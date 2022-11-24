Read full article on original website
psychologytoday.com
Navigating the Medical World With a Chronic Illness
Knowing the practical implications of entering the medical world as a patient can improve one’s quality of life immeasurably. Chronic illness entails nurturing a tolerance for waiting, choosing appropriate doctors, and building a network of nonmedical support. Achieving balance between managing one’s illness and enjoying other activities in life...
WATCH: Former transgender child suing doctors who mutilated her for malpractice
Chloe Cole, an 18-year-old woman, is suing the doctors she claims coerced her into harmful gender transition procedures in the name of affirmation when she was just a child.
4 warning signs of lung cancer the NHS doesn’t want you to ignore
Lung cancer is the biggest cause of cancer-related deaths in England and the fifth biggest cause of death overall.Most recently, TV host Jonnie Irwinrevealed he has terminal cancer and decided to make the news public after he was told the cancer spread from his lungs to his brain.The presenter, who is known for hosting Channel 4’s A Place in the Sun and BBC’s Escape to the Country, said his first warning sign was experiencing blurry vision while driving in Italy in August 2020.He said that, within a week of flying home from filming A Place in the Sun, he...
Brain tumours: Seven possible symptoms to be aware of
Although brain tumours are relatively rare, around 12,000 people are diagnosed with one in the UK every year – including celebrities like tenor Russell Watson, musician and actor Martin Kemp and The Wanted singer Tom Parker.The most recent example in the news was 12-year-old Grace Kelly, from Oadby, Leicestershire, who was diagnosed during a routine trip to SpecSavers before tragically passing away before the £200,000 needed to fund her treatment could be raised.The late former Cabinet minister Baroness Tessa Jowell was another public figure who had a brain tumour. She died in 2018, aged 70, a year after being...
Taking Action: Corcoran toddler needs double transplant urgently
A Central Valley family is pleading for someone to take action to help them save their 2-year-old son's life.
Healthline
Having Surgery to Treat Spinal Stenosis? Here's What You Need to Know
While usually a last resort, surgical treatment for spinal stenosis produces consistently positive results and can be noninvasive as well. Spinal stenosis is a painful condition that happens when the space inside your backbone is too small for your nerves to pass through. Some people who have spinal stenosis have no symptoms at all, but many people experience pain, weakness, and numbness.
The Woman who was Pregnant for 50 Years
Though exceedingly rare, lithopedions can remain hidden for years before diagnosis, as was the case for a 92-year-old Chilean woman named Estela Melendez. Estela Melendez, a 92-year-old Chilean lady, doctors discovered she had a “stone baby" in her for the past 50 years. The elderly patient visited her doctor for an injury and the X-rays incidentally found a 4.4-pound calcified baby in her uterus. This patient had also never had a successful pregnancy, as reported on MSN News.
Season To Share: Mom needs wheelchair, medical van for son with rare, often fatal brain disorder
Nicole Bolufé was on the highway with her then 3-year-old son Liam Cruz when she received the call. When Liam was born, doctors told her he suffered from cerebral palsy. But Nicole wanted to know more. After years of inquiry and derailed efforts to learn more, a geneticist was finally on the line. ...
KevinMD.com
My daughter and COVID: a tale of 3 doctors
It was the best of medical encounters; it was the worst of medical encounters. But it is indeed a story of how two physicians viewed the same situation very differently, and how one brought trauma to a young patient, and one (two) brought healing to that very patient with the same set of information.
Medical News Today
Kidney disease: Is dialysis the best treatment for different ethnicities?
More than 10% of people worldwide have kidney disease. Although 78% of people with advanced kidney disease opt for dialysis, that is not always a viable treatment option. Researchers from the University of California Irvine show certain ethnic groups have higher hospitalization rates when treated with dialysis rather than conservative management.
ajmc.com
Stem Cell Transplant May Be Viable Treatment for Patients With HIV, Leukemia, Says Dr Jana Dickter
Jana K. Dickter, MD, associate clinical professor, Division of Infectious Diseases, City of Hope, discusses a patient's experience being the oldest person to successfully undergo a stem cell transplant while living with HIV and leukemia. Depending on finding the right donor, stem cell transplantation may be a viable treatment option...
KevinMD.com
Don’t lie about medical errors. Apologize.
It was around 6 p.m. on April 21, 2013. My mom saw my grandfather dying slowly in the hospital bed. She had pressed the nurse call button frantically over the last 20 minutes. She rushed to the nurse station only to find out nobody was there. She went back to...
MedicalXpress
Era of hope for patients with lung cancer
November is Lung Cancer Awareness month. Lung cancer is the most common cancer worldwide, with more than 2.1 million cases, according to the American Lung Association. Advancements in lung cancer management, from early diagnosis through treatment are improving patient outcomes. "Lung cancer is not a death sentence anymore," says Dr....
TODAY.com
Patients now have access to doctor's visit notes: A guide to what's inside
What does your doctor really think about your condition and health concerns? For more than a year now, patients have been able to access and read the observations doctors write down about them during a visit. The clinical notes can come with surprises. Patients may be amused to find out...
KevinMD.com
The physician’s real problem isn’t burnout
I read an article recently suggesting that physicians were burned out from hearing about burnout. The proposed solution was to create systemic changes to help alleviate the burden of complexities of care that have polluted health care delivery. The solutions involved adding a team of individuals, including nurse practitioners, physician’s assistants, pharmacy assistants, and other physician extenders.
KevinMD.com
Has medicine lost its why?
From the halls of ancient Greece to the heights of television screens, the myth that the physician is more god than mortal has stood the test of time. As such, we are held to moral and superhuman standards no matter how tough things get. And thanks to our friend Hippocrates, we are oath-bound in our virtues to help anyone in need; while putting OUR personal needs aside, of course. Many of us have felt that visceral rush of piety coursing through our veins after a brutal night of call when you stayed at Mr. Johnson’s bedside five more minutes than you had to. “A golf clap for you,” I say. How could we not get an inflated ego knowing if it weren’t for the chemical properties of water, we could walk on it.
The Jewish Press
The Next Generation of Doctors: Diverse, Woke–and Incompetent
Bad news for the future of medicine and the future of human life. While radical politics had consumed the ‘soft sciences’ and most impractical academic fields, the practical ones, especially the sciences, were generally intact. In the last decade, all of academia has crumbled. Quotas are everywhere and...
Severely ill refusing sicknotes as they cannot afford time off, says GPs’ head
Exclusive: Doctors suffering ‘moral distress’ at their powerlessness to help most vulnerable, says head of the Royal College of GPs
scitechdaily.com
Saving Lives: A New Medical Adhesive
McGill University researchers have created a medical adhesive inspired by nature that might save lives. Around 2 million individuals every year globally pass away from hemorrhage or blood loss. More than 30% of trauma fatalities are caused by uncontrolled hemorrhaging. To stop the bleeding, doctors often apply pressure to the wound and seal it with medical glue. But what happens when exerting pressure is challenging or can make matters worse? Or the wound’s surface is too bloody for glue? Taking inspiration from nature, McGill University researchers created a medical adhesive that could save lives, modeled after structures found in marine organisms such as mussels and flatworms.
Medical Milestone: New Blood Tests to Determine Alzheimer’s Risk Are Now Available
Though not yet offered on a wide basis, several new tests are expected to be utilized in doctor’s offices in the near-future. Improved at-home consumer versions are also being developed.
