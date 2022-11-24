My kids love to play in the snow, both outdoors ... and in! Here are four ideas for snow much fun, both outside and inside the house:. These ice gems were a hit and so simple to make! All I needed were ice cube trays (you could also use a cupcake pan for bigger 'gems.'), water, and food coloring! I let our 'gems' freeze overnight and then popped them out in the snow to play with. If it's cold enough where you live, simply leave your 'gems' out overnight to freeze! These gems make excellent decorations for snow sculptures and snowpeople. It's also fun to have a treasure hunt — hide the gems around your yard and let the kids find them!

15 HOURS AGO