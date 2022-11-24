ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winnetka, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Record North Shore

First-play fireworks and clutch defense send Loyola Academy home with third state championship in last seven seasons

Loyola Academy quarterback Jake Stearney and wide receiver Declan Ford have been classmates since they started kindergarten at St. Mary of the Woods in Chicago’s Wildwood neighborhood, and when they began playing football they thrived on collaborating on long passes for touchdowns. Years later, on the Ramblers’ first play from scrimmage in the IHSA Class […] The post First-play fireworks and clutch defense send Loyola Academy home with third state championship in last seven seasons appeared first on The Record.
WILMETTE, IL
Bring Me The News

St. Olaf football player charged after fatal crash in Chicago

An 18-year-old who plays football at St. Olaf College in Minnesota has been charged with reckless homicide following a deadly crash in Chicago. Kendall Sprouts is accused of driving the wrong way and speeding when he crashed into the driver of a Hyundai Sonata, who was pulled over for a traffic stop before abruptly pulling away and attempting to make a U-turn as officers approached on foot.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

5 young men become Eagle Scouts in Arlington Heights

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. — Five young men from Troop 34 in Arlington Heights have completed their climb to become Eagle Scouts. It’s something less than 4% of Scouts in the United States do. “We’ve worked our whole lives for this so it’s a pretty big day for us,” Jacob Koclanis said. Jacob Bigelow said he’s […]
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL
WGNtv.com

Storm centered over southern Illinois Sunday morning moves northeast

Rain forecast through Sunday night indicates heaviest rainfall to the south and southeast of Chicago. Sunday will have periods of rain with chilly northwest winds which will follow the passage of a cold front. The most likely time for rain will be during the morning and early afternoon. Showers will become more scattered as the afternoon progresses and most precipitation should move through the area by sunset. A few flurries may mix with rain during the late afternoon well north and northwest of Chicago with little or no accumulation expected.
CHICAGO, IL
phoenixgsu.com

GSU senior dies in auto crash

Chasatte Simeon died on Wednesday, Nov. 16, in a vehicular accident in Chicago. Simeon, a GSU senior and political science major, was a very active and involved student, friend, and community member. Simeon joined the GSU community as a freshman in 2019. She was an engaged student, a Center for Junior Year peer mentor, and a member of the GSU dance company.
CHICAGO, IL
5mag.net

Jesse Saunders hospitalized following “major stroke”

Chicago native and house music pioneer Jesse Saunders has been hospitalized after what is being called a “major stroke,” according to online reports and information from sources close to the DJ and producer. The Chosen Few DJs, to which Saunders belongs, posted messages on all major social media...
CHICAGO, IL
Q985

Illinois’ Best Burger? Foodie Website Says Go Here

According to some new research, burgers are the go-to food ordering choice for 20% of Illinoisans. The average Illinois resident chows down on burgers about 5 times per month, which means we eat, on average, 60 burgers per year, per person, here in Illinois. My own take is that even...
ILLINOIS STATE
historydaily.org

Mickey Finn, The Bartender Who First "Slipped a Mickey"

(Mark Jay Goebel/Getty Images) You might have heard the name Mickey Finn, but you probably didn't realize he was a person. It's a name synonymous with drugging drinks, which is exactly what Finn did as a bartender in Chicago so he could incapacitate and rob his patrons. He was so successful that other bartenders in the city also began "slipping a mickey" to their customers.
CHICAGO, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Comings & Goings: Pizza Castle now open in Hickory Hills

After almost five decades of serving pizzas from a small storefront in Chicago’s Gage Park neighborhood, Pizza Castle co-owner Richard Jensen had an opportunity to move into a bigger space and he jumped at the chance. So, Jensen packed up the family business and made the move a few...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

PAWS Pet of the Week: Florentina

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Our PAWS Pet of the Week will make sure you burn off those Thanksgiving pounds. Meet Florentina!Florentina is a sweet 5-month-old Shepherd mix rescued from a Florida shelter that was impacted by Hurricane Ian. Like most puppies, Florentina has lots of energy and will require training and exercise. She is very affectionate and enjoys spending time with her people. Florentina is very food motivated and loves all treats, which makes training easy!  She loves playing fetch with a ball or tug with a rope toy. If you're looking for constant entertainment, fun, and maybe a little mischief, she's the one for you! Florentina is available for adoption at PAWS Chicago's Lincoln Park Adoption Center through their In-Person Adoption Appointment Process. Visit pawschicago.org to learn more and schedule your appointment today!
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy