umterps.com

No. 14 Maryland Blasts Pittsburgh, 87-63, Behind Hot Shooting Day

FORT MYERS, FL -- No. 14 Maryland put up 36 points in the third quarter, its highest scoring quarter of the season, to run away with the game, routing Pittsburgh 87-63 in the final game of the Elevance Health Women's Fort Myers Tip-Off. Holding a 33-26 advantage at halftime, the...
umterps.com

Terps Shutout Rutgers, 37-0, For Seventh Win

The Maryland defense was phenomenal all-game, turning in their best performance against a Big Ten opponent ever. The Terps shutout the Scarlet Knights and held them to a measly 135 total yards. Rutgers was forced into 10 total punts and no drive went longer than 22 yards as they totaled just seven first downs. Maryland held Rutgers to 1-for-13 on third down, with the first conversion coming with under two minutes left.
