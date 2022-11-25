ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wales vs Iran prediction: How will World Cup fixture play out?

By Alex Pattle
 3 days ago

Wales enter their World Cup clash with Iran in Qatar knowing that it is a must-win fixture.

Rob Page’s team began their Group B campaign by fighting back to draw 1-1 with USA , in what was Wales’ first World Cup match for 64 years.

Meanwhile, Iran suffered a comprehensive 6-2 loss to group favourites England , but they will take confidence from their two goals against the Three Lions – both of which came via Mehdi Taremi, one of them from the penalty spot.

After Wales face Iran, England take on USA in Group B’s other game for the day.

Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

Wales vs Iran is scheduled to kick off at 10am GMT (1pm local time) on Friday 25 November.

The game will take place at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan.

How can I watch it?

In the UK, the match will air live on BBC One, and it will also stream live on the broadcaster’s website and BBC iPlayer app. S4C will air the game in Wales, too.

What was the team news?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UWJQI_0jMZSe4100

Ethan Ampadu sustained an ankle issue during Wales’ draw with USA, while Kieffer Moore is expected to start after his game-changing performance off the bench earlier in the week.

For Iran, Alireza Beiranvand is unable to feature due to concussion protocols, the goalkeeper having been substituted against England after a clash of heads. Hossein Hosseini, who replaced him, is expected to start in his place.

Confirmed line-ups

Wales XI: Hennessey; Mepham, Rodon, Davies; Roberts, Ramsey, Ampadu, Williams; Wilson, Bale; Moore

Iran XI: H Hosseini, Rezaeian, Pouraliganji, M Hosseini, Mohammadi, Gholizadeh, Noorollahi, Ezatolahi, Hajisafi, Azmoun, Taremi

Odds

Wales - 11/10

Iran - 3/1

Draw - 21/10

Via Befair .

Prediction

Wales to pick up their first win of this World Cup, but not without a little trouble along the way. Wales 2-1 Iran .

