An abundance of caution: Jaguars running back Travis Etienne's foot injury not serious
The only nagging issue on an otherwise glorious day for the Jaguars on Sunday was the status of running back Travis Etienne, arguably the team’s offensive MVP over the first 10 games. Jags coach Doug Pederson delivered an optimistic assessment of Etienne’s foot injury that knocked him out in the first quarter of...
Shannon Sharpe zings Zach Wilson with ‘cougar hunting’ jab after Jets benching
Shannon Sharpe kicked Zach Wilson while he’s down. One day after quarterback Mike White and the Jets thrashed the Bears, 31-10, Sharped declared on FS1’s “Undisputed” that the starting job should be White’s for the rest of the year while Wilson, who was benched last week, could perhaps take up other off-field activities. “Mike White threw for 300 yards. You look at those conditions — it wasn’t like it was 75 and sunny — and he was spinning like he was in a phone booth,” Sharpe said. “I’m sorry, Zach, you might have to go cougar hunting again, but you ain’t getting...
Deion Sanders says report of job offer from Colorado is true
Deion Sanders says a report stating Colorado has offered him its head coaching job is true and he has also received interest from other schools
