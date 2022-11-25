ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wales vs Iran confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of World Cup fixture

By Alex Pattle
 3 days ago

Wales take on Iran in a crucial Group B clash at the Qatar World Cup , as the tournament enters its second round of fixtures.

In their first games in Qatar, Wales fought back to earn a 1-1 draw against USA , while Iran fell to a heavy 6-2 defeat by England .

Gareth Bale was the goalscorer for Wales, netting from the penalty spot, while Iran also scored with a spot-kick from Mehdi Taremi, who got both of his side’s goals.

After Wales vs Iran, England take on USA in Group B’s other game for the day.

Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

Wales vs Iran is scheduled to kick off at 10am GMT (1pm local time) on Friday 25 November.

The game will take place at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan.

How can I watch it?

In the UK, the match will air live on BBC One, and it will also stream live on the broadcaster’s website and BBC iPlayer app. S4C will air the game in Wales, too.

What was the team news?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UWJQI_0jMZSfwk00

Ethan Ampadu sustained an ankle issue during Wales’ draw with USA, while Kieffer Moore is expected to start after his game-changing performance off the bench earlier in the week.

For Iran, Alireza Beiranvand is unable to feature due to concussion protocols, the goalkeeper having been substituted against England after a clash of heads. Hossein Hosseini, who replaced him, is expected to start in his place.

Confirmed line-ups

Wales XI: Hennessey; Mepham, Rodon, Davies; Roberts, Ramsey, Ampadu, Williams; Wilson, Bale; Moore

Iran XI: H Hosseini, Rezaeian, Pouraliganji, M Hosseini, Mohammadi, Gholizadeh, Noorollahi, Ezatolahi, Hajisafi, Azmoun, Taremi

Odds

Wales - 11/10

Iran - 3/1

Draw - 21/10

Via Befair .

Prediction

Wales to pick up their first win of this World Cup, but not without a little trouble along the way. Wales 2-1 Iran .

