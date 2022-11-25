Netherlands vs Ecuador live stream: How to watch World Cup fixture online and on TV

Ecuador look to make it two wins out of two against the Netherlands on Friday as both sides look to take charge of Group A at the Qatar World Cup.

Ecuador comfortably beat hosts Qatar 2-0 in the tournament’s opening game while the Netherlands left it late to also claim a 2-0 victory against Senegal - with both teams level on points and goal-difference heading into this contest.

Cody Gakpo and Davy Klaassen were the goalscorers for the Dutch on Monday while Enner Valencia scored both goals for Ecuador on their opening day cruise.

This match is the second of the day in Group A; Qatar take on Senegal at 1pm (GMT) in a must-win clash for both.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.

When is it?

Netherlands vs Ecuador is scheduled to kick off at 4pm GMT (7pm local time) on Friday 25 November.

The game will take place at the Khalifa International Stadium in Al Rayyan.

How can I watch it?

In the UK, the match will air live on ITV, and it will also stream live on the broadcaster’s ITVX streaming service, formerly ITV Hub.

Confirmed line-ups

Netherlands XI: Noppert, Timber, van Dijk, Ake, Dumfries, Koopmeiners, Frenkie de Jong, Blind, Klaassen, Gakpo, Bergwijn.

Ecuador XI: Galindez, Angelo Preciado, Porozo, Torres, Hincapie, Estupinan, Plata, Mendez, Caicedo, Estrada, Valencia.

Odds

Netherlands - 3/4

Ecuador - 4/1

Draw - 13/5

Via Betfair .

Prediction

Ecuador impressed in the tournament opener but Netherlands should have too much quality for the South American side. Netherlands 2-0 Ecuador