Saint Petersburg, FL

waynedailynews.com

Wayne State Men Erase Double-Digit Halftime Deficit To Finish 2-0 In Florida

ST. PETERSBURG, FL – Following a slow start to Saturday evening’s men’s basketball game, Wayne State College concluded the Eckerd College Thanksgiving Classic Tournament with their second game. From the McArthur Center in St. Petersburg, Florida, WSC took on the host Eckerd College. Eckerd took control early...
WAYNE, NE
waynedailynews.com

Second Half Scoring Surge, Defensive Intensity For Wildcat Women All Key In Comeback

GRAND JUNCTION, CO – After falling behind by 21 points at the break, the Wayne State College women’s basketball team played a strong 20 minutes in the second half. Back at the Brownson Arena in Grand Junction, Colorado, the Wildcat women closed out the Holiday Inn-Airport Thanksgiving Women’s Basketball Classic on Saturday against the host Colorado Mesa.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
waynedailynews.com

Wakefield Girls Wrestling Prepares For Inaugural Season

WAKEFIELD – A first year program will join the growing sport with this season being the second year of NSAA state sanctioned girls wrestling. Luke Walsh assisted the Wakefield boys varsity team as well junior high program last year. Walsh is a 2017 graduate from Wakefield and wrestled for the Trojans.
WAKEFIELD, NE
High School Soccer PRO

Largo, November 28 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Northside Christian School soccer team will have a game with Largo High School on November 28, 2022, 14:00:00.
LARGO, FL
247Sports

Live updates: UCF 46, USF 39; FINAL

TAMPA — For the final time this season, the USF Bulls have taken the field at Raymond James Stadium to take on traditional rival UCF in the War on I-4. The Bulls (1-10, 0-7), will look to avoid a winless conference season in its final chance before the 2022 season comes to a close. They come off a 48-42 loss at Tulsa on Saturday night. True freshman quarterback Byrum Brown completed his first 21 passes to set an FBS record this season. Sean Atkins had a career day in the losing effort with nine catches and over 110 receiving yards.
TAMPA, FL
waynedailynews.com

Wildcats Get Hot Behind Three-Point Stripe, Zacharias Drops 37 Points

GRAND JUNCTION, CO – A late afternoon ball game opened the weekend schedule for the Wayne State College women during the Colorado Mesa Holiday Inn-Airport Thanksgiving Classic Women’s Basketball Tournament. From the Brownson Arena in Grand Junction, CO, WSC competed against Fort Lewis on Friday. The Wildcat women...
WAYNE, NE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Punches thrown during sideline melee between UCF, USF at the 'War on I-4'

Punches were thrown during the Central Florida and South Florida game, commonly known as the “War on I-4,” as it appeared to be sparked by a late hit on a quarterback. To try and keep emotions in check, the referee in the game described it as an “usual situation,” and gave every player on both teams an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.
ORLANDO, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Vintage St. Pete: Founding fathers and famous names

“What’s in a name?” William Shakespeare wrote in Romeo and Juliet, adding: “That which we call a rose by any other name would smell just as sweet.”. To expound, if St. Petersburg had been given the name Detroit, as was suggested by one of the city’s pioneers, would it still be the St. Petersburg we know and love?
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
ringsidenews.com

Ric Flair Parties It Up At Tampa Bar

Ric Flair may be considered the greatest of all time in pro wrestling, and respected by many in the business and fans alike. The “Nature Boy” has a reputation for hanging out and drinking the finest alcoholic beverages out there, and the latest spotting lives up to the legend.
TAMPA, FL
westorlandonews.com

Tampa General Hospital Reaches Milestone in Newborn Deliveries

The city of Tampa just got an official boost in its resident population with a record number of newborn deliveries at Tampa General Hospital (TGH) during the past fiscal year, from October 2021 through September 2022. More than 7,000 babies came into the world at the TGH Women’s Institute, the...
TAMPA, FL
Lakeland Gazette

Why isn’t Sheriff Grady Judd not listening to the facts?

News reports in recent months paint a clear picture that Polk County has reached a crossroads in its approach to animal protection and cat management, with two distinct paths forward. One option – continuing to kill cats and kittens – would reinforce Polk County’s reputation as one of Florida’s deadliest areas for animals and further lose the trust of the community. The other option is to pursue humane, evidence-based nonlethal policies for cats that will save taxpayer dollars, as well as assure residents that Polk County is evolving and improving for animals and people alike. This is, of course, an easy choice to make.
POLK COUNTY, FL
Lakeland Gazette

NPA Florida relocates to new Lakeland facility

National Powersport Auctions (NPA) has moved its Florida operations to a brand-new facility in Lakeland, Florida. The new building is twice as big as the previous location and sits on a 45-acre property that is perfectly suited for wholesale buying and selling of powersports, RVs and marine inventory. According to...
LAKELAND, FL
destinationtampabay.com

International Food Festival Coming to Oldsmar

The Florida Penguin’s International Food Festival is a two-day International Food Truck Festival. The City of Oldsmar and Florida Penguin Productions are teaming up to bring the tastiest event to Oldsmar! This family friendly, live, in-person event brings food trucks from all around to Oldsmar at 100 State St. W!
OLDSMAR, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

As Fo’ Cheezy grows, so does its impact

After stints on popular cooking shows like Hells Kitchen and Beat Bobby Flay, Chef Robert Hesse realizes he could have set up shop in the culinary destination of his choice. However, the St. Petersburg native felt a calling to give back to the city where he spent his oft-troubled youth.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Portions of Port Tampa Bay reopen after fog disturbance

TAMPA, Fla. — Port Tampa Bay is back open after fog moving through the area on Saturday forced it to temporarily close. The U.S. Coast Guard kept portions of the shipping channel shut down until conditions were safe for ships to return to port, officials from Port Tampa Bay said. There were two Royal Caribbean cruise ships anchored by Egmont Key in Pinellas County.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Auguste Rodin exhibit first of its kind in Tampa Bay area

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - In a first for the Tampa Bay Area, the Museum of Fine Arts St. Petersburg is showing a new exhibit featuring the works of Auguste Rodin. True Nature: Rodin and the Age of Impressionism arrived this month at the museum and features many sculptures from the French artist who was active in the 19th and early 20th century.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL

