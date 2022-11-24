Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago to issue one time $500 relief payments to eligible residentsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Proposal Will Give Alabama Residents Fitting The Eligibility Rules HundredsC. HeslopAlabama State
14 Krispy Kreme stores to close nationwide in 2023Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Village of Hoffman Estates recognizes Sewa Diwali Food Drive in City Council Board MeetingJignesh DixitHoffman Estates, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Related
First-play fireworks and clutch defense send Loyola Academy home with third state championship in last seven seasons
Loyola Academy quarterback Jake Stearney and wide receiver Declan Ford have been classmates since they started kindergarten at St. Mary of the Woods in Chicago’s Wildwood neighborhood, and when they began playing football they thrived on collaborating on long passes for touchdowns. Years later, on the Ramblers’ first play from scrimmage in the IHSA Class […] The post First-play fireworks and clutch defense send Loyola Academy home with third state championship in last seven seasons appeared first on The Record.
St. Olaf football player charged after fatal crash in Chicago
An 18-year-old who plays football at St. Olaf College in Minnesota has been charged with reckless homicide following a deadly crash in Chicago. Kendall Sprouts is accused of driving the wrong way and speeding when he crashed into the driver of a Hyundai Sonata, who was pulled over for a traffic stop before abruptly pulling away and attempting to make a U-turn as officers approached on foot.
5 young men become Eagle Scouts in Arlington Heights
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. — Five young men from Troop 34 in Arlington Heights have completed their climb to become Eagle Scouts. It’s something less than 4% of Scouts in the United States do. “We’ve worked our whole lives for this so it’s a pretty big day for us,” Jacob Koclanis said. Jacob Bigelow said he’s […]
ABC7's Great Chicago Light Fight 2022
The Great Chicago Light Fight is back! Bragging rights are again up for grabs as we showcase local homeowners showing off their holiday spirit.
WGNtv.com
Storm centered over southern Illinois Sunday morning moves northeast
Rain forecast through Sunday night indicates heaviest rainfall to the south and southeast of Chicago. Sunday will have periods of rain with chilly northwest winds which will follow the passage of a cold front. The most likely time for rain will be during the morning and early afternoon. Showers will become more scattered as the afternoon progresses and most precipitation should move through the area by sunset. A few flurries may mix with rain during the late afternoon well north and northwest of Chicago with little or no accumulation expected.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago will see warm weather to start off the week, then the possibility of snow
CHICAGO - Chicago's weather will start off mild early in the week, with a chance of snow on Wednesday. FOX 32 Chicago Meteorologist Mark Strehl said that Monday looks solid, with some sunshine and seasonal high temperatures in the mid-40s. Tuesday will be warmer, but we do have a risk...
phoenixgsu.com
GSU senior dies in auto crash
Chasatte Simeon died on Wednesday, Nov. 16, in a vehicular accident in Chicago. Simeon, a GSU senior and political science major, was a very active and involved student, friend, and community member. Simeon joined the GSU community as a freshman in 2019. She was an engaged student, a Center for Junior Year peer mentor, and a member of the GSU dance company.
5mag.net
Jesse Saunders hospitalized following “major stroke”
Chicago native and house music pioneer Jesse Saunders has been hospitalized after what is being called a “major stroke,” according to online reports and information from sources close to the DJ and producer. The Chosen Few DJs, to which Saunders belongs, posted messages on all major social media...
Chicago fire guts abandoned furniture store in Back of the Yards
Chicago fire officials said a homeless person set a fire in the back of the store to try to stay warm.
'An amazing experience': Mount Prospect welcomes Navy recruits who can't go home for Thanksgiving
Recruits had rare chances to make phone and Zoom calls to their loved ones while sharing a Thanksgiving meal with veterans and soaking in all the wisdom they had to offer.
Illinois’ Best Burger? Foodie Website Says Go Here
According to some new research, burgers are the go-to food ordering choice for 20% of Illinoisans. The average Illinois resident chows down on burgers about 5 times per month, which means we eat, on average, 60 burgers per year, per person, here in Illinois. My own take is that even...
When is the First Day of Winter and What is the Winter Solstice?
After bouts of snow in recent weeks, the Chicago area is seeing 50-degree temperatures and enjoyable conditions. But with it being late November, some are bracing for the chilly weather again. Even though the snow and cold will likely come sooner, the official start to winter is still weeks away.
historydaily.org
Mickey Finn, The Bartender Who First "Slipped a Mickey"
(Mark Jay Goebel/Getty Images) You might have heard the name Mickey Finn, but you probably didn't realize he was a person. It's a name synonymous with drugging drinks, which is exactly what Finn did as a bartender in Chicago so he could incapacitate and rob his patrons. He was so successful that other bartenders in the city also began "slipping a mickey" to their customers.
2 young brothers die after being pulled from icy retention pond in suburban Chicago
PALATINE, Ill. — Two young boys died after falling into an icy retention pond while visiting their grandmother in a Chicago suburb, authorities said. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the children as Ro’Siah Brooks, 4, and Romalice Brooks, 6, WFLD-TV reported. Police in the northwestern...
Dramatic Video Shows Illinois Police Rescue Child from Icy Pond
If you've never learned the lesson that you don't play on an icy pond, this should be a teachable moment. There's new dramatic video showing Illinois police rescuing a child and an adult that tried to save them from a frozen pond. There are actually multiple reports from different locations...
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Comings & Goings: Pizza Castle now open in Hickory Hills
After almost five decades of serving pizzas from a small storefront in Chicago’s Gage Park neighborhood, Pizza Castle co-owner Richard Jensen had an opportunity to move into a bigger space and he jumped at the chance. So, Jensen packed up the family business and made the move a few...
Buddy Guy Announces Dates For Chicago Residency
Blues legend Buddy Guy announces the dates for his annual Chicago residency at his blues club.
alittletimeandakeyboard.com
2022 Holiday Light Shows in the Chicago Suburbs Including Large Scale and Awesome Home Displays
Holiday Light Shows and Awesome Home Displays in the Chicago Suburbs 2022. Sparkling, breathtaking light displays have popped up all over just to warm our hearts this holiday season. I am thrilled to bring you my 2022 list of local Holiday Light Shows and Awesome Home Displays. I will be adding to this list throughout the season.
4 Chicago-area Bed Bath & Beyond stores to close by the end of the year
A total of six retail locations are closing in Illinois. Photo byTony Webster from Minneapolis, Minnesota, United States, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons. (CHICAGO) Nationwide, Bed Bath & Beyond has released a list of 56 stores that are closing. Six of those stores are in Illinois, and four are in Chicagoland.
PAWS Pet of the Week: Florentina
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Our PAWS Pet of the Week will make sure you burn off those Thanksgiving pounds. Meet Florentina!Florentina is a sweet 5-month-old Shepherd mix rescued from a Florida shelter that was impacted by Hurricane Ian. Like most puppies, Florentina has lots of energy and will require training and exercise. She is very affectionate and enjoys spending time with her people. Florentina is very food motivated and loves all treats, which makes training easy! She loves playing fetch with a ball or tug with a rope toy. If you're looking for constant entertainment, fun, and maybe a little mischief, she's the one for you! Florentina is available for adoption at PAWS Chicago's Lincoln Park Adoption Center through their In-Person Adoption Appointment Process. Visit pawschicago.org to learn more and schedule your appointment today!
Comments / 0