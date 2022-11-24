Read full article on original website
2 Cities in Florida Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensFlorida State
TPA Eases Holiday Stress with Entertainment and DecorModern GlobeTampa, FL
Blake HS Master Certification Exhibition Shows Student's ArtworkModern GlobeTampa, FL
An 82-year-old lady died after being rescued from a Dunedin house fire by a neighbor.EddyEvonAnonymousDunedin, FL
To His Mom, He’s a Medical MasterpieceH. Roy AdamsSaint Petersburg, FL
waynedailynews.com
Wayne State Men Erase Double-Digit Halftime Deficit To Finish 2-0 In Florida
ST. PETERSBURG, FL – Following a slow start to Saturday evening’s men’s basketball game, Wayne State College concluded the Eckerd College Thanksgiving Classic Tournament with their second game. From the McArthur Center in St. Petersburg, Florida, WSC took on the host Eckerd College. Eckerd took control early...
waynedailynews.com
Second Half Scoring Surge, Defensive Intensity For Wildcat Women All Key In Comeback
GRAND JUNCTION, CO – After falling behind by 21 points at the break, the Wayne State College women’s basketball team played a strong 20 minutes in the second half. Back at the Brownson Arena in Grand Junction, Colorado, the Wildcat women closed out the Holiday Inn-Airport Thanksgiving Women’s Basketball Classic on Saturday against the host Colorado Mesa.
waynedailynews.com
Wakefield Girls Wrestling Prepares For Inaugural Season
WAKEFIELD – A first year program will join the growing sport with this season being the second year of NSAA state sanctioned girls wrestling. Luke Walsh assisted the Wakefield boys varsity team as well junior high program last year. Walsh is a 2017 graduate from Wakefield and wrestled for the Trojans.
Largo, November 28 High School ⚽ Game Notice
Live updates: UCF 46, USF 39; FINAL
TAMPA — For the final time this season, the USF Bulls have taken the field at Raymond James Stadium to take on traditional rival UCF in the War on I-4. The Bulls (1-10, 0-7), will look to avoid a winless conference season in its final chance before the 2022 season comes to a close. They come off a 48-42 loss at Tulsa on Saturday night. True freshman quarterback Byrum Brown completed his first 21 passes to set an FBS record this season. Sean Atkins had a career day in the losing effort with nine catches and over 110 receiving yards.
waynedailynews.com
Wildcats Get Hot Behind Three-Point Stripe, Zacharias Drops 37 Points
GRAND JUNCTION, CO – A late afternoon ball game opened the weekend schedule for the Wayne State College women during the Colorado Mesa Holiday Inn-Airport Thanksgiving Classic Women’s Basketball Tournament. From the Brownson Arena in Grand Junction, CO, WSC competed against Fort Lewis on Friday. The Wildcat women...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Punches thrown during sideline melee between UCF, USF at the 'War on I-4'
Punches were thrown during the Central Florida and South Florida game, commonly known as the “War on I-4,” as it appeared to be sparked by a late hit on a quarterback. To try and keep emotions in check, the referee in the game described it as an “usual situation,” and gave every player on both teams an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.
stpetecatalyst.com
Vintage St. Pete: Founding fathers and famous names
“What’s in a name?” William Shakespeare wrote in Romeo and Juliet, adding: “That which we call a rose by any other name would smell just as sweet.”. To expound, if St. Petersburg had been given the name Detroit, as was suggested by one of the city’s pioneers, would it still be the St. Petersburg we know and love?
Poker Face: Retired Military Officer Sues USF Professor Over Alleged Bad Book Deal
TAMPA, Fla. – A professor at USF in Tampa and a retired Lieutenant Colonel of the United States Air Force are in a legal tango over a deal to write a book. On November 22, Mark Wiser, 54 of Land O’ Lakes sued Marvin Karlins,
ringsidenews.com
Ric Flair Parties It Up At Tampa Bar
Ric Flair may be considered the greatest of all time in pro wrestling, and respected by many in the business and fans alike. The “Nature Boy” has a reputation for hanging out and drinking the finest alcoholic beverages out there, and the latest spotting lives up to the legend.
waynedailynews.com
Five Players On The Court Need To Get In Rhythm For LCC Boys Basketball To Be Successful
LAUREL – With limited experience coming back this season, the Laurel-Concord-Coleridge boys basketball team will need the five players on the court to be in sync throughout the year. With a very talented senior class graduating nine individuals last year, numbers are slightly down with around 18 out for...
Erased: The fight to restore Tampa Bay area’s destroyed Black cemeteries
CLEARWATER, Fla. — For three years, archaeologists have been digging to shine a light on some of the Tampa Bay area’s darkest secrets. So far, they have found hundreds of graves from destroyed African American cemeteries buried under schools, apartments and business properties. Vestiges of racial segregation, the...
westorlandonews.com
Tampa General Hospital Reaches Milestone in Newborn Deliveries
The city of Tampa just got an official boost in its resident population with a record number of newborn deliveries at Tampa General Hospital (TGH) during the past fiscal year, from October 2021 through September 2022. More than 7,000 babies came into the world at the TGH Women’s Institute, the...
Why isn’t Sheriff Grady Judd not listening to the facts?
News reports in recent months paint a clear picture that Polk County has reached a crossroads in its approach to animal protection and cat management, with two distinct paths forward. One option – continuing to kill cats and kittens – would reinforce Polk County’s reputation as one of Florida’s deadliest areas for animals and further lose the trust of the community. The other option is to pursue humane, evidence-based nonlethal policies for cats that will save taxpayer dollars, as well as assure residents that Polk County is evolving and improving for animals and people alike. This is, of course, an easy choice to make.
NPA Florida relocates to new Lakeland facility
National Powersport Auctions (NPA) has moved its Florida operations to a brand-new facility in Lakeland, Florida. The new building is twice as big as the previous location and sits on a 45-acre property that is perfectly suited for wholesale buying and selling of powersports, RVs and marine inventory. According to...
destinationtampabay.com
International Food Festival Coming to Oldsmar
The Florida Penguin’s International Food Festival is a two-day International Food Truck Festival. The City of Oldsmar and Florida Penguin Productions are teaming up to bring the tastiest event to Oldsmar! This family friendly, live, in-person event brings food trucks from all around to Oldsmar at 100 State St. W!
stpetecatalyst.com
As Fo’ Cheezy grows, so does its impact
After stints on popular cooking shows like Hells Kitchen and Beat Bobby Flay, Chef Robert Hesse realizes he could have set up shop in the culinary destination of his choice. However, the St. Petersburg native felt a calling to give back to the city where he spent his oft-troubled youth.
Portions of Port Tampa Bay reopen after fog disturbance
TAMPA, Fla. — Port Tampa Bay is back open after fog moving through the area on Saturday forced it to temporarily close. The U.S. Coast Guard kept portions of the shipping channel shut down until conditions were safe for ships to return to port, officials from Port Tampa Bay said. There were two Royal Caribbean cruise ships anchored by Egmont Key in Pinellas County.
fox13news.com
Auguste Rodin exhibit first of its kind in Tampa Bay area
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - In a first for the Tampa Bay Area, the Museum of Fine Arts St. Petersburg is showing a new exhibit featuring the works of Auguste Rodin. True Nature: Rodin and the Age of Impressionism arrived this month at the museum and features many sculptures from the French artist who was active in the 19th and early 20th century.
Tarpon Springs band performs in 96th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
The Tarpon Springs Outdoor Performance Ensemble is one of 10 high school bands around the country that performed in the 96th Annual Macy's Day Parade.
