Second Half Scoring Surge, Defensive Intensity For Wildcat Women All Key In Comeback
GRAND JUNCTION, CO – After falling behind by 21 points at the break, the Wayne State College women’s basketball team played a strong 20 minutes in the second half. Back at the Brownson Arena in Grand Junction, Colorado, the Wildcat women closed out the Holiday Inn-Airport Thanksgiving Women’s Basketball Classic on Saturday against the host Colorado Mesa.
Wakefield Girls Wrestling Prepares For Inaugural Season
WAKEFIELD – A first year program will join the growing sport with this season being the second year of NSAA state sanctioned girls wrestling. Luke Walsh assisted the Wakefield boys varsity team as well junior high program last year. Walsh is a 2017 graduate from Wakefield and wrestled for the Trojans.
Five Players On The Court Need To Get In Rhythm For LCC Boys Basketball To Be Successful
LAUREL – With limited experience coming back this season, the Laurel-Concord-Coleridge boys basketball team will need the five players on the court to be in sync throughout the year. With a very talented senior class graduating nine individuals last year, numbers are slightly down with around 18 out for...
Wayne State Men Erase Double-Digit Halftime Deficit To Finish 2-0 In Florida
ST. PETERSBURG, FL – Following a slow start to Saturday evening’s men’s basketball game, Wayne State College concluded the Eckerd College Thanksgiving Classic Tournament with their second game. From the McArthur Center in St. Petersburg, Florida, WSC took on the host Eckerd College. Eckerd took control early...
No nitrate police: State and local regulators can’t, or won’t, stop our drinking water from getting worse
The farmer was growing impatient. He and dozens of other central Nebraska farmers had gathered for mandatory training in Columbus a few weeks before last Christmas. In response to high nitrate levels, the Lower Loup Natural Resources District had designated a “Phase 3 area.” That led to new requirements – like this training to help farmers manage their nitrogen fertilizer use.
Nebraska candy manufacturer helps others start their own businesses
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Nebraska native has made her way back home to help others grow small businesses. Tessa Porter is an award-winning candy developer and wants to help others become business owners. The candy scientist who is offering this rare opportunity to small business hopefuls. “I always loved...
Winside HS students build shelters for community cats this winter
WINSIDE, Neb. -- High school students in a northeast Nebraska town are helping out their local feral cats. Winside High School students created little homes for cats in their community so these furry felines have a place to go this winter. Emma Burris-Janssen is one of a few community members...
Bird flu prompts slaughter of 1.8M chickens in Nebraska
AP — Nebraska agriculture officials say another 1.8 million chickens must be killed after bird flu was found on a farm in the latest sign that the outbreak that has already prompted the slaughter of more than 50 million birds nationwide continues to spread.The Nebraska Department of Agriculture said Saturday that the state's 13th case of bird flu was found on an egg-laying farm in northeast Nebraska's Dixon County, about 120 miles (193 kilometers) north of Omaha, Nebraska..Just like on other farms where bird flu has been found this year, all the chickens on the Nebraska farm will be killed to limit...
SNOW CHALLENGE: What's your guess?
When does Norfolk first record one inch of snow?* Winner will receive:. One hour of your requests/playlist on "Abe Schoenherr in the Morning". Two autographed 106 KIX koozies. (DJ of your choice.) One completely professional hug from Abe Schoenherr. (Maximum length of 10 seconds.) *Abe has final say in every...
KLEIN NAMED NEW NEBRASKA COUNTY COURT JUDGE
A NEW COUNTY JUDGE HAS BEEN APPOINTED TO SERVE NORTHEAST NEBRASKA’S 6TH JUDICIAL DISTRICT. GOVERNOR PETE RICKETTS APPOINTED THOMAS KLEIN OF WAHOO TO THE JUDICIAL DISTRICT CONSISTING OF DAKOTA, DIXON, BURT, CEDAR, DODGE, THURSTON, AND WASHINGTON COUNTIES.. THE 55-YEAR-OLD KLEIN HAS SERVED AS THE SAUNDERS COUNTY PUBLIC DEFENDER SINCE...
Vehicle crash that led to heavy smoke around area sends one to hospital
NORFOLK, Neb. --A northeast Nebraska fire department was kept busy on Saturday morning responding to a crash. The Norfolk Fire and Rescue were called to 2100 Pasewalk Avenue for a report of smoke near a bank. Upon arrival, smoke could be seen coming near the Madison County Bank near Hy-Vee.
Hoskins teen found, returned to Wayne County
HOSKINS, Neb. -- Authorities in northeast Nebraska said that Deztinee Bare was found Wednesday morning around 10 a.m. in Stanton. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said they found Bare and returned her to Wayne County. The Wayne County Sheriff's Office said they were looking from a missing teen female from...
Newman Grove mayor dies at 47
ALBION, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska mayor has died. 47-year-old Jarod Adams died unexpectedly Wednesday at the Boone County Health Center in Albion, according to Levander Funeral Home. Adams graduated from Newman Grove High School in 1994 and went on to attend Central Community College in Hastings before starting his...
39-year-old killed in Union County vehicle vs. pedestrian crash
NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. (KELO) — One person died in a vehicle-pedestrian crash Saturday morning. According to the Department of Public Safety, preliminary crash information shows that a Kenworth Construction semi-truck pulling trailers was northbound on Interstate 29 near North Sioux City when it struck a 39-year-old woman who was walking in the driving lane.
Woman walking on Interstate 29 fatally injured after being hit by semi-truck
Northeast Nebraska teen found
HOSKINS, Neb. -- Stanton County Sheriff's Office said that Deztinee Bare was found Wednesday morning. The Wayne County Sheriff's Office was looking from a missing teen female from the Hoskins area. The Sheriff's Office said that 15-year-old Deztinee Bare went missing Tuesday around 7:30 p.m., and that she was possibly...
Nebraska reports 13th case of avian influenza in flock of 1.8M birds
DIXON COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - The state has reported another case of avian flu in a commercial flock. According to the Nebraska Department of Agriculture and the United States Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, Nebraska’s 13th case of highly pathogenic avian influenza has been reported in Dixon County.
