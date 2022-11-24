ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan Beach, CA

outlooknewspapers.com

Experience the Magic of Christmas at Aldik Home

More than ever before, the magic of Christmas is a welcome relief. If you didn’t already know, there is a full-blown winter wonderland right here in Los Angeles at Aldik Home. For 70 years, Aldik Home has been putting together jaw-dropping displays of beautiful Christmas decor. Aldik displays thousands...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KGET

BEST EATS: Bagels and pastrami sandwiches in Culver City

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The bagels offered at Wise Sons Jewish Deli are correctly made, given a bath in boiling water before baked. Some places simply steam before baking; that’s not a real bagel. Wise Sons, with multiple California locations (I visited the one in Culver City), offers an excellent salt and pepper bagel with […]
CULVER CITY, CA
whatnowlosangeles.com

Long Beach’s Red Room to Become Baby Gee

Red Room — located on Long Beach’s famed Fourth Street in North Alamitos Beach (1227 E 4th St, Long Beach, CA 90802) — is set to become Baby Gee bar, according to new owners Gianna Johns and Daniel Flores. Johns told What Now LA the incoming bar...
LONG BEACH, CA
discovering-la.com

Polanco, A Modern Mexican Steakhouse In The Ayres Hotel

Hotel restaurants aren’t usually a destination for those not staying there. These restaurants are typically owned and operated by a large corporation and usually lack the creative flair of a passionate chef. My wife and I recently learned about Polanco, a modern Mexican steakhouse inside the Ayres Hotel in Hawthorne.
HAWTHORNE, CA
nomadlawyer.org

Costa Mesa: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Costa Mesa, California

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Costa Mesa California. Located in Orange County, Costa Mesa has a variety of fun things to do. It is located between Los Angeles and San Diego. In addition to a variety of beach towns, Costa Mesa is home to many parks, restaurants and cultural attractions.
COSTA MESA, CA
whatnowlosangeles.com

A New Upscale Mexican Restaurant to Open in Long Beach

Viaje LB is gearing up to debut on the corner of Second Street and Corona Avenue in Long Beach’s Belmont Shore neighborhood (5224 E 2nd St. Long Beach, CA 90803). The building once housed Julio Gutierrez’s Baja Fish Tacos but is currently under construction as it transitions to become a contemporary, full-service Mexican eatery.
LONG BEACH, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

New And Featured Santa Clarita Restaurants And Businesses For December 2022 KHTS Restaurant Row – December Doubles

New this month on KHTS Restaurant Row – December 2022: December Doubles, La Michoacana Plus, Tellys, SCV Cleaners, Guanatos Tacos, Sen Noodle House. KHTS Restaurant Row is the best place to save money in the Santa Clarita Valley!  Purchase certificates to your favorite Santa Clarita restaurants, shops, and various services for up to half off! KHTS ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
signalscv.com

Homeowner chases away suspected Thanksgiving Day burglar

A homeowner on the 27000 block of Alta Knoll Drive in Saugus got a rude and frightening awakening on Thanksgiving morning when a suspected burglar entered the home. The incident was confirmed by Deputy Wyatt from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station to have happened at approximately 6:30 a.m. Wyatt said the homeowner had chased the suspect away by the time deputies arrived.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
CBS LA

Classes at Santa Paula High in Ventura County canceled through Tuesday due to fire

Classes at Santa Paula High School will be canceled through Tuesday due to a fire at the gym, school officials said Sunday. "This is one of the biggest fires we've had in the city of Santa Paula in about 50 years," said Ventura County firefighter Andy Van Sciver.According to officials, the Bryden Gym sustained major damage in the fire on Sunday morning. "Due to the structural damage and the schoolwide impact of the Bryden Gym fire, the Santa Paula Unified School District and Santa Paula High School Administration will be canceling school for Santa Paula High School students on Monday and Tuesday,...
SANTA PAULA, CA
beverlyhillscourier.com

Builder’s Remedy May Shake Up Beverly Hills

On Oct. 20 real estate developer Leo Pustilnikov filed with the city of Beverly Hills plans to build a 16-story, 200-unit apartment tower on the 100 block of Linden Drive. The project defies city zoning law to say nothing of Beverly Hills’ careful development approval process. But Pustilnikov might...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
2urbangirls.com

Hawaiian Gardens shooting leaves one dead

HAWAIIAN GARDENS, Calif. – A man was found fatally shot in his car in Hawaiian Gardens and an investigation is underway, authorities said Saturday. Deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriffs Department’s Lakewood Station responded at approximately 7:52 p.m. Friday to a shots fired call in the 12200 block of Belshire Avenue where they found the victim — who they say is between 20 to 25 years old — in the front seat of his car suffering from gunshot wounds, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau said.
HAWAIIAN GARDENS, CA
southpasadenareview.com

City Asks Residents to Trap Peafowl for Relocation

Though not all residents are on board, the city is looking to push ahead with its Peafowl Management Plan, which now calls for resident volunteers to help trap the peacocks and peahens in their yards to assist with relocation efforts. Residents who would like to volunteer must have space in...
SOUTH PASADENA, CA
CNBC

Making $70K as a "water cop" in Los Angeles County

Fernando Gonzalez, 43, makes $70,000 a year as a water operator based in Calabasas, California, and says he is on track to make close to $100,000 with overtime this year. He is on the frontlines of combatting the historic "megadrought" in the southwestern U.S., and works with customers across parts of Los Angeles County to conserve water in the desert.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

