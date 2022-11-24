Read full article on original website
Christmas Tree Farms
Tree Farm at Hudson Rd is closed for the season. Open Monday-Thursdays 4pm-7pm, Friday noon-7pm, Saturday & Sunday 9am-7pm Open Saturday Dec. 3rd Hours Saturdays & Sundays 9am-5pm *Weekday appointments available- call to schedule* 302-448-1556. Kent County. Dover. Open Fridays 3pm-5pm, Saturday-Sunday 9am-5pm *Cash/check only* Trees up to 8’ are...
Simple Christmas Traditions
When I was a kid, Christmas was one of my favorite holidays. I loved the way the garland hung in our house, singing My Favorite Things, and thinking I sounded amazing. I remember the baking, crafts, and sitting next to the radio at night listening to all the Christmas music I could bear. Now that I’m an adult, my Christmaas goals are to create that same magic for my children. I always look for ways to make the next Christmas better than the previous one.
Family Apple Crisp Recipe A Delicious Fall Treat🍏🍎
One of my favorite parts of fall? Apples! Apples are everywhere! They are so versatile, and can be incorporated in any meal. Softened apples make a great topping for pancakes, while freshly sliced apples taste great in a grilled cheese sandwich. Or mix diced apples into a chicken salad for a delicious crunch ... the possibilities with apples are endless.
Holiday Fun at Showers Tree Farm
Times: 10am-4pm *Event is Weather Permitting. Santa has made plans to stop by the Farm to say Hello to all the Good Boys & Girls. He can be found seated on the beautifully decorated farmhouse porch. NEW THIS YEAR: (Purchase Optional) Julie Fair Photography will be on hand SAT. 12/3...
Snow Much Fun! Four Ways To Have Fun With Snow
My kids love to play in the snow, both outdoors ... and in! Here are four ideas for snow much fun, both outside and inside the house:. These ice gems were a hit and so simple to make! All I needed were ice cube trays (you could also use a cupcake pan for bigger 'gems.'), water, and food coloring! I let our 'gems' freeze overnight and then popped them out in the snow to play with. If it's cold enough where you live, simply leave your 'gems' out overnight to freeze! These gems make excellent decorations for snow sculptures and snowpeople. It's also fun to have a treasure hunt — hide the gems around your yard and let the kids find them!
10 Special Holidays and Events in December
December is known for Christmas, of course. But many other holidays are happening this month, too — some you may have heard of, and some are likely new to you. We've rounded up some unique (and some just silly) holidays and events that your family will want to celebrate this month.
5 Foodie Holidays To Celebrate in December
December is here! That means holidays like Hanukkah (Dec. 18-26), Christmas (Dec. 25), and Kwanzaa (Dec. 26-Jan. 1), along with the first day of winter and New Year's Eve are on the way ... but there's so much more happening this month!. We might just be hungry today, but we...
Giveaway: Merriweather Symphony of Lights
It's the holiday season and what better way to celebrate than to visit Merriweather Symphony of Lights. Enter HERE to win one of 2 Drive Through tickets to Merriweather Symphony of Lights. The Symphony of Lights has been a time-honored Howard County holiday tradition enjoyed by many for over 25...
Winter Lantern Festival Review
Here’s motivation to get your kids outside for a walk on a cold, winter night: hundreds of large-than-life and colorful animals, mythical creatures, and cute characters lighting up your way. My family (daughters ages 8, 10, and 13) visited the Winter Lantern Festival - Illuminate the Farm at the Queens County Farm, located about 40 minutes by car from Lower Manhattan.
Sign Up to Receive One of Our 3rd Annual Spread the Light Bags!
Macaroni KID Columbia-Ellicott City-Western Howard is excited to announce our 3rd Annual Spread the Light to bring joy and kindness to our community is coming to you the week of December 12th with hopes to spread light throughout the end of the year. I am so excited to announce that...
