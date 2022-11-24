If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission. If you love to wear Uggs no matter where you go, you’re in luck because this Cyber Monday, retailers like Nordstrom, Zappos, Amazon, and more are running a sale on Uggs. For one day only, shoppers can score the brand’s fuzzy shoes for up to 30% off.More from WWDBlack Friday Shopping 20229 Festive Party Dresses for the Holiday SeasonDiwali in New York Party What you’ll find during this year’s Cyber Monday fashion sales are traditional Ugg boots, house slippers, and cute...

11 MINUTES AGO