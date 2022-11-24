Freestone Medical Center is partnering with Fairfield Police Association to bring Santa to town, and to support the Blue Santa Toy Drive. On Thursday, December 15th, from 4pm to 7pm, Freestone Medical Center is elated to host Santa Claus and support the Fairfield Police Association’s Annual Blue Santa Toy Drive! Parents are invited to bring their children out to see Santa at the hospital, and in exchange for a new, unwrapped toy donation to the FPA Blue Santa Toy Drive you will receive an emailed electronic photo of your child with the Jolly Old Elf!

