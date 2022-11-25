Wales vs Iran live stream: How to watch World Cup fixture online and on TV

Wales got their Qatar World Cup campaign off to a solid start but now seek a first win as they face Iran in Group B.

Rop Page’s team came from behind to draw 1-1 with USA on Monday, in Wales’ first World Cup fixture for 64 years, while Iran were taken apart 6-2 by England .

Now Wales look to take a giant step towards the knockout stages in Qatar, and they will be depending in large part of their captain Gareth Bale, whose penalty secured their invaluable point against the Americans earlier this week.

Then, later on Friday, England take on USA in Group B’s other game.

Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

Wales vs Iran is scheduled to kick off at 10am GMT (1pm local time) on Friday 25 November.

The game will take place at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan.

How can I watch it?

In the UK, the match will air live on BBC One, and it will also stream live on the broadcaster’s website and BBC iPlayer app. S4C will air the game in Wales, too.

What was the team news?

Ethan Ampadu sustained an ankle issue during Wales’ draw with USA, while Kieffer Moore is expected to start after his game-changing performance off the bench earlier in the week.

For Iran, Alireza Beiranvand is unable to feature due to concussion protocols, the goalkeeper having been substituted against England after a clash of heads. Hossein Hosseini, who replaced him, is expected to start in his place.

Confirmed line-ups

Wales XI: Hennessey; Mepham, Rodon, Davies; Roberts, Ramsey, Ampadu, Williams; Wilson, Bale; Moore

Iran XI: H Hosseini, Rezaeian, Pouraliganji, M Hosseini, Mohammadi, Gholizadeh, Noorollahi, Ezatolahi, Hajisafi, Azmoun, Taremi

Prediction

Wales to pick up their first win of this World Cup, but not without a little trouble along the way. Wales 2-1 Iran .