Read full article on original website
Related
Celebrated Greek cheesemakers brought low by inflation
On his bougainvillaea-covered farm on the Greek island of Naxos, Yannis Karganis milks his sheep, wondering anxiously how he will cope with soaring costs and keep his cheesemaking business afloat. The cost of transporting goods from the Greek mainland is also becoming prohibitive -- it takes more than five hours by boat to get from the main Greek port of Piraeus to Naxos.
privatebankerinternational.com
Australian regulator temporarily bans two Perpetual funds over elevated risks
The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) has imposed a provisional ban on two funds offered by Perpetual Investment Management to retail investors. The interim stay has been placed over the significant number of risks posed by the funds. The ban, which will last for 21 days if withdrew earlier,...
People are holding up blank white sheets of paper in China to protest COVID lockdowns. It's become a symbol of defiance against the Communist Party.
"The white paper represents everything we want to say but cannot say," a 26-year-old man named Johnny told Reuters during a recent protest.
Amid protests over lockdowns, Goldman Sachs warns that China’s exit from COVID-zero may be ‘forced and disorderly’
“The central government may soon need to choose between more lockdowns and more COVID outbreaks,” Goldman Sachs wrote on Sunday.
Green gung-ho about IPL 2023 but hectic calendar will make it tough, warns Warner
The allrounder has not been discouraged by the selectors, but acknowledges that there is a monster international workload through the year
Comments / 0