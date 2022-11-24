Read full article on original website
waynedailynews.com
Second Half Scoring Surge, Defensive Intensity For Wildcat Women All Key In Comeback
GRAND JUNCTION, CO – After falling behind by 21 points at the break, the Wayne State College women’s basketball team played a strong 20 minutes in the second half. Back at the Brownson Arena in Grand Junction, Colorado, the Wildcat women closed out the Holiday Inn-Airport Thanksgiving Women’s Basketball Classic on Saturday against the host Colorado Mesa.
waynedailynews.com
Wayne State Men Erase Double-Digit Halftime Deficit To Finish 2-0 In Florida
ST. PETERSBURG, FL – Following a slow start to Saturday evening’s men’s basketball game, Wayne State College concluded the Eckerd College Thanksgiving Classic Tournament with their second game. From the McArthur Center in St. Petersburg, Florida, WSC took on the host Eckerd College. Eckerd took control early...
KJCT8
Delta Panthers in Class 2A Championship
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The undefeated Delta Panthers football team is in Pueblo for the Class 2A State Championship game. They are taking on the back-to-back defending Class 2A Champion Eaton Reds at the Colorado State University Pueblo ThunderBowl. Final: Eaton 21, Delta 10. This article will update during...
waynedailynews.com
Wakefield Girls Wrestling Prepares For Inaugural Season
WAKEFIELD – A first year program will join the growing sport with this season being the second year of NSAA state sanctioned girls wrestling. Luke Walsh assisted the Wakefield boys varsity team as well junior high program last year. Walsh is a 2017 graduate from Wakefield and wrestled for the Trojans.
Colorado’s Longest Cave is Also One of the Largest in the Country
Colorado is home to some pretty impressive cave systems. Did you know Colorado is home to about 600 caves in all? Some are meant for beginners while others are elaborate labyrinths of tunnels that burrow deep into the earth. Did you know the longest cave in Colorado is not far...
KJCT8
First of two snowmakers arriving in the state tonight.
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The dry and sunny conditions we have experienced over the past week have changed today. For most of the Western Slope, we started the day with sunshine and clear skies before cloud cover began to move towards the afternoon hours and will continue to be persistent throughout the remainder of the day. The next major story that changes the dry conditions is the snow.
waynedailynews.com
Five Players On The Court Need To Get In Rhythm For LCC Boys Basketball To Be Successful
LAUREL – With limited experience coming back this season, the Laurel-Concord-Coleridge boys basketball team will need the five players on the court to be in sync throughout the year. With a very talented senior class graduating nine individuals last year, numbers are slightly down with around 18 out for...
KJCT8
Next snowmaker to produce winter storm conditions
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Winter weather alerts are in place ahead of our winter storm that will arrive in the state tomorrow. Therefore, a winter Storm Warning is active on Monday at 11 am and Winter Weather Advisory at 5 pm. Snowfall was the story last night and will...
kmyu.tv
Officials searching for missing Colorado woman believed to be in Utah
CISCO, Utah (KUTV) — Grand County deputies said a missing woman from Colorado may be in eastern Utah. They said Melissa Gonzales of Grand Junction, Colorado, was last seen on Nov. 15 in Grand Junction. Officials said she is approximately 70 years old, 100 lbs and 5"01." She was...
Gephardt Daily
Second county issues alert on woman ten days missing now
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. Nov. 26 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Following an initial missing person alert by Utah officials last week, Colorado authorities this week issued new details on a 70-year-old woman missing since Nov. 15. “The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office has obtained photos from the Dollar General in Fruita...
Paranormal Spirits Haunt Montrose Colorado
Are you a fan of the Paranormal? I've been watching paranormal shows since Ghost Adventures debuted in 2004. My favorites also include Ghost Hunters, Kindred Spirits, Portals to Hell, and Destination Fear. I have many favorite investigators also. Too many to name. Montrose Brings Paranormal Show To Museum. As you...
KJCT8
Stabbing at the Fishing Hole Saturday morning
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - An incident at the Fishing Hole Skilled Gaming on North Ave. left one person to be transported to the hospital for a stab wound. The incident occurred at approximately 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. According to reports, the male victim was stabbed in...
Grand Junction Nightmare Intersection Goes Bye-Bye
You've probably wasted a measurable percentage of your life waiting at this Grand Junction, Colorado intersection. Well, the dilemma is now a thing of the past. After months (or has it been years?) of construction on North Avenue, one improvement makes for a major leap for mankind. Trying To Attempt...
Aspen Daily News
Investigation reveals Colorado State Patrol sergeant changed reports
A Fruita-based Colorado State Patrol sergeant is no longer employed by CSP after an internal investigation found at least 13 instances of altering subordinates’ reports over the past two years. Sgt. Aaron Laing formerly oversaw CSP’s Smuggling, Trafficking and Interdiction unit in Fruita. Speaking to The Daily Sentinel,...
nbc11news.com
Snow returns next week after a dry weekend
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - We’ve made it through Thanksgiving. The sunny, seasonably-cool weather will hold on through this weekend for the Black Friday sales and the big kickoff of the shopping season - even if the sun is filtered by clouds at times. This evening will be clear....
waynedailynews.com
Shop Small Business Saturday, WAED Notes
WAYNE – November 26 is Small Business Saturday as all are encouraged to seek out and shop at small, local businesses during this nationwide event. According to a release, Small businesses in Nebraska form the backbone of the economy, nearly 100% of all employer businesses are small firms. There are 179,509 small businesses in Nebraska—99.1% of all businesses in the state.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Obituary: Harry Stutsman
Harry Eugene Stutsman passed away on November 19th, 2022. He was born in Grand Junction, CO on April 22nd, 1968, to Rita Kline and Charles Stutsman. Harry spent most of his life in Grand Junction, where he met his wife, Kappe Stutsman. They married on July 2nd of 1993 and eventually moved to Rifle to raise their family. He began his career as a locator and ended his career as a network technician for Century Link. Harry enjoyed anything that involved the outdoors including hunting, fishing, camping, and barbequing. He also enjoyed woodworking, working on vehicles with his sons, telling expeditions to his daughter, collecting Hot Wheels and Matchbox cars, as well as reading and watching football. His favorite football teams were the Washington Redskins and the Rifle Bears. Harry was known for his sense of humor and love of family, especially his wife, kids, and grandkids. His cooking was famous among those who knew him, but he always would swear something was missing. He was proceeded in death by his brother BJ Kline, and his parents Rita and Charles. His love is carried on by his wife Kappe Stutsman, his daughter Ashley Erwin (Ryan), and his sons Layton (Reese), Holden, and Dalton (Lyliah) Stutsman. Harry had three grandsons: Andrew, Reid, and Ridge. His father, Gary Kline, as well as his many brothers and sisters and extended family and friends were all loved dearly.
The 12 Highest-Rated Grand Junction, Colorado Hair Salons According to Yelp
Want to find the best places in Grand Junction for the latest styles? One option is to see what Yelp reviews have to say about the salons that are open in your area. We're happy to report you'll find plenty of places here in town that want to help you look great and have received 5 stars. This means lots of great choices.
Montrose Colorado’s Dream Country Music Festival
As a strong proponent of live music, I went on record a lot during the COVID-19 lockdown I was desperate to see some live music. I believe a direct quote from me in October 2021 was: "Bruno Mars could be playing bongos outside the Coffee Trader, and I'd be happy to see him."
KJCT8
Coroner: Women killed in single-vehicle crash near Carbondale were friends
CARBONDALE, Colo. (KJCT) - Two Carbondale residents who were killed in a single-car crash near the 6.5 mile mark of Cattle Creek Road on the evening of Nov. 18 have been identified. The Garfield County Coroner’s office reports being dispatched to the area of the crash at around 9:30 that...
