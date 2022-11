LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) - The man who police said opened fire inside a Lumberton Walmart on Black Friday is now in custody. Authorities said 26-year-old Jarod Lowery turned himself in on Monday to the Lumberton Police Department. Lowery is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill...

LUMBERTON, NC ・ 9 HOURS AGO