squeegeeing at six major corridors in the city. New video obtained by FOX45 News shows a Baltimore police officer sitting at the corner of Light and Conway streets...
popville.com
Update: Power restored “individuals who were stranded in the airplane” rescued, “Pepco Statement Regarding Power Outage In Montgomery County, Maryland”
Harrison writes: “Two people are reportedly trapped inside this small aircraft that has crashed into power lines near Goshen Road and Rothbury Drive in Montgomery Village near Gaithersburg. Rescue is still in progress over two hours after the plane crashed.”. Update from Pepco:. “Pepco is pleased to have successfully...
‘Cybersecurity incident’ disrupts Washington County website, some services
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A “cybersecurity incident” on Thanksgiving caused a disruption to certain computer systems, including the county’s website and some services. As of Friday at 7:30 p.m., the disruption was affecting some capabilities at the Emergency Communications Center, but Danielle Weaver, Washington County Public Relations and Marketing Director, said in […]
Opinion: Latest explosions a potent argument for building electrification
With a vote by the county council coming up, the gas industry is working hard to keep Montgomery County hooked on fossil fuels. The post Opinion: Latest explosions a potent argument for building electrification appeared first on Maryland Matters.
mocoshow.com
Over 40 MCPS Schools Without Power As School System Continues to Assess Impact of Outages
Per MCPS at 10:06pm on Sunday, November 27: “Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) will continue to assess the impact of the power outage on school system operations. We will have an announcement later this evening. Currently, more than 40 schools and 6 central office facilities are without power, affecting a number of key services such as maintenance, buses and food services.”
Commercial Observer
Acres Lends $84M For Planned Multifamily Development in Frederick, Md.
The Goldstar Group received an $83.7 million loan for the construction of Residences at East Church, an apartment complex being developed in Frederick, Md., Commercial Observer has learned. Acres Capital Corp. originated the loan. Further loan details were not revealed. “As home to one of the largest clusters of bioscience...
rockvillenights.com
Massive power outage across Montgomery County - UPDATE: Gaithersburg plane crash victims rescued
UPDATE - 12:48 AM, November 28: Both occupants of the plane have been successfully rescued, and are on the ground, Montgomery County Assistant Chief Administrative Officer Earl Stoddard said. They are being transported to local hospitals with serious injuries, Fire Chief Goldstein announced, a change from earlier announcements that there were no injuries.
Towerlight
Towson to remain smoke free despite forthcoming marijuana legalization; future of non-smoking consumption remains unknown
While many Towson University students say they support the state’s forthcoming recreational marijuana legalization, university officials say the campus will remain smoke-free and it’s too early to make decisions on non-smoking consumption. Sixty-seven percent of Marylanders voted on Nov. 8 to adopt an amendment to the state’s constitution...
Traffic complaints: Speeding top issue
Traffic complaints are one of the most complained about issues facing Chambersburg Police Department. The Department receives complaints from citizens regarding traffic on a consistent basis, with speeding one of the most complained about traffic issues. On average the department handles over 660 traffic accidents per year. The department has...
Prosecutors want jail time for Baltimore County daycare owner who shot husband
Prosecutors in Washington D.C. are seeking a two-year jail sentence for a Baltimore County woman accused of shooting her husband this past summer.
YAHOO!
25-acre property, house closes at $1.35 million
Nov. 26—Listing at $1,349,900, the house at 10099 Masser Road, Frederick, closed at $1.35 million. Built in 2013 on 25 acres, the home has five bedrooms and six bathrooms, an open concept layout yet with defined spaces. Off the formal living room is an all-season room with a sunken hot tub and a gas fireplace.
WGAL
Harrisburg's Tiny Home project makes new strides
Harrisburg's "Tiny Home" Project received 1.5 million dollars in state funding. Veterans Outreach of Pennsylvania is leading the charge to build 15 tiny homes and a community center for local unsheltered veterans. The future site of the tiny home village and community center is a 5-acre plot along the Susquehanna...
Central pa. police department gets $4.5 million grant for new building
The Northern York County Regional Police got a $4.5 million state grant to help build a new facility to fit its growing needs, according to the York Dispatch. The grant will help build a new $11.5 million-headquarters building for the agency in Manheim Township. The remaining money needed for the project will be made up by other grants, municipal funds, and contributions and sponsorships from groups like NorthPoint Development, according to the newspaper.
