Fairfield, TX

Sponsors Sought for Third Annual ‘Light The Night’ Fundraiser for Faith Academy of Freestone

Faith Academy of Freestone is a Classical Christian School that is seeking to provide a complete educational learning environment for all students. They are looking for supporters who want to partner with the School as a healthy alternative to educating and mentoring young minds. They accept taxable donations as a 501c3 non-profit institution.
FAIRFIELD, TX
Santa Claus is Coming to Freestone Medical Center in December

Freestone Medical Center is partnering with Fairfield Police Association to bring Santa to town, and to support the Blue Santa Toy Drive. On Thursday, December 15th, from 4pm to 7pm, Freestone Medical Center is elated to host Santa Claus and support the Fairfield Police Association’s Annual Blue Santa Toy Drive! Parents are invited to bring their children out to see Santa at the hospital, and in exchange for a new, unwrapped toy donation to the FPA Blue Santa Toy Drive you will receive an emailed electronic photo of your child with the Jolly Old Elf!
FAIRFIELD, TX
10 Things to Do in Central Texas: Nov. 26-27

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - If you’re looking to get the family out of the house after Thanksgiving, we have you covered with 10 things to do in Central Texas!. Click the links below to find out more information:. The Annual Homestead Fair- 35th Annual Homestead Fair. Christmas at the...
WACO, TX
Those Who Make a Difference: Eric Hawkins

This is a monthly feature on someone who makes a difference in other people’s lives. To submit someone for consideration, email ken.sury@wacotrib.com. Eric Hawkins says being part of Waco Police’s NET (Neighborhood Engagement Team) aligns perfectly with his belief that law enforcement needs to meet people where they are in life.
WACO, TX
Waco Tours offering first ever Christmas lights tour

WACO, Texas — Waco Tours has been around since 2016 and does historical drive arounds across the city. Now thanks to a new collaboration, they're adding a Christmas Lights Tour to their list of attractions. Waco Tours is a family owned business and got the opportunity to host their...
WACO, TX
Madisonville’s season ends in regionals with loss to Silsbee

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Madisonville Mustangs season came to a close with a 60-21 loss to Silsbee at Planet Ford Stadium in Spring. After giving up a safety, the Mustangs responded with a Phillip Green Jr. 31-yard rushing touchdown to give Madisonville a 7-2 lead. However, Silsbee showed off their speed and why they are undefeated on the year with 21 unanswered points in the second quarter.
MADISONVILLE, TX
Robinson Police arrest two men for vehicle robbery

ROBINSON, Texas — Robinson Police arrested two robbery suspects after a motorcycle was reported stolen the day after Thanksgiving. Eighteen-year-old Stephon Lucas from Waco, TX and Paul Williams III, 19, from Lott, TX, were arrested and taken to McLennan County jail. Both men were charged with three counts of...
ROBINSON, TX
TxDOT: Full road closure for FM 39

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Texas — TxDOT announced full road closures for FM 39 to perform road repairs in Limestone County. FM 39 just north of County Road 854 will be closed due to road damage. A detour will be available on SH 164 and FM 80. TxDOT says the closure...
LIMESTONE COUNTY, TX
Gun Barrel City police investigate death of 6-year-old boy

GUN BARREL CITY, Texas (KLTV) - Police responded to a report of possible carbon monoxide poisoning and found three children and one adult in need of medical attention. On Nov. 26 at about 9 a.m., the Gun Barrel City Police and Fire Departments responded to a call of possible carbon monoxide poisoning in the 100 block of Garret Lane, according to a police social media post.
GUN BARREL CITY, TX

