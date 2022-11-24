ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Bank, NJ

New Jersey Stage

South Jersey Pops Orchestra Presents Holiday Favorites Old and New in "All is Bright" on Dec. 11

(CHERRY HILL, NJ) -- The South Jersey Pops, the region’s own non-profit orchestra, continues its 51st season as it presents its holiday special, “All is Bright” on December 11, 2022, at Lenape High School in Medford, NJ. The concert will feature uplifting holiday staples from classical to pop culture, performed by the 60-piece orchestra along with special guests.
MEDFORD, NJ
New Jersey Stage

The Smithereens Return to Carteret Performing Arts & Events Center on Saturday

(CARTERET, NJ) -- The Smithereens return to the Carteret Performing Arts & Events Center on Saturday, December 3 with a celebration of their Jersey roots and the musical heritage that shaped their sound. Since the passing of Pat Dinizio, Jim Babjak, Dennis Diken and Mike Mesaros have continued forward with the addition of Marshall Crenshaw and Gin Blossom’s lead singer Robin Wilson. Crenshaw will be the guest vocalist in Carteret. Showtime is 8:00pm.
CARTERET, NJ
New Jersey Stage

American Repertory Ballet, featuring Capital Philharmonic of New Jersey, presents Tchaikovsky's Nutcracker Ballet

(TRENTON, NJ) -- The American Repertory Ballet, featuring Capital Philharmonic of New Jersey, presents Tchaikovsky's Nutcracker Ballet at the Patriots Theater at the War Memorial in Trenton on Sunday, December 11th. The performance begins at 2:00pm. This holiday favorite tells the magical story of Clara and her Nutcracker Prince as...
TRENTON, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Axelrod Contemporary Ballet Theater presents "The Nutcracker Rocks" starring Josh Canfield

(HOLMDEL, NJ) -- Josh Canfield, actor and former CBS Survivor contestant will reprise his role as Clara’s eccentric rocker Uncle Drosselmeyer in Axelrod Contemporary Ballet Theater (AXCBT)’s The Nutcracker Rocks. Canfield has appeared on Broadway, Off-Broadway, and at A.R.T., in productions including the Tony Award-winning production of Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812, Doctor Zhivago and the touring Broadway production of Falsettos.
HOLMDEL, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Lightning Jar to Headline Songwriter's Holiday Show

(ASBURY PARK, NJ) -- Invigorated by their recent 10-Year Reunion show at The Saint, Lightning Jar returns for a holiday homecoming on Thursday, December 29 at Langosta Lounge. This time, they've asked Nashville songwriters and Asbury Park friends Ashley McKinley and Colton Kayser to join them. The special songwriter's holiday show includes Ashley McKinley, Colton Kayser Band, and Lightning Jar. Showtime is 8:00pm.
ASBURY PARK, NJ
birchrestaurant.com

12 Best Restaurants in Long Branch, NJ

Moving to a new city can be overwhelming and a lot to get used to. If you have recently moved, you will want to start finding new places to make memories. You probably had a list of favorite restaurants that made it easy for you to get out on the town and enjoy an excellent time with your family.
LONG BRANCH, NJ
macaronikid.com

50 local experience gifts to give your kids this holiday!

We are so lucky to live in an area with endless things to do and see! And, like most of us, the holiday season gets overwhelming with the amount of "stuff" that we (mostly for our kids) receive. So, this holiday, we are suggesting that you give (& request from family and friends) the gift of time, fun and memories this holiday season!
MORRISTOWN, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Union County to Hold Emergency Holiday Food Distribution, Dec. 17

(UNION, NJ) -- The Union County Board of County Commissioners has announced that an emergency food distribution event for Union County residents will take place on Saturday, December 17 at KEAN University in Union Township, located at 1000 Morris Avenue. It is a drive-thru event that begins at 8:00am. The food distribution is open to all Union County residents. Food will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis and no registration is required. The events will take place rain or shine.
UNION COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey Stage

