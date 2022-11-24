Read full article on original website
Robert Abdullah Quali
2d ago
check your doorbell ring your cameras you said 34th and Leland. I think people in that area rely on dogs. matter of fact once I was in the area and I heard a rooster. but it's a shame what are the young people doing are not doing the cause these killings
2
Mary Walker
2d ago
Prayers for his family and friends, I'm still wondering who would let their 15 year old son go walking in that neighborhood.RIP young man.
2
WTHR
UPDATE: IMPD homicide investigates man shot Sunday on near northeast side
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating an overnight shooting that left a man dean on the city's near northeast side Sunday. Officers were called to 1848 Ludlow Avenue, just east of the Interstate 70 North Split, shortly before 3 a.m. on a report of a person shot. They found the man with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to IMPD, and pronounced dead by medical staff.
mdmh-bloomington.com
Second shooting incident within two days on Indianapolis’ northeast side left a person in critical condition
Indianapolis, Indiana – A shooting incident on early Sunday morning in Indianapolis left one person suffering from serious wounds, prompting the police to conduct an investigation. Officers were sent to the 1800 block of Ludlow Avenue, located close to the intersection of 18th Street and Massachusetts Avenue, after receiving...
WISH-TV
1 shot on Indy’s northeast side of town
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person is in critical condition after being shot early Sunday morning, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just before 3 a.m., IMPD officers responded to the 1800 block of Ludlow Avenue and East 18th Street. Officers found a person with injuries consistent with a...
WISH-TV
Man dies in overnight shooting on Indy’s southeast side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police were investigating the death of a man shot and killed early Saturday on the city’s southeast side. Just after midnight, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers found the wounded man in the 3300 block of Temple Avenue. That’s a residential area south of the intersection of Keystone and Troy Avenues and just east of I-65.
Person found shot to death in Lafayette alley
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Lafayette police are investigating after a male was found shot to death Friday afternoon in an alley. The Lafayette Police Department has launched a homicide investigation into the death. The male’s body was found around 2:15 p.m. Friday in an alley near 60 Green Street. The victim, LPD said, appeared to have […]
1 arrested after deadly shooting in Hope, Indiana
The Bartholomew County Sheriff's Office has a man in custody after a deadly shooting Saturday night.
WIBC.com
IMPD Investigates Early Morning Homicide
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating an early Saturday-morning homicide. Officers were called to a home on South Temple Avenue, where they found a man who had been shot. The Indianapolis Fire Department arrived, and he was pronounced dead. As of Saturday afternoon, no one has been arrested in connection...
WISH-TV
Lafayette police investigating man found shot dead in alley
LAYFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — The Lafayette police say their department is investigating the murder of a man who was found shot and killed lying in an alley Friday afternoon. At 2:14 p.m. Saturday, police responded to a call of a deceased male lying in the alley near 60 Green Street. When police arrived the male appeared to have suffered a gunshot wound, according to a media release sent Sunday.
mdmh-bloomington.com
Police looking into the circumstances surrounding a man’s death who was discovered fatally shot in Indianapolis
Indianapolis, Indiana – An adult man was discovered fatally shot on the northeast side of Indianapolis early Saturday morning, and police have opened an investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death. The shooting incident occurred shortly after midnight, at approximately 12:30 a.m., in the 3300 block of South Temple...
mdmh-bloomington.com
Teenager suspected of killing three people last year is now arrested on drug-related charges
Indianapolis, Indiana – Authorities have once again arrested a teenager who was suspected of fatally shooting two men and another teenager a year before, but this time on drug-related charges. The bodies of the victims were discovered in the vicinity of the 4400 block of South Meridian Street in...
WISH-TV
2 dead in fatal crash involving train in Rush County
RUSHVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A fatal crash involving a vehicle and a train killed two people early Sunday morning. According to Rush County’s Sheriff’s Office, at 2 a.m., the Rush County Sheriff’s Department dispatch center received a report of a serious crash involving a passenger vehicle and a train in Arlington, Indiana on County Road 700 West. Arlington is about 47 miles southeast of Indianapolis.
Police investigate deadly shooting on South Temple Avenue
INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after an early morning shooting on Indianapolis' south side . A Metro police spokesperson said it happened around 12:30 a.m. Saturday in the 3300 block of South Temple Avenue, which is just east of Interstate 65's South Keystone Avenue exit. The spokesperson said...
Triple murder suspect jailed on pre-trial release violation
INDIANAPOLIS — Accused triple killer Caden Smith turned 18 last Wednesday morning and celebrated with a female friend in her brother’s house, where Indy police detectives served a search warrant and claimed they found marijuana, ammunition and four guns. Smith was out on bond at the time, wearing a GPS monitor on his ankle, and […]
WIBC.com
Teenage Murder Suspect Arrested for Second Time
INDIANAPOLIS — For his 18th birthday, a teenage murder suspect was arrested a second time. Caden Smith, who faces three homicide charges, was arrested on Wednesday for violating a no-contact order and drug dealing. In 2021, Smith was charged for killing Michael James, Abdullah Mubarak, and Joseph Thomas on...
WISH-TV
1 dead, found unresponsive at residence on city’s northeast side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was found unresponsive due to a gunshot wound at a residence Thursday on the city’s northeast side of town, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. IMPD officers responded to the the 3400 block of N. Leland Avenue and located a person dead...
Teen suspected of killing 3, back in custody after pretrial violation
The teenager charged with murdering three people in December 2021 is back in jail following a pretrial violation.
Police: Shooting victim found in crashed vehicle on east side
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating a shooting that ended in a vehicle crash on the east side of Indianapolis Thursday evening. IMPD officers were investigating a report of shots fired when they came upon the crash near East 10th Street and North Olney Street around 5:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found a female victim inside the vehicle that had apparently been shot.
mdmh-bloomington.com
Four women arrested for stealing over $3,300 in merchandise at four different stores in Seymour
Seymour, Indiana – Authorities in Seymour were able to arrest four women a couple of days ago, all residing in Indianapolis, who were accused of stealing alcohol from separate local stores. At around 7:55 on Tuesday, the Seymour Police Department was alerted about a theft that had taken place...
Edinburgh man arrested on murder charge after Thanksgiving shooting
The sheriff's office said Damion Bryant was identified as the shooter.
Police searching for Anderson woman after Wednesday morning shooting
Anderson police are looking for a woman after they say she shot a man during an altercation Wednesday morning.
Comments / 9