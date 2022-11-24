Read full article on original website
Related
digitalspy.com
Group H: South Korea v Ghana -November 28-BBC1 - From 1245pm
Short build up to the start of the second set of fixtures for this group. Ghana take on the fixture after their entertaining opening loss to Portugal . Korea still in with a shout shout after a dull draw with Uruguay. Another fixture that may take a good while to...
digitalspy.com
Group H: Portugal v Uruguay -November 28- ITV1- From 1810pm
ITV end day 9 of the tournament with a tough looking fixture with what appear to be the group heavyweights. Uruguay probably in the most not lose category with the fixture, this promise to be a battle that will need a strong referee . Full preview and Team News https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/63698279.
digitalspy.com
Group F: Croatia v Canada -November 27-BBC1 -From 1540pm
After a brief break for the news BBC get on with their second game in a row from the same group. Croatia who laboured to an opening draw , face the Canadians who were a little unlucky to lose their opening fixture to Belgium. Might be similar to the previous...
digitalspy.com
Group E: Germany v Spain - November 27 - BBC1 - From 6.30pm
BBC1 closing Day 8 with a heavyweight clash, with Germany badly needing to win this match to avoid an early plane home. Spain will be on top of the world and full of confidence after putting 7 past Costa Rica, and hoping to seal their place in the round of 16 here.
digitalspy.com
Group E: Japan v Costa Rica - November 27 - ITV1 - From 9am
1 week in, and it's ITV1 getting things started for week 2. Japan will want to be building on their shock win over Germany and seal their place in the round of 16, against a shell shocked Costa Rica who were dismantled by a rampant Spain. Last four meetings haven't...
digitalspy.com
Group G: Brazil v Switzerland - November 28 - ITV1 - From 3pm
Big blow for Brazil with Neymar missing the remaining group games with a foot injury, but they are confident he will be ready for the knockouts should (when) Brazil get there. Switzerland will be buoyed after their victory against Cameroon, looking to seal their place in the knockouts with another 3 points against a strong Brazil team.
digitalspy.com
Group G: Serbia v Cameroon - November 28 - ITV1 - From 9am
ITV1 to get things underway for day 9, and the last day before the final round of group fixtures start tomorrow. Must win for both teams to keep their hopes of reaching the knockouts alive, after defeats to Brazil and Switzerland respectively in the first round of matches. Only the...
digitalspy.com
Is having the World Cup during the season having an affect on Results?
Is some of the shock wins in the World cup because of the Tournament playing during the season rather than the end of the season , and is it having an affect of results like Japan beating Germany,?. Because the Morocco result against Belguim the latter looked like they could...
digitalspy.com
Group F : Belgium v Morocco -November 27- BBC1- From 1230pm
Group F The two fixtures in this group fill up the middle part of day 8 in the tournament . Belgium and their aging squad go again after labouring to an opening win over Canada ,. The Belgians still seem to be carrying some injuries but will still be. favourites...
digitalspy.com
How much of the World Cup have you watched?
How much have you watched or intend on watching?. This is the only tournament were I haven't watched every single game. The first game I watched was England vs USA which happened to be the dullest game of the tournament. I've since watched Argentina vs Mexico followed by Spain vs Germany. I've resorted to the highlights more than any other tournament.
digitalspy.com
Biathlon 2022/2023 on Eurosport
Or should that be not on Eurosport as such. It seems WB/Eurosport/Discovery+ promise of reducing niche sports is starting with the Biathlon season. For the first event in Finland starting Tuesday, there is no live coverage either linear or on the appropriate WB owned apps for the whole week, just a one half hour highlights programme on Sunday week no doubt rounding up all eight events in just under 25 minutes. Eurosport’s editing is pretty awful at the best of times so this should be interesting. I guess the only silver lining to watch it live on eurovision and hope it’s not geo-blocked.
Fox Sports Replay Cuts Rainbow Flag Protester Entirely Out Of Portugal-Uruguay World Cup Match – Updated
UPDATED with latest: The 6 p.m. PT replay of today’s World Cup match between Portugal and Uruguay on Fox Sports 1 was missing 32 seconds of game time. At the 50:33 mark of the match, there is an abrupt cut from the players on the field to the back of an Uruguayan player’s head. At the same moment, the game clock in the upper left hand corner of the screen jumps from 50:33 to 51:04 with no explanation. The 32 seconds in question happen to be the moment a protester took the field waving a rainbow flag and wearing a shirt...
Comments / 0