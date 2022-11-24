ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, RI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
middletownri.com

Middletown Police Announce Annual Toy Drive

Now until Dec. 20, Middletown Police are collecting unwrapped gifts, gift cards and monetary donations for less fortunate families in town. Stop off at the police station at 123 Valley Road or schools throughout the community to give. #MiddletownRI.
MIDDLETOWN, RI
middletownri.com

Be Prepared!

Middletown Fire reminds everyone to be prepared for emergencies by packing a "go bag" with essentials like medicine, family records, credit cards and a change of clothing. Visit Ready online for more. #MiddletownRI. Additional Info...
MIDDLETOWN, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy