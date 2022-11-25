Is Wales vs Iran on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch World Cup fixture

Can Wales pick their first win at the Qatar World Cup ? They have the chance here as they play Iran in Group B.

Wales secured a 1-1 draw with USA in their tournament-opener, Gareth Bale ’s penalty ensuring Rob Page’s team came from behind to secure a crucial point.

Meanwhile, Iran will want to move on quickly from their 6-2 dismantling by England , though they will take some heart from their two goals against the Three Lions as they take on the Welsh.

Then, later on Friday, England face USA in Group B’s other game.

Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

Wales vs Iran is scheduled to kick off at 10am GMT (1pm local time) on Friday 25 November.

The game will take place at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan.

How can I watch it?

In the UK, the match will air live on BBC One, and it will also stream live on the broadcaster’s website and BBC iPlayer app. S4C will air the game in Wales, too.

What is the team news?

Ethan Ampadu sustained an ankle issue during Wales’ draw with USA, while Kieffer Moore is expected to start after his game-changing performance off the bench earlier in the week.

For Iran, Alireza Beiranvand is unable to feature due to concussion protocols, the goalkeeper having been substituted against England after a clash of heads. Hossein Hosseini, who replaced him, is expected to start in his place.

Confirmed line-ups

Wales XI: Hennessey; Mepham, Rodon, Davies; Roberts, Ramsey, Ampadu, Williams; Wilson, Bale; Moore

Iran XI: H Hosseini, Rezaeian, Pouraliganji, M Hosseini, Mohammadi, Gholizadeh, Noorollahi, Ezatolahi, Hajisafi, Azmoun, Taremi

Odds

Wales - 11/10

Iran - 3/1

Draw - 21/10

Via Befair .

Prediction

Wales to pick up their first win of this World Cup, but not without a little trouble along the way. Wales 2-1 Iran .