Chicago to issue one time $500 relief payments to eligible residentsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Proposal Will Give Alabama Residents Fitting The Eligibility Rules HundredsC. HeslopAlabama State
14 Krispy Kreme stores to close nationwide in 2023Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Village of Hoffman Estates recognizes Sewa Diwali Food Drive in City Council Board MeetingJignesh DixitHoffman Estates, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Related
First-play fireworks and clutch defense send Loyola Academy home with third state championship in last seven seasons
Loyola Academy quarterback Jake Stearney and wide receiver Declan Ford have been classmates since they started kindergarten at St. Mary of the Woods in Chicago’s Wildwood neighborhood, and when they began playing football they thrived on collaborating on long passes for touchdowns. Years later, on the Ramblers’ first play from scrimmage in the IHSA Class […] The post First-play fireworks and clutch defense send Loyola Academy home with third state championship in last seven seasons appeared first on The Record.
5 young men become Eagle Scouts in Arlington Heights
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. — Five young men from Troop 34 in Arlington Heights have completed their climb to become Eagle Scouts. It’s something less than 4% of Scouts in the United States do. “We’ve worked our whole lives for this so it’s a pretty big day for us,” Jacob Koclanis said. Jacob Bigelow said he’s […]
Three-Star OL Christopher Terek In-Depth on Commitment to Notre Dame
Glen Ellyn (Ill.) Glenbard West class of 2023 three-star offensive lineman Christopher Terek is the newest commitment for the University of Notre Dame. The 6-5, 320-pounder called head coach Marcus Freeman on Sunday and made it official. So, why did he flip his commitment from Wisconsin to Notre Dame? He...
Minnesota safety Jalen Glaze not listed on the Gopher Football roster
With the Gopher Football regular season now concluded, we're going to start to see some roster turnover with the transfer portal opening for FBS players on December 5th. It appears things may have started early as third-year safety Jalen Glaze is no longer listed on Minnesota's online roster. Glaze had appeared in 10 games for Minnesota this season, but was not present today in Madison. The Florida native had also appeared in 13 games in '21 on special teams, and then four games in the 2020 season, again on special teams.
alittletimeandakeyboard.com
2022 Holiday Light Shows in the Chicago Suburbs Including Large Scale and Awesome Home Displays
Holiday Light Shows and Awesome Home Displays in the Chicago Suburbs 2022. Sparkling, breathtaking light displays have popped up all over just to warm our hearts this holiday season. I am thrilled to bring you my 2022 list of local Holiday Light Shows and Awesome Home Displays. I will be adding to this list throughout the season.
Chicago fire guts abandoned furniture store in Back of the Yards
Chicago fire officials said a homeless person set a fire in the back of the store to try to stay warm.
ABC7's Great Chicago Light Fight 2022
The Great Chicago Light Fight is back! Bragging rights are again up for grabs as we showcase local homeowners showing off their holiday spirit.
wgnradio.com
Reflecting on the Highland Park shooting with Lou Jogman
David Hochberg, in for Bob Sirott, is joined by the Highland Park Chief of Police, Lou Jogman. Together, they show appreciation for the unsung heroes and emergency workers who responded to protect the victims at the July 4th shooting, many of whom are still feeling the effects of that horrific day.
wgnradio.com
Paul Eisenberg: Lincoln Oasis is more than just a rest stop
Chicago Tribune’s Paul Eisenberg joins Jon Hansen to pay tribute to one of the last hidden gems of the Chicago expressways, the Lincoln Oasis. Paul shares many of his own personal anecdotes and some of the history of the last remaining oases, something unique to Chicago. You can read about more on the Lincoln Oasis in Paul’s latest article here.
luxury-houses.net
This $5.2M Unprecedented Resort-style Living Estate in Burr Ridge, IL Combines Opulence and State of the Art Technology
The Estate in Burr Ridge is a luxurious home masterfully designed and built to welcome you with warmth and comfort now available for sale. This home located at 7430 Arbor Ave, Burr Ridge, Illinois; offering 05 bedrooms and 08 bathrooms with 8,500 square feet of living spaces. Call John Oertel (847-234-3041), Nicole Fabiano Oertel (312 375-5537) – Compass for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Burr Ridge.
5mag.net
Jesse Saunders hospitalized following “major stroke”
Chicago native and house music pioneer Jesse Saunders has been hospitalized after what is being called a “major stroke,” according to online reports and information from sources close to the DJ and producer. The Chosen Few DJs, to which Saunders belongs, posted messages on all major social media...
Week in Review: Chicago teacher killed • Winning $1M lotto ticket sold • Fatal 7-car wreck on Thanksgiving
CHICAGO - The wife of a Chicago teacher killed in a traffic crash is seeking justice after charges were dismissed in the case, a winning $1 million Powerball ticket was sold in suburban Chicago, a northwest Indiana man has received one of the most prestigious recognitions in country music, and a wrong-way driver caused a deadly seven-vehicle wreck on the Kennedy Expressway Thanksgiving night.
seniorresource.com
Assisted Living Near Chicago: Top 10!
At SeniorResource.com, we believe knowledge is power. But we also recognize that time is fleeting and precious, especially in your golden years. Why waste another second on a fruitless internet search when you have us? We’ve rolled up our sleeves, scoured the web, and uncovered the top 10 highest-rated assisted living communities near Chicago. Keep reading to find out more about these great facilities!
PJ Fleck after Wisconsin win: 'You all wanted me fired last week'
The back-to-back wins over Wisconsin are the first for Minnesota since 1994.
Black Friday shoppers flood Chicago Premium Outlets in Aurora
AURORA, Ill. — By Friday afternoon, traffic heading into the Chicago Premium Outlets in Aurora was at nearly a standstill. By nightfall, the crowds hadn’t dwindled much. Cars without spaces parked along the side of the road. “We actually had to go all the way in the back parking lot, like in the boonies, and […]
3 hurt, including cop, after fight over soccer game spills into street in Gold Coast
Five people are being questioned after a fight over a soccer game left three people hurt, including a Chicago police officer.
Chicago and four IL towns make ‘Best Cities for Breakfast Lovers’ list
CHICAGO — It’s long been said that ‘breakfast is the most important meal of the day’ and that’s apparently very true in Chicago!. The Windy City is ranked No. 3 on “2023’s Best Cities for Breakfast Lovers” by Lawn Love. Researchers looked...
Chicago temperature outlook as November 2022 comes to a close
November began warm, turned cold then became mild for the latter third of the month. While the last day of November and first day of December will have below normal temperatures, closer to normal conditions are expected to follow.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kenosha and Spring Grove pursuit ends in Illinois, 1 in custody
KENOSHA, Wis. - An overnight chase had police officers in Illinois and sheriff's deputies in Wisconsin working together to stop the driver of a truck who, according to law enforcement, just kept going. Just after 12:30 Saturday morning, Nov. 26, police in Spring Grove, Illinois noticed a dark Ford F-150....
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Comings & Goings: Pizza Castle now open in Hickory Hills
After almost five decades of serving pizzas from a small storefront in Chicago’s Gage Park neighborhood, Pizza Castle co-owner Richard Jensen had an opportunity to move into a bigger space and he jumped at the chance. So, Jensen packed up the family business and made the move a few...
