Experience the Magic of Christmas at Aldik Home
More than ever before, the magic of Christmas is a welcome relief. If you didn’t already know, there is a full-blown winter wonderland right here in Los Angeles at Aldik Home. For 70 years, Aldik Home has been putting together jaw-dropping displays of beautiful Christmas decor. Aldik displays thousands...
Ukrainian refugee family shares special Thanksgiving in home of Santa Monica family
In April, a Santa Monica family opened their home to a family of Ukrainian refugees amid turmoil in their country. Now, after months of learning from one another, Thanksgiving Day brought them even closer.
Cooper Steinhauser was born 15 weeks early. After his death, his parents turned grief into action
“We just kept thinking, we have to keep doing things in his name,” said Haley Steinhauser, Cooper’s mother. “This felt like the right way to do that.” The post Cooper Steinhauser was born 15 weeks early. After his death, his parents turned grief into action appeared first on Long Beach Post.
BEST EATS: Bagels and pastrami sandwiches in Culver City
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The bagels offered at Wise Sons Jewish Deli are correctly made, given a bath in boiling water before baked. Some places simply steam before baking; that’s not a real bagel. Wise Sons, with multiple California locations (I visited the one in Culver City), offers an excellent salt and pepper bagel with […]
Best Things To Do This Thanksgiving Weekend In Los Angeles And SoCal: Nov. 25 - 27
Celebrate the holiday season on Holiday Road or at the Lighting of the Bay. Watch The Nutcracker — performed by puppets. Catch The Three Stooges on the big screen. Add to your vinyl collection with Record Store Day’s Black Friday releases.
Woman homeless for 6 years gets one just in time for the holidays thanks to local nonprofit
LOS ANGELES - There's no place like home for the holidays. That's particularly true for a woman who has been without one for six years. "Wow, looks so nice!" said 61-year-old Marie Minot. To say Minot was wowed by her new home is an understatement. Everything from the bedroom to...
Long Beach’s Red Room to Become Baby Gee
Red Room — located on Long Beach’s famed Fourth Street in North Alamitos Beach (1227 E 4th St, Long Beach, CA 90802) — is set to become Baby Gee bar, according to new owners Gianna Johns and Daniel Flores. Johns told What Now LA the incoming bar...
Polanco, A Modern Mexican Steakhouse In The Ayres Hotel
Hotel restaurants aren’t usually a destination for those not staying there. These restaurants are typically owned and operated by a large corporation and usually lack the creative flair of a passionate chef. My wife and I recently learned about Polanco, a modern Mexican steakhouse inside the Ayres Hotel in Hawthorne.
Costa Mesa: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Costa Mesa, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Costa Mesa California. Located in Orange County, Costa Mesa has a variety of fun things to do. It is located between Los Angeles and San Diego. In addition to a variety of beach towns, Costa Mesa is home to many parks, restaurants and cultural attractions.
Remembering child foster care and adoption advocate Naehi Wong
Taking a moment to pay final respects to a member of our greater Wednesday's Child foster care and adoption family. Naehi Wong, the wife of our longtime coordinator, Will Wong, was laid to rest Tuesday. A memorial service was held in La Crescenta after she lost a courageous battle with...
A New Upscale Mexican Restaurant to Open in Long Beach
Viaje LB is gearing up to debut on the corner of Second Street and Corona Avenue in Long Beach’s Belmont Shore neighborhood (5224 E 2nd St. Long Beach, CA 90803). The building once housed Julio Gutierrez’s Baja Fish Tacos but is currently under construction as it transitions to become a contemporary, full-service Mexican eatery.
Huntington Beach Police Department urges everyone to plan ahead this holiday season: be safe and drive sober!
Millions of people will be traveling to visit friends and family over the holidays. The Huntington Beach Police Department (HBPD) encourages everyone to celebrate safely and have a holiday game plan that includes a designated sober driver. During the pre-Christmas and New Year’s holiday season, November 28, 2022, through December...
New And Featured Santa Clarita Restaurants And Businesses For December 2022 KHTS Restaurant Row – December Doubles
New this month on KHTS Restaurant Row – December 2022: December Doubles, La Michoacana Plus, Tellys, SCV Cleaners, Guanatos Tacos, Sen Noodle House. KHTS Restaurant Row is the best place to save money in the Santa Clarita Valley! Purchase certificates to your favorite Santa Clarita restaurants, shops, and various services for up to half off! KHTS ...
Homeowner chases away suspected Thanksgiving Day burglar
A homeowner on the 27000 block of Alta Knoll Drive in Saugus got a rude and frightening awakening on Thanksgiving morning when a suspected burglar entered the home. The incident was confirmed by Deputy Wyatt from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station to have happened at approximately 6:30 a.m. Wyatt said the homeowner had chased the suspect away by the time deputies arrived.
Black Friday mall hours in greater Los Angeles and the one mall open on Thanksgiving night
An online survey of the 10 malls listed below shows that only one mall in the greater Los Angeles area is open on Thanksgiving—and that’s the Citadel in Commerce off the 5 freeway near Telegraph Road.
Classes at Santa Paula High in Ventura County canceled through Tuesday due to fire
Classes at Santa Paula High School will be canceled through Tuesday due to a fire at the gym, school officials said Sunday. "This is one of the biggest fires we've had in the city of Santa Paula in about 50 years," said Ventura County firefighter Andy Van Sciver.According to officials, the Bryden Gym sustained major damage in the fire on Sunday morning. "Due to the structural damage and the schoolwide impact of the Bryden Gym fire, the Santa Paula Unified School District and Santa Paula High School Administration will be canceling school for Santa Paula High School students on Monday and Tuesday,...
Builder’s Remedy May Shake Up Beverly Hills
On Oct. 20 real estate developer Leo Pustilnikov filed with the city of Beverly Hills plans to build a 16-story, 200-unit apartment tower on the 100 block of Linden Drive. The project defies city zoning law to say nothing of Beverly Hills’ careful development approval process. But Pustilnikov might...
Hawaiian Gardens shooting leaves one dead
HAWAIIAN GARDENS, Calif. – A man was found fatally shot in his car in Hawaiian Gardens and an investigation is underway, authorities said Saturday. Deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriffs Department’s Lakewood Station responded at approximately 7:52 p.m. Friday to a shots fired call in the 12200 block of Belshire Avenue where they found the victim — who they say is between 20 to 25 years old — in the front seat of his car suffering from gunshot wounds, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau said.
City Asks Residents to Trap Peafowl for Relocation
Though not all residents are on board, the city is looking to push ahead with its Peafowl Management Plan, which now calls for resident volunteers to help trap the peacocks and peahens in their yards to assist with relocation efforts. Residents who would like to volunteer must have space in...
Making $70K as a "water cop" in Los Angeles County
Fernando Gonzalez, 43, makes $70,000 a year as a water operator based in Calabasas, California, and says he is on track to make close to $100,000 with overtime this year. He is on the frontlines of combatting the historic "megadrought" in the southwestern U.S., and works with customers across parts of Los Angeles County to conserve water in the desert.
