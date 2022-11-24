ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

How Long Can You Keep Thanksgiving Leftovers In Minnesota?

If you're still nibbling on those leftovers from Thanksgiving dinner this year, the clock is ticking on how long you'll probably want to eat them. What's one of the best parts about making that big Thanksgiving dinner here in Minnesota? Sure, the turkey's great, the stuffing is marvelous, as are the mashed potatoes and gravy, but the BEST part is having all the leftovers in your refrigerator, right?
Two Minnesota Towns Are Among the Most Magical in the U.S.

Few states do winter better than we do, and now two Minnesota cities here have just been named to the list of the Most Magical Winter Wonderland Towns in the U.S. Perhaps it's the influence of our Nordic heritage, but as I said earlier, when it comes to winter, there are few places that do it better than we do here in the Land of 10,000 (Frozen and Snow-Covered) Lakes, right?
Ope! Minnesota Man Tries To Drive His Boat Through The Ice [VIDEO]

When you are an adult and have grown-up "toys" they can require some maintenance and TLC to perform at their peak like a boat. They can be costly to buy and maintain depending on how old it is and what kind of conditions you put it under. Well, one gentleman from the Twin Cities area given what lake he was on, might want to rethink his plans with his boat for next year.
Significant Snowfall Across Southern Minnesota Tuesday

The National Weather Service says that several inches of snow are possible during the day on Tuesday. An area from southwest Minnesota, northeast into western Wisconsin -- including Mankato, Faribault, Owatonna, Rochester, Red Wing, and the Twin Cities can expect between 2 and 5 inches of new snow. Timing will...
Minnesota Worker Gets Fired Over Comments Made On The Store’s PA System

Every now and then you'll see a story on how some people can't take humor. One Minnesota worker got fired after making comments over the PA system after the store closed. This story has me asking "what would you say into the PA system if there are still people in the store after it is closed?". One person took the opportunity to display their humor, and the customers still in the store weren't having it.
See Where in Minnesota These Celebs Were Born

Minnesota may be known as the Land of 10,000 lakes, but we've also produced our share of well known celebrities too. Here's a look at where some of our state's most famous sons and daughters were born. Famous Minnesota Born Celebrities. In addition to all those folks, you can add:
Two Teens Killed in Crash in Northern Minnesota

MOOSE LAKE (WJON News) -- Two teenagers were killed in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 23 south of Duluth. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened on Saturday morning around 1:15 a.m. on Highway 23 in Carlton County. A vehicle driven by 19-year-old Kaden Tuura of Duluth was going...
Can Our Minnesota Dogs Eat Turkey Tomorrow?

Tomorrow is Thanksgiving Day in Minnesota, and families will be gathering to celebrate the holiday with tables full of tasty eats. When it comes to family, many of us include our dogs as part of the tribe. So when we're enjoying the annual feast, we wondered if sharing turkey with our pups is OK for their health. It seems like it would be fine.
Minnesota DNR Reminds Adults to Warn Kids About Thin Ice

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is asking adults to talk with children about the dangers of thin ice this time of year. A recent cold snap means some water bodies are beginning to freeze, but this early stage of ice is particularly dangerous. Water temperatures are dangerously cold by this time of year and hypothermia can set in quickly upon exposure.
Winter Weather Advisory Tuesday

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory in effect from 4:00 am Tuesday morning through 9:00 pm Tuesday night for most of Southern Minnesota. Total accumulations of 3 to 6 inches of new snowfall is expected across the area. Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions...
Clear As Mud: Do You Need To Signal When Entering A Minnesota Roundabout?

ARE YOU SUPPOSED TO SIGNAL GOING INTO A ROUNDABOUT?. You might think this is a dumb question; but honestly, I'm not quite sure what the answer is. It seems logical to me that anytime you are making a turn, you use your signal lights, but as I'm teaching my son to drive in Minnesota, it seems like a very daunting task watching him turn his signal on going into and then exiting the roundabout.
Bundle Up! NOAA Updates Minnesota’s Winter Outlook

According to NOAA, the likelihood that Minnesota will experience a good old fashioned winter has increased. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is the parent organization of the National Weather Service, and issues seasonal climate outlooks -- the latest for winter 2022-2023 covering the months of December, January, and February.
MnDOT Marks End of 2022 Construction Season

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- MnDOT is marking the end of the 2022 construction season just in time for what’s expected to be a busy Thanksgiving weekend for travelers. A MnDOT news release says crews either completed or made progress on 258 road and bridge projects across the state this year. Some of projects that either wrapped up or took steps forward in southeast Minnesota include:
