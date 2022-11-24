Read full article on original website
‘Monster Mom’ Charged with Stabbing Sons to Death in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Act now and get in touch: Rich NY woman giving away billions to hundreds of peopleMark StarNew York City, NY
Bronx-born Oscar-winning singer, Irene Cara, dead at 63Welcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
Homeless Man Arrested for Motel Rapes in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Smile you're on camera! MTA activates bus lane enforcement cameras in The BronxWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
American Repertory Ballet, featuring Capital Philharmonic of New Jersey, presents Tchaikovsky's Nutcracker Ballet
(TRENTON, NJ) -- The American Repertory Ballet, featuring Capital Philharmonic of New Jersey, presents Tchaikovsky's Nutcracker Ballet at the Patriots Theater at the War Memorial in Trenton on Sunday, December 11th. The performance begins at 2:00pm. This holiday favorite tells the magical story of Clara and her Nutcracker Prince as...
Creating Change Network Seeks Participation from the New Jersey Arts Community for National Day of Racial Healing
The Creating Change Network, a program hosted by New Jersey Theatre Alliance and ArtPride New Jersey that aims to build a more equitable, just, accessible, and anti-racist arts community in New Jersey, will facilitate participation by the state’s arts community in the National Day of Racial Healing, on January 17, 2023.
The Smithereens Return to Carteret Performing Arts & Events Center on Saturday
(CARTERET, NJ) -- The Smithereens return to the Carteret Performing Arts & Events Center on Saturday, December 3 with a celebration of their Jersey roots and the musical heritage that shaped their sound. Since the passing of Pat Dinizio, Jim Babjak, Dennis Diken and Mike Mesaros have continued forward with the addition of Marshall Crenshaw and Gin Blossom’s lead singer Robin Wilson. Crenshaw will be the guest vocalist in Carteret. Showtime is 8:00pm.
Jersey City, New Jersey is over 400 years old!
As of 2017, Jersey City is the second largest city in New Jersey, after Newark. It's also the second most populous city in the state, again after Newark. But did you know that it's over 400 years old?
Lightning Jar to Headline Songwriter's Holiday Show
(ASBURY PARK, NJ) -- Invigorated by their recent 10-Year Reunion show at The Saint, Lightning Jar returns for a holiday homecoming on Thursday, December 29 at Langosta Lounge. This time, they've asked Nashville songwriters and Asbury Park friends Ashley McKinley and Colton Kayser to join them. The special songwriter's holiday show includes Ashley McKinley, Colton Kayser Band, and Lightning Jar. Showtime is 8:00pm.
Christmas season kicks off with Dasher’s Light Show in Newark
NEWARK, N.J. (PIX11) — It’s time to turn on one of the most beautiful holiday light displays in the country. Friday marked the beginning of the Christmas season in Newark with Dasher’s Light Show. PIX11’s Steve Kuzj has more in the video player, and for more holiday events, visit PIX11’s holiday guide.
News 12
Paterson turns up the yuletide cheer during Christmas tree lighting ceremony
The City of Paterson got into the Christmas spirit Saturday night for its annual tree lighting ceremony. The event brought the feeling of Rockefeller Center right to the heart of the city. "Some children won't have an opportunity to go to Rockefeller Center and skate, so it's, like, 'let's bring...
hobokengirl.com
19 Hoboken + Jersey City News Stories You Missed This Week
Happy Thanksgiving Week everyone, as always we’re here to cover the local news and bring you a weekly roundup of everything you might have missed in Hoboken + Jersey City. Catch up on all there is to know, including the following headlines: new sushi spot coming to Hoboken; Hoboken Girl x The Flow Initiative collect over 30,000 period supplies; Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade trailers destroyed in Kearny fire; and so much more. Keep reading for all the news you missed this week in Hoboken, Jersey City, + beyond.
Paterson, New Jersey kicks off first restaurant week
Seventeen local restaurants are offering three-course prix-fixe menus costing $17.92 through next Friday.
High on the Heights? Jersey City area is a hot spot for proposed dispensaries
As entrepreneurs spread out across Jersey City to open cannabis businesses, the Heights neighborhood has become a hot spot destination for proposed dispensaries. At least three dispensaries have all the local approvals needed before getting state approval, according to an analysis by The Jersey Journal. Blossom Dispensary plans to open on Tonnelle Avenue, while two of them, The Leaf Joint and Decades Dispensary, are setting up in the Central Avenue shopping district.
Harlem restaurant vandalized and robbed, community rallies to help keep it open
HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — Russell Jackson is fighting to keep his Harlem restaurant afloat. His business on Frederick Douglass Boulevard was vandalized and robbed. Now, his community is coming together to help save the much-loved restaurant. Like many other businesses in Harlem, Reverence struggled to stay open during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic. But Jackson […]
World's largest indoor go-kart track coming to NJ in time for holidays
The world’s largest indoor go-kart racing course has been built in New Jersey. Supercharged Entertainment, a recreation company that owns a go-kart track in Wrentham Massachusetts, plans to open its second location in Edison on Dec. 16.
Spotlight New Jersey: Adenah Bayoh & Companies
The developer and entrepreneur is aiming to build affordable housing in Newark and inspire a new generation of girls to enter the industry.
okcheartandsoul.com
Fetty Wap hosts Thanksgiving giveaway in hometown of Paterson, New Jersey
“Sweet Yamz” is the name of Fetty Wap‘s latest single, but it also doubles as the name of his recent Thanksgiving giveaway. Hosted Tuesday in his hometown of Paterson, New Jersey, the Sweet Yamz giveaway — a partnership with Fetty’s family, frequent collaborator Monty and Dr. Mills, principal of College Achieve Paterson — provided residents with free food and groceries ahead of turkey day. Hot 97’s DJ Drewski, a New Jersey native, was on the 1s and 2s.
Artie's Bar & Grill presents Corey Feldman
(FRENCHTOWN, NJ) -- Iconic actor/musician Corey Feldman recently gave fans an early holiday present by announcing he was extending his tour through December. “Love Retours 2.2" kicks off December 1st in Buffalo, NY and will go up to Christmas. The tour comes to Artie's Bar & Grill in Frenchtown on Sunday, December 4th. Showtime is 5:30pm.
Black Friday shoppers flock to American Dream mall in New Jersey
NEW YORK (PIX11) – Shoppers across New Jersey are on the hunt for bargain deals this Black Friday. PIX11’s Kiran Dhillon was at the American Dream mall in East Rutherford, where shoppers lined up early Friday morning before the doors opened to kick off the holiday shopping season. She chatted with Paul Ghermezian, a board […]
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Brooklyn’s trendy retail districts boom as Manhattan’s sit vacant
Manhattan’s struggling retail scene seems to get all the attention. It seems that for every fully or mostly leased, high-profile corridor like Broadway in Soho, there’s a stretch full of yawning vacancies — such as on Broadway in Tribeca. But Brooklyn’s retail picture is rosier. Although wounded...
Lottery ticket worth more than $18,000 sold in Brooklyn
BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A lottery player in Brooklyn won big on Saturday. A Take 5 ticket worth $18,558.50 was sold at Kevin’s Liquor, located at 2216 Pitkin Avenue, for Saturday’s evening drawing. Another winning ticket was sold at Tops Markets #262 in Angola. Take 5 players can head to nylottery.ny.gov to check their numbers. Drawings […]
The Newark Boys Chorus School will present its holiday concert program in Princeton & Newark
(PRINCETON, NJ) -- The Newark Boys Chorus School will present its holiday concert program, ‘Tis the Season, on Saturday, December 10th at Nassau Presbyterian Church (61 Nassau Street) in Princeton at 5:00pm and at Grace Episcopal Church (950 Broad Street) in Newark on Monday, December 19th at 7:00pm. The program features joyous holiday favorites and works written for the NBCS Concert Chorus.
