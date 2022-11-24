Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
19-year-old dies in mid-day shooting in Buffalo
Anyone with information that could help them solve this case is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police Department's confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.
WKBW-TV
Buffalo mass shooting suspect pleads guilty to all 25 state charges
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo mass shooting suspect Payton Gendron pleaded guilty on Monday to all 25 state charges. The suspect is accused of arriving at the Tops Friendly Markets on Jefferson Avenue on May 14 and opening fire, killing 10 people and injuring three others in what investigators have called a racist attack. As Western New York mourns with the families who lost loved ones, 7 News wishes to honor their memory. You can learn more about each of the victims here.
nyspnews.com
Clarence man arrested for DWI
On November 25, 2022, Troopers out of SP Clarence arrested James H. Stoneman., 49, of Clarence, NY, for Driving While Intoxicated. During a traffic stop on Transit Road in the town of Clarence, Stoneman was exhibiting signs of impairment. Troopers determined Stoneman had been operating a vehicle while in an impaired condition. Stoneman had failed standardized field sobriety tests. He was arrested and transported to SP Clarence, where a chemical breath test revealed a 0.10% BAC. Stoneman was released with appearance tickets for the town of Cheektowaga court, where he is due to appear at a later date.
Buffalo teen facing manslaughter charges in fatal 33 crash has court appearance Monday
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Appearing in court on Monday will be the 16-year-old who was indicted last week for manslaughter in connection with the deaths of four other teens in October. Prosecutors say Julian Armstead was allegedly driving a stolen vehicle when it crashed at the 33-198 joint, killing four...
nyspnews.com
Gasport man arrested for DWI
On November 24, 2022 at 3:58 pm, Troopers out of SP Lockport arrested Cory J. Rising, 44 of Gasport, NY for Driving while Intoxicated and other vehicle and traffic infractions. On November 24, 2022, Troopers responded to West Ave in the town of Royalton for a property damage accident. While...
Three women arrested for bringing marijuana to Attica prison
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – New York State troopers out of Warsaw with the assistance of NYS Department of Corrections and Community Supervision arrested three Rochester women for allegedly promoting prison contraband in the second degree on Saturday. Troopers arrested 35-year-old Odysee Thomas, 29-year-old Talia Mercado, and 31-year-old Iesha Sanders. According to State Police, the three […]
chautauquatoday.com
Fire investigators call semi-trailer fire in Brocton suspicious
Chautauqua County fire investigators were called to the scene of a semi-trailer fire on School Street in Brocton Sunday afternoon. Brocton firefighters received mutual aid in battling the fire involving the 53-foot semi-trailer shortly after 4 pm. Investigators believe the semi-trailer was burned in a suspicious manner. The investigation is ongoing.
Orchard Park Police said a missing vulnerable adult has been found
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Orchard Park Police Department said Paul Schultz has been located by the New York State Police in Inlet, New York as of early Sunday morning. Schultz was last seen around 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 25 on Ellicott Road in Orchard Park. Police believe he was driving a 2014 gray Jeep Wrangler with New York registration ETV-8745.
nyspnews.com
Alexander woman arrested for drug possession in Warsaw
On November 26, 2022, Troopers out of SP Warsaw arrested Michelle S. Froebel., 44, of Alexander, NY, for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th. Troopers assisting Warsaw Police at a traffic stop on Genesee Street in the village of Warsaw. Froebel was found to be in possession of cocaine. She was arrested and transported to SP Warsaw for processing. Froebel was released with appearance tickets for the village of Warsaw court, where she is due to appear at a later date.
City worker killed in snow removal accident identified
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The city worker who was killed during snow removal on Wednesday has been identified as 67-year-old Michael Muscarella. Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said that the incident happened at approximately 11:15 a.m. Wednesday when a high-loader truck was dumping snow into a dump truck on the McKinley Parkway. It appeared the high-loader […]
Black Monarchy store picking up the pieces after overnight break-in
One of the biggest shopping weekends of the year, supposed to bring in cash for our local businesses, instead bringing devastation for the owners of Black Monarchy, a shop on Buffalo's West Side.
Orchard Park Town Police Department searching for missing vulnerable adult
The Orchard Park Town Police Department is searching for 77-year-old Paul Shultz. He was last seen November 25 on Ellicott Road in Orchard Park.
nyspnews.com
Walmart shoplifters arrested in Clarence.
On November 25, 2022, Troopers out of SP Clarence arrested Markel Smalls., 26, and Laurenashley A. Williams., 27, of Buffalo, NY, for Petit Larceny. Troopers responded to a petit larceny complaint at Walmart on Transit Road in the town of Clarence. Troopers worked with Walmart loss-prevention. Markel Smalls and Laurenashley Williams took merchandise valued at $241.45 passing all points of purchase without paying. They were transported to SP Clarence for processing and issued appearance tickets returnable to the town of Clarence court at a later date.
Tractor Trailer crash snarls holiday traffic on Thruway
A crash tied up holiday traffic on the thruway for hours. New York State Police say an Amazon tractor trailer jack-knifed, blocking all four lanes of traffic in the westbound lanes of I-90.
nyspnews.com
Elma man arrested for DWI
On November 21, 2022, Troopers out of SP Boston arrested Michael O. Cole., 44, of Elma, NY, for Driving While Intoxicated. Troopers responded to a motor vehicle accident on Girdle Road in the town of Elma. During the interview, Cole was exhibiting signs of impairment. Troopers determined Cole had been operating a vehicle while in an impaired condition. He was arrested, transported and processed at SP Elma, where he refused to submit a chemical test. Cole was released with appearance tickets for the town of Elma court, where he is due to appear at a later date.
Stabbing reported at treatment facility
Allenwood, Pa. — A man at a Union County treatment facility stabbed another man with a ballpoint pen during an argument. Trooper Levi Eck of state police at Milton says he was called to White Deer Run on Nov. 13 for a reported stabbing. James Cloud, 34, of Kenmore, N.Y., allegedly called another man a "snitch" and then got into an argument with him. A witness told police that Cloud hit the man three to four times in the face. ...
nyspnews.com
Batavia man arrested for Aggravated DWI
On November 24, 2022, Troopers out of SP Batavia arrested Robert P. Grimm, Jr., 56, of Batavia, NY for Aggravated Driving while Intoxicated and other vehicle and traffic infractions. On November 24, 2022, Troopers stopped Grimm Jr. on East Saile Drive in the town of Batavia for traffic infractions. While...
Sonic Drive-In plans 6 more sites in WNY
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Get ready for more Sonic Drive-In locations across Western New York. Franchisee Kevin DiPirro is scouting locations across the region for up to six more sites, in addition to the Sonic sites operating on Union Road in Cheektowaga and another in Buffalo at Hertel and Elmwood avenues.
Lockport woman accused of DWI with children in car
The children were released to family, the Sheriff's office said.
Snow removal operations resume in Buffalo following worker's death
Following Wednesday’s tragic death of a City employee, snow removal operations resumed Friday morning at 7am across the hardest hit areas in the southern part of the City.
