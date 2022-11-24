ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Celebrated Greek cheesemakers brought low by inflation

On his bougainvillaea-covered farm on the Greek island of Naxos, Yannis Karganis milks his sheep, wondering anxiously how he will cope with soaring costs and keep his cheesemaking business afloat. The cost of transporting goods from the Greek mainland is also becoming prohibitive -- it takes more than five hours by boat to get from the main Greek port of Piraeus to Naxos.
privatebankerinternational.com

Australian regulator temporarily bans two Perpetual funds over elevated risks

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) has imposed a provisional ban on two funds offered by Perpetual Investment Management to retail investors. The interim stay has been placed over the significant number of risks posed by the funds. The ban, which will last for 21 days if withdrew earlier,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy