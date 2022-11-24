ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Dead Great White Shark Washed Ashore Into California Beach Killed During Fishing Activity

A dead great white shark washed ashore in a California beach and was killed during a fishing activity, according to local authorities. The great white carcass measure 8 feet long was classified by the authorities as a juvenile shark. Although having a track record of predation, great whites are still protected under US waters and are still suffering from historic population decline around the world.
Body of Miles Stanton, 21, is found four weeks after he vanished in Oregon, family say

The body of Miles Stanton has been found four weeks after the 21-year-old disappeared in Oregon, his family have confirmed.Stanton was reported missing in Marion County, Oregon, last month after finishing an afternoon shift as a FedEx driver.He was last seen on surveillance video at a gas station in Auora, Oregon, but less than an hour after stopping there his cell phone stopped pinging.The Marion County Sheriff’s Office stated on Monday that a body had been found but that their investigation would continue.“Writing a message to post seems so insignificant right now as my heart is shattered and vacant, but...
Watch a Massive Bull Elk Take a Fatal Fall After Tripping Over a Fence

In November 2015, a big bull elk died in brutal fashion—and David Cross was there to film it. In a video posted to YouTube, a herd of elk runs through field of sagebrush, across a gravel road, and then hurdles over a fence. The video is pretty inconspicuous at first; Most of the animals make the jump over the fence relatively easily. But about 20 seconds in, a giant bull elk runs across the road and then clips its front feet on the top of the fence before flipping forward directly onto its head. The 6×7 elk thrashes its legs briefly before going still. See it for yourself below.
