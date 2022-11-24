Now until Dec. 20, Middletown Police are collecting unwrapped gifts, gift cards and monetary donations for less fortunate families in town. Stop off at the police station at 123 Valley Road or schools throughout the community to give. #MiddletownRI.
Middletown Fire reminds everyone to be prepared for emergencies by packing a "go bag" with essentials like medicine, family records, credit cards and a change of clothing. Visit Ready online for more. #MiddletownRI. Additional Info...
Middletown Police Officers recently stopped by the schools in town to drop off donated school materials for the students. The department partnered with Staples of Middletown to make this a success. #MiddletownRI.
Comments / 0