95+ Fun Family-Friendly Events Under $10 in December
December already has a lot of things to love about it, but if you need a little more, here's a peek at some of the fun and affordable family-friendly events happening this month. ➡️ Find more free and inexpensive ideas in our Monthly Calendar. ➡️ Find more seasonal fun...
10 Special Holidays and Events in December
December is known for Christmas, of course. But many other holidays are happening this month, too — some you may have heard of, and some are likely new to you. We've rounded up some unique (and some just silly) holidays and events that your family will want to celebrate this month.
🎅 No Line Santa Tickets Available Now! (Subscribers get first pick!)
Subscribers will get the first pick of ticket slots until general registration opens on Saturday the 26th. 𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭: Reserve a time for Photos with Santa + enjoy a visit with the Snow Princess & Mirabel. 𝐖𝐡𝐞𝐧: December 11th, reserved slots available between 9:00 am - 3:00...
🎀Christmas Holiday Event Guide 2022🎀
Christmas is almost here, and there are so many things to do in Myrtle Beach! Here is your guide for Holiday events along the Grand Strand!. Click on the title for more information. Check back often; this guide will be updated frequently! Merry Christmas, Myrtle Beach. If your business has...
Simple Christmas Traditions
When I was a kid, Christmas was one of my favorite holidays. I loved the way the garland hung in our house, singing My Favorite Things, and thinking I sounded amazing. I remember the baking, crafts, and sitting next to the radio at night listening to all the Christmas music I could bear. Now that I’m an adult, my Christmaas goals are to create that same magic for my children. I always look for ways to make the next Christmas better than the previous one.
Holiday Fun at Showers Tree Farm
Times: 10am-4pm *Event is Weather Permitting. Santa has made plans to stop by the Farm to say Hello to all the Good Boys & Girls. He can be found seated on the beautifully decorated farmhouse porch. NEW THIS YEAR: (Purchase Optional) Julie Fair Photography will be on hand SAT. 12/3...
Giveaway: Merriweather Symphony of Lights
It's the holiday season and what better way to celebrate than to visit Merriweather Symphony of Lights. Enter HERE to win one of 2 Drive Through tickets to Merriweather Symphony of Lights. The Symphony of Lights has been a time-honored Howard County holiday tradition enjoyed by many for over 25...
Guide to Little Free Libraries in Central Massachusetts
Our libraries are an incredible resource in our communities. But what if you need a quick activity to do with your family, and the library is closed? Or maybe you have some gently used books that your family has outgrown, and you're not sure what to do with them. The Little Free Library may be just what you need! Take the kids to find a new book, and leave a book behind that you no longer use. We plan to visit each of these locations in our area - so be sure to check back for updates and photos of each unique library! If you visit a location and the map is incorrect or the library is 'closed' (no longer there), please email me to let me know. emilycabrera@macaronikid.com Also, let me know if you find a Little Free Library not listed here - I'd love to add it!
Winter Lantern Festival Review
Here’s motivation to get your kids outside for a walk on a cold, winter night: hundreds of large-than-life and colorful animals, mythical creatures, and cute characters lighting up your way. My family (daughters ages 8, 10, and 13) visited the Winter Lantern Festival - Illuminate the Farm at the Queens County Farm, located about 40 minutes by car from Lower Manhattan.
Snow Much Fun! Four Ways To Have Fun With Snow
My kids love to play in the snow, both outdoors ... and in! Here are four ideas for snow much fun, both outside and inside the house:. These ice gems were a hit and so simple to make! All I needed were ice cube trays (you could also use a cupcake pan for bigger 'gems.'), water, and food coloring! I let our 'gems' freeze overnight and then popped them out in the snow to play with. If it's cold enough where you live, simply leave your 'gems' out overnight to freeze! These gems make excellent decorations for snow sculptures and snowpeople. It's also fun to have a treasure hunt — hide the gems around your yard and let the kids find them!
Now is the Time to Prepare for Snow Days Off from School
It's snow time for much of the country. I see it in the national news forecasts. I can feel its arrival in the chill of the morning air. I love snow, but, as a working mom, boy do I dread those snow days. Snow days used to leave me scrambling...
VIP SeaTREK Santa Holiday Experience Package
As the granddaddy of holiday happenings, the VIP SeaTREK Santa Holiday Experience is one of the most unique and spectacular seasonal offerings in the Valley – perfect for a work celebration, small office gathering, or for extended family (perhaps several close families) or even a large group of dear friends! For a $22 upgraded admission price (per person based on a 15-person group), lucky participants will receive the VIP holiday treatment straight from OdySea Aquarium’s posh VIP Room! Everyone will want to be part of this magical experience that is highlighted by a private appearance with SeaTREK Santa as well as an exclusive visit by a charismatic animal – and much, much more!
Christmas Tree Farms
Tree Farm at Hudson Rd is closed for the season. Open Monday-Thursdays 4pm-7pm, Friday noon-7pm, Saturday & Sunday 9am-7pm Open Saturday Dec. 3rd Hours Saturdays & Sundays 9am-5pm *Weekday appointments available- call to schedule* 302-448-1556. Kent County. Dover. Open Fridays 3pm-5pm, Saturday-Sunday 9am-5pm *Cash/check only* Trees up to 8’ are...
