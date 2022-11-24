Read full article on original website
Lancaster Farming
Ticks Aren’t the Only Troublesome Pests Found on Deer: Hunters Asked to Help With Keds Research
Ticks may not be the only bugs that deer hunters should be concerned about this season. Penn State is conducting research on keds, a biting fly found on deer that may be a vector of disease, much like ticks. Michael Skvarla, associate professor of entomology and biology in the College...
Can your Thanksgiving turkey give you bird flu? What you should know
Should you be worried about catching bird flu from your Thanksgiving turkey?
Deadly Bird Flu Outbreak Is The Worst In U.S. History
A highly contagious strain of avian influenza has killed more birds in the country than any past flare-up.
Thousands of wild birds dead across Oregon: bird-flu outbreak blamed
An outbreak of highly pathogenic avian flu in both wild birds and backyard flocks has killed thousands of birds throughout the state, Oregon wildlife and agriculture officials say. The disease, typically known as bird flu, has been detected in almost every county in Oregon. Its current strain is especially deadly...
Nearly 2 Million Chickens Slaughtered in Nebraska Amid Bird Flu Outbreak
This current wave of bird flu has led to the deaths of over 50 million birds across the nation, and another 1.8 million chickens will have to be slaughtered after a case of avian flu was found on an egg-laying farm in Nebraska. In Dixon County, about 120 miles north of Omaha, the state’s 13th case of bird flu was discovered on a local egg farm.
Human foot found in Yellowstone hot spring identified
DNA testing has identified whose partial foot was seen floating in Yellowstone National Park's Abyss Pool this summer.
natureworldnews.com
Dead Great White Shark Washed Ashore Into California Beach Killed During Fishing Activity
A dead great white shark washed ashore in a California beach and was killed during a fishing activity, according to local authorities. The great white carcass measure 8 feet long was classified by the authorities as a juvenile shark. Although having a track record of predation, great whites are still protected under US waters and are still suffering from historic population decline around the world.
Body of Miles Stanton, 21, is found four weeks after he vanished in Oregon, family say
The body of Miles Stanton has been found four weeks after the 21-year-old disappeared in Oregon, his family have confirmed.Stanton was reported missing in Marion County, Oregon, last month after finishing an afternoon shift as a FedEx driver.He was last seen on surveillance video at a gas station in Auora, Oregon, but less than an hour after stopping there his cell phone stopped pinging.The Marion County Sheriff’s Office stated on Monday that a body had been found but that their investigation would continue.“Writing a message to post seems so insignificant right now as my heart is shattered and vacant, but...
AOL Corp
Winter is coming: First blizzard of the season set to drop snow across north-central US
The first blizzard of the 2022-23 winter season is forecast to paste portions of the north-central U.S. with more than a foot of heavy snow, howling winds and whiteout conditions by Thursday, forecasters warned Wednesday. Parts of North and South Dakota as well as portions of Montana, Minnesota and Nebraska...
Dangerous Cities in Oregon
Oregon has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. The state flag of Oregon, USA.By Enzwell - Public Domain. Wikimedia Commons.
Take a look at the monstrous band of moisture headed toward Oregon, Pacific NW
The atmospheric river taking aim at Oregon and the Pacific Northwest is so big that the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration had to stitch together three satellite images to capture it all. The federal agency tweeted the image Friday. Here’s another look from just one satellite. NOAA’s forecast calls...
Heading up north? Doctors want you to be aware of a unique illness
As some in Wisconsin may be starting to think about heading north for the start of hunting season, local health experts say those people should be aware of a respiratory illness that is largely unique to northern Wisconsin.
Nebraska police officer photographs hovering cylinder-shaped object
Cropped version of witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Nebraska police officer at Lexington reported watching and photographing a hovering, cylinder-shaped object that seemed to disappear in place at about 6:18 p.m. on March 2, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Hundreds of Waterfowl Fall from the Sky in Oregon as Lunar Eclipse Coincides With Snowstorm
At least 30 Oregon waterfowl died in a bizarre mass event last week—and hundreds more were injured. KTVZ News reports that residents in central and eastern parts of the state reported that tundra swans, snow geese, and other water birds fell from the sky by the dozens during the early morning hours of Nov. 9.
Watch a Massive Bull Elk Take a Fatal Fall After Tripping Over a Fence
In November 2015, a big bull elk died in brutal fashion—and David Cross was there to film it. In a video posted to YouTube, a herd of elk runs through field of sagebrush, across a gravel road, and then hurdles over a fence. The video is pretty inconspicuous at first; Most of the animals make the jump over the fence relatively easily. But about 20 seconds in, a giant bull elk runs across the road and then clips its front feet on the top of the fence before flipping forward directly onto its head. The 6×7 elk thrashes its legs briefly before going still. See it for yourself below.
Two additional Oregon counties vote to become part of 'Greater Idaho'
Two more eastern Oregon counties have reportedly voted in favor of the radical Greater Idaho movement, which aims to shift the border between the two states.
americanmilitarynews.com
A Portland hiker and his puppy were shot dead on a remote Washington trail; the investigation has been as strange as the killings
One week after Aron Christensen was found dead on a remote trail in Washington’s Cascade Mountains – next to his dead 4-month-old puppy – his grieving family said they were told the death was most likely from a heart attack. On one call with the family, a...
'Vulture bees' feed their babies rotting flesh, even though it breeds toxin-producing bacteria. They're a mystery to scientists.
After baiting the bees with raw chicken, scientists learned that these carnivores have guts more like vultures than pollen-eating bees.
Break-in at Ohio farm releases as many as 10,000 carnivorous mink into the wild, police say
Police say thousands of mink were released from cages at the Lion Farms USA Mink Farm in northwest Ohio. Their diet? "Fresh kills," police say.
In the U.S., this critical mineral is found only in Utah and it matters
Indium is a mineral vital to daily life, used in common items like think windshields and touch screens. The only “established resource” of indium in the United States s found in Utah’s West Desert. Researchers say there is enough indium there to meet the entire domestic demand for 10 years.
