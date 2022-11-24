ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 0

Related
KDHL AM 920

How Long Can You Keep Thanksgiving Leftovers In Minnesota?

If you're still nibbling on those leftovers from Thanksgiving dinner this year, the clock is ticking on how long you'll probably want to eat them. What's one of the best parts about making that big Thanksgiving dinner here in Minnesota? Sure, the turkey's great, the stuffing is marvelous, as are the mashed potatoes and gravy, but the BEST part is having all the leftovers in your refrigerator, right?
MINNESOTA STATE
KDHL AM 920

Ope! Minnesota Man Tries To Drive His Boat Through The Ice [VIDEO]

When you are an adult and have grown-up "toys" they can require some maintenance and TLC to perform at their peak like a boat. They can be costly to buy and maintain depending on how old it is and what kind of conditions you put it under. Well, one gentleman from the Twin Cities area given what lake he was on, might want to rethink his plans with his boat for next year.
MINNESOTA STATE
KDHL AM 920

Two Minnesota Towns Are Among the Most Magical in the U.S.

Few states do winter better than we do, and now two Minnesota cities here have just been named to the list of the Most Magical Winter Wonderland Towns in the U.S. Perhaps it's the influence of our Nordic heritage, but as I said earlier, when it comes to winter, there are few places that do it better than we do here in the Land of 10,000 (Frozen and Snow-Covered) Lakes, right?
MINNESOTA STATE
KDHL AM 920

Significant Snowfall Across Southern Minnesota Tuesday

The National Weather Service says that several inches of snow are possible during the day on Tuesday. An area from southwest Minnesota, northeast into western Wisconsin -- including Mankato, Faribault, Owatonna, Rochester, Red Wing, and the Twin Cities can expect between 2 and 5 inches of new snow. Timing will...
MINNESOTA STATE
KDHL AM 920

Minnesota Worker Gets Fired Over Comments Made On The Store’s PA System

Every now and then you'll see a story on how some people can't take humor. One Minnesota worker got fired after making comments over the PA system after the store closed. This story has me asking "what would you say into the PA system if there are still people in the store after it is closed?". One person took the opportunity to display their humor, and the customers still in the store weren't having it.
MINNESOTA STATE
KDHL AM 920

See Where in Minnesota These Celebs Were Born

Minnesota may be known as the Land of 10,000 lakes, but we've also produced our share of well known celebrities too. Here's a look at where some of our state's most famous sons and daughters were born. Famous Minnesota Born Celebrities. In addition to all those folks, you can add:
MINNESOTA STATE
KDHL AM 920

Two Teens Killed in Crash in Northern Minnesota

MOOSE LAKE (WJON News) -- Two teenagers were killed in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 23 south of Duluth. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened on Saturday morning around 1:15 a.m. on Highway 23 in Carlton County. A vehicle driven by 19-year-old Kaden Tuura of Duluth was going...
CARLTON COUNTY, MN
KDHL AM 920

Minnesota DNR Reminds Adults to Warn Kids About Thin Ice

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is asking adults to talk with children about the dangers of thin ice this time of year. A recent cold snap means some water bodies are beginning to freeze, but this early stage of ice is particularly dangerous. Water temperatures are dangerously cold by this time of year and hypothermia can set in quickly upon exposure.
MINNESOTA STATE
KDHL AM 920

Winter Weather Advisory Tuesday

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory in effect from 4:00 am Tuesday morning through 9:00 pm Tuesday night for most of Southern Minnesota. Total accumulations of 3 to 6 inches of new snowfall is expected across the area. Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions...
MINNESOTA STATE
KDHL AM 920

Your Guide to Festive Holiday Events in Southeast Minnesota this Weekend

Once Thanksgiving is over and Friday the 25th hits it's officially the holiday season! At least for me, some people already started listening to Christmas music. But whether you've already been in the Christmas mood or you're waiting until after Thanksgiving to celebrate, this weekend is a great time to check out some festive holiday events in southeast Minnesota!
MINNESOTA STATE
KDHL AM 920

Minnesota State Parks Offering Free Entry on Black Friday

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has announced that entry fees at all 75 Minnesota state parks will be waived on Black Friday (11/25) -- encouraging all Minnesotans to get outside and explore Minnesota's parks & trails. The goal is to encourage families to extend their holiday by spending time...
MINNESOTA STATE
KDHL AM 920

Clear As Mud: Do You Need To Signal When Entering A Minnesota Roundabout?

ARE YOU SUPPOSED TO SIGNAL GOING INTO A ROUNDABOUT?. You might think this is a dumb question; but honestly, I'm not quite sure what the answer is. It seems logical to me that anytime you are making a turn, you use your signal lights, but as I'm teaching my son to drive in Minnesota, it seems like a very daunting task watching him turn his signal on going into and then exiting the roundabout.
MINNESOTA STATE
KDHL AM 920

One of Best Christmas Displays in the Country is Right Here in Minnesota

If you're looking to get in the holiday spirit, only one Christmas display in Minnesota was ranked one of the best in the country. And it's now open for the season!. The Bentleyville Tour of Lights is officially entering its 19th year in 2022 and is one of the biggest holiday light displays and festivals in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. It opened for the 2022 season last weekend. Though it started nearly 20 years ago with a holiday display at Nathan Bentley's home in Esko, these days the festival is located at Bayfront Festival Park in Duluth (a little over 3 hours northeast of Rochester.)
MINNESOTA STATE
KDHL AM 920

Watch Out: Busiest Travel Days Of Holiday Season Are Here In Minnesota

The 2022 holiday season is shaping up to be much more active than last year, and the busiest travel days of the entire season are already bearing down on us here in Minnesota. After two pandemic years where we likely either hunkered down at home or had much smaller holiday celebrations, it appears that many Minnesotans are going to get back to heading out to be with friends and relatives this holiday season.
MINNESOTA STATE
KDHL AM 920

KDHL AM 920

Faribault, MN
10K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KDHL plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy