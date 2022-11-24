ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
macaronikid.com

VIP SeaTREK Santa Holiday Experience Package

As the granddaddy of holiday happenings, the VIP SeaTREK Santa Holiday Experience is one of the most unique and spectacular seasonal offerings in the Valley – perfect for a work celebration, small office gathering, or for extended family (perhaps several close families) or even a large group of dear friends! For a $22 upgraded admission price (per person based on a 15-person group), lucky participants will receive the VIP holiday treatment straight from OdySea Aquarium’s posh VIP Room! Everyone will want to be part of this magical experience that is highlighted by a private appearance with SeaTREK Santa as well as an exclusive visit by a charismatic animal – and much, much more!
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Holiday events happening in the Phoenix area this season

Check out some of the festive events happening across the Valley this holiday season - watch some light shows, ice skate, and maybe even make a visit to Santa!. "The Downtown Chandler Community Partnership is celebrating the holiday season with "Sugarland", an interactive display of holiday decorations for downtown visitors to enjoy…Snap a selfie in the candy sleigh in front of a backdrop of decked Christmas trees, slide down the fruit roll up slide, climb over giant marshmallows spilling out a life-size cup of hot chocolate and dance through the candy canes any time of the day or night."
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

10 places to shop local on Small Business Saturday in the Valley

PHOENIX — Thanksgiving is over, and that means Small Business Saturday is upon us. Small shops across the Valley are getting ready to dish out deals and discounts for customers Saturday. Businesses like Frances near Central Avenue and Camelback Road are offering 20% off their inventory Saturday, ranging from...
PHOENIX, AZ
West Valley View

Christmas lights bring holiday cheer to the West Valley

Arizona’s inaugural Desert Farm Lights is bringing light, joy and holiday cheer to the West Valley this winter season. From Nov. 25 through Jan. 1, Monday to Sunday from 5 to 10 p.m., families can enjoy three acres of festive illuminated displays, a Christmas maze, bounce houses, countless photo opportunities and more.
PHOENIX, AZ
travelawaits.com

The Unique Holiday Experience That Lights Up The Arizona Desert

As dusk approaches, the glow of the candles magnifies along the paths. The sound of music wafts through the air from various parts of the garden. Las Noches de Las Luminarias marks the beginning of another holiday season. At multiple locations throughout the Desert Botanical Garden, musicians of various genres celebrate living in the desert during this festive time of year.
PHOENIX, AZ
luxury-houses.net

This $5.35 Million Entertainer’s Dream Home in Fountain Hills Boasts The Best Views of Camelback Mountain

9245 N Vista Verde Court Home in Fountain Hills, Arizona for Sale. 9245 N Vista Verde Court, Fountain Hills, Arizona is an entertainer’s estate with both indoor & outdoor al-fresco living, majestic views from every area, all up to date Technology system for the entire house. This Home in Fountain Hills offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 10,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 9245 N Vista Verde Court, please contact Heather Christine Morales (Phone: 385-429-6888) at Homie for full support and perfect service.
FOUNTAIN HILLS, AZ
momcollective.com

The Best Neighborhood Christmas Lights in Phoenix

Here is your neighborhood Christmas Lights round-up for Phoenix!. Christmas Eve Luminarias in Moon Valley – 1344 W Thunderbird Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85023, USA. Start from Thunderbird Rd and Coral Gables Drive, and go north on Coral Gables. Follow the lights and the cars!. Moon Valley is a small...
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Fans Line Up As 85°C Bakery Cafe Opens its First Arizona Location

At noon on November 12, a line of about 25 people formed by the 99 Ranch Market in Chandler. Next door, the world-renowned 85°C Bakery Cafe was holding its soft opening. People trekked from all over the Valley and waited in line for 30 minutes or more to purchase baked goods rarely seen for sale in metro Phoenix.
CHANDLER, AZ
ABC 15 News

MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Wicked winds return Monday

PHOENIX — A dry cold front is set to approach our state Monday into Tuesday. The system will bring cooler air and strong winds across our state. Unfortunately no rain and only a dusting above 10,000 feet of snow. A Wind Advisory has been issued for the High Country...
PHOENIX, AZ
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do with Kids in Surprise, AZ

Located less than an hour from Phoenix, Surprise in Maricopa County is a quaint city with small-town vibes and excellent amenities. It's a hub for attractions and activities with many things to see and do that will keep the entire family entertained. Surprise has the right mix of outdoor adventure,...
SURPRISE, AZ
birchrestaurant.com

17 Best Restaurants in Surprise, AZ

Surprise, Arizona, is a wonderful place to live and work. The city has a diverse population and offers many amenities, including shopping centers, hospitals, and golf courses. Surprise also has many restaurants that serve delicious food at reasonable prices. Here are the 15 best restaurants in Surprise, Arizona. Nicks Diner...
SURPRISE, AZ
AZFamily

Perfect Sunday ahead of cold front Monday

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Don’t waste this Sunday!. It’s going to be sunny and warm in the afternoon as temperatures will reach the 70s. Perfect if you are spending the day outdoors. On Monday, a cold front will begin the pass by the state. This will leave everywhere from the high country to the valley mostly cloudy. It will also get breezy in the evening.
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy