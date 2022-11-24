Toledo Ballet’s ‘Nutcracker,’ oldest annual production in the the U.S., will feature new choreography, other innovations

Read full article on original website
Food distribution set for Friday at First United Methodist Church
The next Food Distribution and Senior Food Box Program at First United Methodist Church, 1526 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green, will be Friday, Dec. 2, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. There will be a drive-thru set up this month to distribute food. People are asked to remain in their vehicles in the church parking lot and wait for volunteer instructions. The pantry will not open early, so early line-ups are discouraged.
Registration Open for HYT Winter Workshops
Horizon Youth Theatre is pleased to announce our 2023 Winter Workshops. Registration is open for three classes, the first of which begins on January 7. A fourth, Cassie Greenlee’s Directing Workshop, will guide four high schoolers through directing one act plays for The Festival of Shorts and is accepting applications for enrollment (see below for details). EARLY BIRD SPECIAL: sign up before December 1 and receive a $25 discount!
Library to host Open Mic Poetry Night
Poets: the Wood County District Public Library wants to hear your poems! Join WCDPL for an Open Mic Poetry Night on Tuesday, Dec. 6 at 6:30 p.m. in Meeting Room A&B at the Bowling Green Library. All poets from the community are invited to come and read their poems about...
BG resident shocked over anti-renter sentiment expressed during zoning discussions
I have been dismayed by the public comments regarding Bowling Green’s zoning code update. The way folks have spoken about renters has been shocking. I have been very surprised to hear multiple people insist there are certain people who should be kept out of their neighborhoods. Bowling Green has...
Big Fix: Low-cost dog spay/neuter program returns for seventh year in Wood County
The Big Fix low cost spay/neuter program is back. Starting Dec 1, Wood County licensed dog owners can have their dog spayed or neutered at a significantly reduced rate. Since the program started in 2017, there have been more than 1,000 spays/neuters performed in Wood County. “This program is a...
BG Council rejects rebates for rooftop solar systems tied into city’s grid
Bowling Green City Council split 4-3 last week over an ordinance giving rebates to homeowners with rooftop solar systems tied into the city’s electric grid. Voting for the proposal were Bill Herald, who introduced the legislation, Jeff Dennis and Rachel Phipps. Voting against it were Council President Mark Hollenbaugh, Joel O’Dorisio, Greg Robinette and Nick Rubando.
