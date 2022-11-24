Toledo Ballet’s ‘Nutcracker,’ oldest annual production in the the U.S., will feature new choreography, other innovations

The next Food Distribution and Senior Food Box Program at First United Methodist Church, 1526 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green, will be Friday, Dec. 2, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. There will be a drive-thru set up this month to distribute food. People are asked to remain in their vehicles in the church parking lot and wait for volunteer instructions. The pantry will not open early, so early line-ups are discouraged.

BOWLING GREEN, OH ・ 15 HOURS AGO