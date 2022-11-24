Read full article on original website
Glow Holiday Festival in Minnesota Now Open at a New Location
One of the best holiday displays in Minnesota where you can enjoy over one million lights is now open at a new location!. Glow Holiday Festival in Minnesota Now Open at a New Location. On one of the coldest days in Minnesota, my family bundled up in all of the...
Ope! Minnesota Man Tries To Drive His Boat Through The Ice [VIDEO]
When you are an adult and have grown-up "toys" they can require some maintenance and TLC to perform at their peak like a boat. They can be costly to buy and maintain depending on how old it is and what kind of conditions you put it under. Well, one gentleman from the Twin Cities area given what lake he was on, might want to rethink his plans with his boat for next year.
Winter Travel From Minnesota? DON’T Be THIS Person
During the Winter months, one of the things that most people look forward to is getting out of Minnesota, or the Midwest in general, and go somewhere warmer. If even just for a week. It breaks up the Winter and gives us a recharge of your batteries. It helps even people who can't stand Winter get through those long and cold Winter months. If you love Winter... yes, there are those people too... it's still great to get out and enjoy Summer like weather for a short period of time. It breaks up the Winter.
Significant Snowfall Across Southern Minnesota Tuesday
The National Weather Service says that several inches of snow are possible during the day on Tuesday. An area from southwest Minnesota, northeast into western Wisconsin -- including Mankato, Faribault, Owatonna, Rochester, Red Wing, and the Twin Cities can expect between 2 and 5 inches of new snow. Timing will...
Need Help Gift Wrapping? This Minnesota TikTok Star Is Here to Help!
I struggle to wrap gifts. My whole life I have skipped the battle of wrapping paper and scotch tape and just tossed things in re-used gift bags. It saves my sanity, but it always looks horrible. Not this year, this year I have Minnesota TikTok user Emily Carriveau to help...
Minnesota Worker Gets Fired Over Comments Made On The Store’s PA System
Every now and then you'll see a story on how some people can't take humor. One Minnesota worker got fired after making comments over the PA system after the store closed. This story has me asking "what would you say into the PA system if there are still people in the store after it is closed?". One person took the opportunity to display their humor, and the customers still in the store weren't having it.
Gas Prices Still Falling Could be Below $3 by Christmas
UNDATED (WJON News) -- As millions of Americans hit the road for Thanksgiving, we saw gas prices continued to drop from coast to coast last week. Gas Buddy says we had a record for the largest single-day decline in the national average. Also, 47 of the nation's 50 states have...
Help Minnesotans in Recovery Get Through The Holidays with These Valuable Tips
You're in recovery from your addiction! Hats off to you! It's not an easy road but getting your life back is the greatest gift you could ever give yourself and those that care about you. Now that you're on that road to recovery, you still need help navigating through the...
Amazing Revolving Sushi Bar Opens their First Location in Minnesota
Revolving. Sushi. Bar. Do I need to say more? This place sounds awesome and they have a history that proves they know what they're doing. This company just opened up their first revolving sushi bar in Minnesota and I need to go. This Revolving Sushi Bar Began in Japan. This...
See Where in Minnesota These Celebs Were Born
Minnesota may be known as the Land of 10,000 lakes, but we've also produced our share of well known celebrities too. Here's a look at where some of our state's most famous sons and daughters were born. Famous Minnesota Born Celebrities. In addition to all those folks, you can add:
Winter Weather Advisory Tuesday
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory in effect from 4:00 am Tuesday morning through 9:00 pm Tuesday night for most of Southern Minnesota. Total accumulations of 3 to 6 inches of new snowfall is expected across the area. Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions...
A Snow Covered Car Can Get You A Ticket In Minnesota
So far this year we've just had a few nuisance snows and we can all be thankful we don't get those lake effect snows like the Buffalo, NY area got recently. Every once in awhile you will spot a vehicle with 2 feet of snow piled on it and barely a spot open for the driver to see out. Well, according to the Minnesota State Patrol's Lt Eric Roeske, it's illegal. “You’re required to have your front windshield and front side windows clear as to not obstruct vision in any way.”
Clear As Mud: Do You Need To Signal When Entering A Minnesota Roundabout?
ARE YOU SUPPOSED TO SIGNAL GOING INTO A ROUNDABOUT?. You might think this is a dumb question; but honestly, I'm not quite sure what the answer is. It seems logical to me that anytime you are making a turn, you use your signal lights, but as I'm teaching my son to drive in Minnesota, it seems like a very daunting task watching him turn his signal on going into and then exiting the roundabout.
Have You Ever Tried Minnesota’s Official State Candy?
What sweet treats are on your Mt. Rushmore of candy? I'd pick Reece's Peanut Butter Cups, Peanut M&Ms, Kit-Kats, and Snickers. None of those are Minnesota's official state candy. What about Starbursts or Skittles? Nope and Nope. Minnesota's official state candy is made right here in the Land of 10,000...
8 Reasons We are Thankful to Live in Minnesota
Can’t believe tomorrow is already Thanksgiving! I feel like this year has just zipped by! However, one thing that has never left my mind is how thankful I am to live in Minnesota!. Going to college in Iowa made me miss my hometown and home state (Iowa, you have...
Paranormal Show Featuring Minnesota Cast Dropping New Season
October may be over but is it really ever over? Thankfully for those that love all things that go bump in the night, we have many paranormal shows to get us through the rest of the year and one of those is Destination Fear. In case you didn't know, the...
Here’s When 2023 Minnesota State Fair Tickets Go On Sale
It may only be November but the Minnesota State Fair will be here before you know it! It may seem early to be talking about it but we need all that we can to get us through yet another cold Minnesota winter, right?. The Minnesota State Fair was a massive...
Do You Know The Minnesota Connection To The Pepsi Harrier Jet Lawsuit?
Friday night I got a little too invested in a new Netflix series, Pepsi, Where's My Jet? which in and of itself is pretty interesting, at least for me. But there is a Minnesota connection to the story, that is brief but a small Minnesota town was playing a big part in the Pepsi Points/Harrier Jet story.
A Minnesota Surgeon Takes Over All Kwik Trip Locations In 2023
According to news sources, CEO and President of Kwik Trip, Donald P. Zietlow, has announced his retirement after being CEO of the company for 22 years and being with Kwik Trip for 52 years. He will be retiring at the end of this year. Don has always said the success of Kwik Trip is because of the Co-Workers, it was under his leadership that the company experienced massive growth.
Slight Dip Reported in Minnesota Flu Hospitalizations
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - Hospitalizations due to influenza in Minnesota finally dipped a bit last week but the number of influenza-related school outbreaks continues to climb. The weekly update on flu activity from the Minnesota Department of Health shows there were 241 flu-related hospitalizations in the state during...
