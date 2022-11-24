Read full article on original website
wkvi.com
Donald Vernon Reinhold
Funeral services for Donald Vernon Reinhold, 91, of Winamac, will be Tuesday, November 29 at 2 p.m. ET at the Frain Mortuary in Winamac, with visitation there from 10 a.m. ET until the time of services. The VFW and American Legion will conduct military graveside serivces. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Pulaski County 4-H Fair, Pulaski Health Care Center Activities Fund, or Alzheimer’s Association.
WANE-TV
Pantries program expands from Fort Wayne to Gary
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Forward Indiana has populated Fort Wayne with colorful “Community Pantries,” an idea similar to a library. If you have extra nonperishable food, you can drop it off in a pantry. If you have a need, you can take food out of it.
wkvi.com
Beverly Diane Vires
Funeral Services for 57 year old Beverly Diane Vires of North Judson, Indiana, will be Monday, November 28th at 1 p.m. CT at Braman & Son Memorial Chapel with visitation there 3 hours prior to services.
wkvi.com
Salvation Army Bell Ringers Needed
It’s time to ring in the holiday season and help the Salvation Army collect funds to assist community members with needs. Salvation Army bell ringers are needed at Bailey’s Discount Center in North Judson Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT, and at Five Star in Knox Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and several Mondays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT. The Salvation Army began ringing their bells last Friday and are always looking for more people to volunteer through Friday, December 24.
fox32chicago.com
Officer, wife struggling with infertility adopts infant dropped off at hospital
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - Bruce and Shelby Faltynski were a little hesitant to accept one of the many calls from Indiana’s Department of Child Services, seeking to see if the couple wanted to adopt another baby. They weren’t sure why the department tried so hard to get in touch with...
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
Photo byPhoto by Jason Leung on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit next time you are in the area and feel like trying something new.
2 killed in fiery I-65 crash in northern Indiana
LAKE COUNTY, Ind. — Two people died in a morning crash on I-65 in Lake County Sunday. Indiana State Police troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash on I-65 North at the exit ramp to State Road 2 around 7 a.m. Investigators believe the vehicle ran off the road for unknown reasons, then hit a tree […]
wglc.net
Remains found in NW Indiana marsh are those of missing woman
GRIFFITH, Ind. (AP) — Human skeletal remains found last month in a northwest Indiana marsh have been identified as those of an Indiana woman who vanished more than two years ago. Lake County Coroner David J. Pastrick said Tuesday that Dushawna Glover’s remains were identified last week. The Times of Northwest Indiana reports the Merrillville woman, who had an intellectual disability, was 48 when she was reported missing by her family in May 2020 after she walked away from a group home where she lived. Her remains were found by two hunters in October in a marshy Lake County field.
wkvi.com
Knox City Council Provides City Court Update
The Knox City Council continued their discussions on an ordinance abolishing Knox City Court during their meeting last week. In a previous meeting, Knox Mayor Dennis Estok said the council had been talking about abolishment of the City Court for two years. He added this year the county was made aware of the council’s intention.
wkvi.com
U.S. 30, U.S. 31 Public Input Sessions Scheduled
Public information sessions are scheduled over the next couple of weeks in order for ProPEL U.S. 30 and U.S. 31 study teams to gather comments toward the Planning and Environmental Linkages studies in these corridors. Locally, a public information session for U.S. 30 West is scheduled for Wednesday, November 30...
22 WSBT
UPDATE: Emergency Response Team situation in Goshen ends peacefully
Goshen, Ind. — Police are reporting a situation ended peacefully at a home on S. 10th St. Details are limited, but Goshen Police's public information officer reports the situation started before 5:30 Sunday afternoon and cleared before 11. The subject in question was taken to a local hospital for...
Washington Examiner
The latest cause for anti-religious bigotry: Make Justice Barrett recuse herself
Some disaffected members of the organization that ran my high school in South Bend, Indiana, are making a very poor argument to pressure Justice Amy Coney Barrett to recuse herself from a case involving homosexuality. The case, 303 Creative LLC v. Elenis, pertains to a web developer who refused to...
Small Business Saturday: Crown Point winter market opens today
CROWN POINT, Ind. (CBS) – The City of Crown Point is kicking off its winter market just in time for Small Business Saturday. Shoppers can swing by and purchase items from dozens of local vendors and artists. It all starts at 10 a.m. and goes on until 4 p.m. at St. Peter and Paul Macedonian Banquet Hall - near Broadway and 97th Avenue in Indiana.
WNDU
WNDU Vault: Hidden pot farm bust
Dakota is a 6-month-old Husky and Shepard mix who is very energic and vibrant. The South Bend Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit is handling the investigation.
warricknews.com
Indicted Lake County sheriff asks judge to restore his ability to carry handgun in public
CROWN POINT — Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. wants a handgun back on his hip. The county's chief law enforcement officer filed a lawsuit Wednesday asking a judge to declare unconstitutional a portion of a new Indiana statute barring individuals under indictment from carrying a handgun in public.
Westville, November 27 High School 🏀 Game Notice
moderncampground.com
Elkhart To Possibly Open New RV Lot In Middlebury
One potential use for developing near U.S. 20 in Middlebury would be an expansion to Royal RV. The lot for RVs would accommodate parking for cars of smaller sizes in the area. May Kratzer with Elkhart County Planning and Development was present at Elkhart County Commissioner’s meeting on Monday, the morning of in order to request a zoning change to Sandy Hills Acre GPUD, changing to the Middlebury Township location from A1-to GPUD M-1 and R-4 to permit the possibility of development.
Chicago Abraham Lincoln statue defaced with anti-colonizer graffiti referencing Dakota 38
For the second time in a month and a half, a statue of Abraham Lincoln was vandalized by anti-colonizer activists.
regionnewssource.org
NIPSCO Subcontractor Killed Friday In Industrial Accident Outside St John
Friday morning around 10:30 AM, Lake County Sheriff Deputies and Paramedics were called to an industrial accident at a NIPSCO substation in the 9600 block of W. 109th outside of St. John. NIPSCO was notified that there was a fatality involving a contractor working for Ryan Construction, a NIPSCO spokesperson said.
WNDU
Crews respond to fire at Mishawaka Inn
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Firefighters were called to the Mishawaka Inn around 10 p.m. Sunday on a report of a fire. When they arrived, they found a small mattress fire on the second floor and quickly extinguished it. There was smoke throughout the second floor, but the flames were contained...
