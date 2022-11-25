ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netherlands vs Ecuador confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of World Cup fixture

By Kieran Jackson
 4 days ago

Netherlands take on Ecuador in a crucial Group A clash at the Qatar World Cup , as the tournament enters its second round of fixtures.

In their first games, Ecuador comfortably beat hosts Qatar 2-0 in the tournament’s opening game while the Netherlands left it late to also claim a 2-0 victory against Senegal .

Enner Valencia was the man of the moment for Ecuador, scoring both goals in Al Khor, while Cody Gakpo and Davy Klaassen were the late goalscorers for Louis van Gaal ’s Dutch side on Monday.

This match takes place after the other game in Group A - it’s a 1pm (GMT) kick-off for the must-win game for both Qatar and Senegal .

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.

When is it?

Netherlands vs Ecuador is scheduled to kick off at 4pm GMT (7pm local time) on Friday 25 November.

The game will take place at the Khalifa International Stadium in Al Rayyan.

How can I watch it?

In the UK, the match will air live on ITV, and it will also stream live on the broadcaster’s ITVX streaming service, formerly ITV Hub.

Confirmed line-ups

Netherlands XI: Noppert, Timber, van Dijk, Ake, Dumfries, Koopmeiners, Frenkie de Jong, Blind, Klaassen, Gakpo, Bergwijn.

Ecuador XI: Galindez, Angelo Preciado, Porozo, Torres, Hincapie, Estupinan, Plata, Mendez, Caicedo, Estrada, Valencia.

Prediction

Ecuador impressed in the tournament opener but Netherlands should have too much quality for the South American side. Netherlands 2-0 Ecuador

