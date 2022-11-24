Read full article on original website
Related
freestonecountytimesonline.com
Sponsors Sought for Third Annual ‘Light The Night’ Fundraiser for Faith Academy of Freestone
Faith Academy of Freestone is a Classical Christian School that is seeking to provide a complete educational learning environment for all students. They are looking for supporters who want to partner with the School as a healthy alternative to educating and mentoring young minds. They accept taxable donations as a 501c3 non-profit institution.
freestonecountytimesonline.com
Santa Claus is Coming to Freestone Medical Center in December
Freestone Medical Center is partnering with Fairfield Police Association to bring Santa to town, and to support the Blue Santa Toy Drive. On Thursday, December 15th, from 4pm to 7pm, Freestone Medical Center is elated to host Santa Claus and support the Fairfield Police Association’s Annual Blue Santa Toy Drive! Parents are invited to bring their children out to see Santa at the hospital, and in exchange for a new, unwrapped toy donation to the FPA Blue Santa Toy Drive you will receive an emailed electronic photo of your child with the Jolly Old Elf!
KWTX
10 Things to Do in Central Texas: Nov. 26-27
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - If you’re looking to get the family out of the house after Thanksgiving, we have you covered with 10 things to do in Central Texas!. Click the links below to find out more information:. The Annual Homestead Fair- 35th Annual Homestead Fair. Christmas at the...
freestonecountytimesonline.com
Winners Announced for the Freestone County Fair Youth Commercial Heifer Contest
This contest’s goal is to mimic a real world situation for these cattlemen and women and for them to gain valuable knowledge. There are 4 parts to the contest. A record book: They keep receipts and records of feed, vet expenses, medications given and calculate their breakeven cost and even write a 2 page essay over their project.
WacoTrib.com
Those Who Make a Difference: Eric Hawkins
This is a monthly feature on someone who makes a difference in other people’s lives. To submit someone for consideration, email ken.sury@wacotrib.com. Eric Hawkins says being part of Waco Police’s NET (Neighborhood Engagement Team) aligns perfectly with his belief that law enforcement needs to meet people where they are in life.
WacoTrib.com
PHOTOS — High school football Week 14 around Waco, Central Texas
PHOTOS: Take a look at high school football scenes from around the Waco and Centex area on Nov. 25, 2022. #txhsfb #TribFridayNight.
Waco Tours offering first ever Christmas lights tour
WACO, Texas — Waco Tours has been around since 2016 and does historical drive arounds across the city. Now thanks to a new collaboration, they're adding a Christmas Lights Tour to their list of attractions. Waco Tours is a family owned business and got the opportunity to host their...
KBTX.com
Madisonville’s season ends in regionals with loss to Silsbee
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Madisonville Mustangs season came to a close with a 60-21 loss to Silsbee at Planet Ford Stadium in Spring. After giving up a safety, the Mustangs responded with a Phillip Green Jr. 31-yard rushing touchdown to give Madisonville a 7-2 lead. However, Silsbee showed off their speed and why they are undefeated on the year with 21 unanswered points in the second quarter.
Robinson Police arrest two men for vehicle robbery
ROBINSON, Texas — Robinson Police arrested two robbery suspects after a motorcycle was reported stolen the day after Thanksgiving. Eighteen-year-old Stephon Lucas from Waco, TX and Paul Williams III, 19, from Lott, TX, were arrested and taken to McLennan County jail. Both men were charged with three counts of...
realitytitbit.com
Did someone buy the Fixer Upper castle after Chip and Jo’s renovation?
Did Chip and Joanna Gaines buy a castle and did someone buy the amazing Fixer Upper property once they’d finished? These are just two of the questions fans have on their minds as the Gaines release a new show. HGTV fans fell in love with Joanna, Chip and their...
Man shot after allegedly holding wife and daughter hostage in Jacksonville
UPDATE: Around 11:52 a.m. on Nov. 26, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office got a 911 call from a man who claimed to be holding his wife and daughter hostage, according to Sergeant Adam Albritton, Texas Department of Public Safety. When Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office and DPS troopers arrived at the scene, the man allegedly confronted them […]
Sheriff: Suspect hospitalized after officer involved shooting in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that a suspect has been transported to a local hospital after an alleged officer involved shooting occurred on the 36,000 block of Highway 69. Officials said that all officers are safe and to use caution while travelling through the area. This story will be updated […]
TxDOT: Full road closure for FM 39
LIMESTONE COUNTY, Texas — TxDOT announced full road closures for FM 39 to perform road repairs in Limestone County. FM 39 just north of County Road 854 will be closed due to road damage. A detour will be available on SH 164 and FM 80. TxDOT says the closure...
Missing 72-year-old Anderson County man found
UPDATE — A man at the center of a Silver Alert was found on Wednesday, according to Texas DPS. The alert was issued for 72-year-old Charles Milford on Wednesday after he was last seen on Nov. 22. ELKHART, Texas (KETK) – A Silver Alert was issued for an Anderson County man last seen Nov. 22 […]
WacoTrib.com
What you missed this week in notable Waco crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Waco Tribune-Herald. (7) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
KLTV
Gun Barrel City police investigate death of 6-year-old boy
GUN BARREL CITY, Texas (KLTV) - Police responded to a report of possible carbon monoxide poisoning and found three children and one adult in need of medical attention. On Nov. 26 at about 9 a.m., the Gun Barrel City Police and Fire Departments responded to a call of possible carbon monoxide poisoning in the 100 block of Garret Lane, according to a police social media post.
East Texas boy dies, 2 other children in critical condition after possible carbon monoxide poisoning
TYLER, Texas — A child has died and two more are in critical condition after possible carbon monoxide poisoning. According to the Gun Barrel City Police Department, around 9 a.m. on Saturday, officials responded to a call regarding possible carbon monoxide poisoning in the 100 block of Garrett Ln.
East Texas woman arrested for federal firearm, narcotics possession charges
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas woman was arrested for federal firearm and narcotics possession charges on Monday. Latisha Roland was detained in Bullard after the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office executed a residential search warrant on County Road 3816, said the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office. This arrest came after Roland was indicted by […]
6-year-old boy dead, 3- and 4-year-old children in critical condition of possible carbon monoxide poisoning
GUN BARREL CITY, Texas — A 6-year-old boy has died and 3- and 4-year-old children are in critical condition of possible carbon monoxide poisoning — police say they are investigating the incident. At approximately 9:03 a.m., on November 26, 2022, the Gun Barrel City Police Department and fire...
Comments / 0