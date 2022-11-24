ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Toledo Ballet’s ‘Nutcracker,’ oldest annual production in the the U.S., will feature new choreography, other innovations

bgindependentmedia.org
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bgindependentmedia.org

Food distribution set for Friday at First United Methodist Church

The next Food Distribution and Senior Food Box Program at First United Methodist Church, 1526 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green, will be Friday, Dec. 2, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. There will be a drive-thru set up this month to distribute food. People are asked to remain in their vehicles in the church parking lot and wait for volunteer instructions. The pantry will not open early, so early line-ups are discouraged.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
bgindependentmedia.org

Registration Open for HYT Winter Workshops

Horizon Youth Theatre is pleased to announce our 2023 Winter Workshops. Registration is open for three classes, the first of which begins on January 7. A fourth, Cassie Greenlee’s Directing Workshop, will guide four high schoolers through directing one act plays for The Festival of Shorts and is accepting applications for enrollment (see below for details). EARLY BIRD SPECIAL: sign up before December 1 and receive a $25 discount!
BOWLING GREEN, OH
bgindependentmedia.org

Library to host Open Mic Poetry Night

Poets: the Wood County District Public Library wants to hear your poems! Join WCDPL for an Open Mic Poetry Night on Tuesday, Dec. 6 at 6:30 p.m. in Meeting Room A&B at the Bowling Green Library. All poets from the community are invited to come and read their poems about...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
bgindependentmedia.org

BG Council rejects rebates for rooftop solar systems tied into city’s grid

Bowling Green City Council split 4-3 last week over an ordinance giving rebates to homeowners with rooftop solar systems tied into the city’s electric grid. Voting for the proposal were Bill Herald, who introduced the legislation, Jeff Dennis and Rachel Phipps. Voting against it were Council President Mark Hollenbaugh, Joel O’Dorisio, Greg Robinette and Nick Rubando.
BOWLING GREEN, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy