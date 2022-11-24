Read full article on original website
Winter Lantern Festival Review
Here’s motivation to get your kids outside for a walk on a cold, winter night: hundreds of large-than-life and colorful animals, mythical creatures, and cute characters lighting up your way. My family (daughters ages 8, 10, and 13) visited the Winter Lantern Festival - Illuminate the Farm at the Queens County Farm, located about 40 minutes by car from Lower Manhattan.
Giveaway: Merriweather Symphony of Lights
It's the holiday season and what better way to celebrate than to visit Merriweather Symphony of Lights. Enter HERE to win one of 2 Drive Through tickets to Merriweather Symphony of Lights. The Symphony of Lights has been a time-honored Howard County holiday tradition enjoyed by many for over 25...
MacKID Shreveport Bossier Guide To Drive-Thru Christmas Light Displays
DID SANTA LEAVE JUMP SWIM SCHOOLS SHREVEPORT GIFT CERTIFICATES IN YOUR CHILD'S STOCKING THIS HOLIDAY SEASON?. Ready to celebrate the holidays by loading up and taking the family out to enjoy the area drive-thru Christmas Light Displays?. We have gathered all the fun places to explore including a few walk-thru's...
8 Events And Holidays To Celebrate Or Learn More About This December
Happy December! There are many wonderful ways to celebrate this month, from Christmas to Hanukkah to Kwanzaa. All are wonderful excuses to bring family and friends together. But those aren't the only three holidays happening this month — there are other meaningful and important events and holidays happening in December as well, some of which you've heard of, and some of which might be new to you!
95+ Fun Family-Friendly Events Under $10 in December
December already has a lot of things to love about it, but if you need a little more, here's a peek at some of the fun and affordable family-friendly events happening this month. ➡️ Find more free and inexpensive ideas in our Monthly Calendar. ➡️ Find more seasonal fun...
Win Tickets to Overly's Country Christmas!
Want to win tickets to Overly's Country Christmas? Three subscribers have a chance to win one carload pass! Winners will be drawn on November 29th at 9 pm. If you'd like an extra chance you can enter on this Facebook post, too.
Top 7 Holiday Bucket List - Best Events and Shows this Holiday Season
Every holiday season, parents scramble trying to pack it all in - from shows to light displays and holiday parties. For our family, we know that time together is best spent NOT rushing through every single holiday event available. So we picked our top 7 favorite things to do each holiday season, in no particular order.
🎅 No Line Santa Tickets Available Now! (Subscribers get first pick!)
Subscribers will get the first pick of ticket slots until general registration opens on Saturday the 26th. 𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭: Reserve a time for Photos with Santa + enjoy a visit with the Snow Princess & Mirabel. 𝐖𝐡𝐞𝐧: December 11th, reserved slots available between 9:00 am - 3:00...
Simple Christmas Traditions
When I was a kid, Christmas was one of my favorite holidays. I loved the way the garland hung in our house, singing My Favorite Things, and thinking I sounded amazing. I remember the baking, crafts, and sitting next to the radio at night listening to all the Christmas music I could bear. Now that I’m an adult, my Christmaas goals are to create that same magic for my children. I always look for ways to make the next Christmas better than the previous one.
🎀Christmas Holiday Event Guide 2022🎀
Christmas is almost here, and there are so many things to do in Myrtle Beach! Here is your guide for Holiday events along the Grand Strand!. Click on the title for more information. Check back often; this guide will be updated frequently! Merry Christmas, Myrtle Beach. If your business has...
How To Make Pinecone Christmas Trees🎄
Pinecone Christmas trees are super easy to make and look great sitting on a table, on a mantle, or on a shelf during the holiday season. These easy pinecone Christmas trees also make great handmade gifts for grandparents!. It's easy near our house to find pinecones this time of year...
VIP SeaTREK Santa Holiday Experience Package
As the granddaddy of holiday happenings, the VIP SeaTREK Santa Holiday Experience is one of the most unique and spectacular seasonal offerings in the Valley – perfect for a work celebration, small office gathering, or for extended family (perhaps several close families) or even a large group of dear friends! For a $22 upgraded admission price (per person based on a 15-person group), lucky participants will receive the VIP holiday treatment straight from OdySea Aquarium’s posh VIP Room! Everyone will want to be part of this magical experience that is highlighted by a private appearance with SeaTREK Santa as well as an exclusive visit by a charismatic animal – and much, much more!
Lights on Magauran Drive
Lights on Magauran Dr is located at Magauran Dr Stafford Springs, CT. Santa and Mrs. Clause will be there opening night this Saturday Dec 3rd to meet all of you just before the 6:00 and 7:00 shows. Dec 3-31. 6,7,8 and 9:00 every night. Shows start on the hour. Also...
York & Adams County Holiday Events Guide
Check out all the Holiday family fun happening in York and Adams County. Spring Grove Christmas Parade- December 1, 5:30 pm. The Gettysburg Outlet Shoppes is known for its spectacular holiday display, known as The Land of Lights. With over a quarter of a million gleaming lights, this annual event is not to be missed. Participating store elves have added some magic to Main Street with whimsical holiday window decor. It is our hope that these displays will bring some added joy, as you leisurely shop for the perfect gifts for all of the special people in your life.
Christmas Tree Farms
Tree Farm at Hudson Rd is closed for the season. Open Monday-Thursdays 4pm-7pm, Friday noon-7pm, Saturday & Sunday 9am-7pm Open Saturday Dec. 3rd Hours Saturdays & Sundays 9am-5pm *Weekday appointments available- call to schedule* 302-448-1556. Kent County. Dover. Open Fridays 3pm-5pm, Saturday-Sunday 9am-5pm *Cash/check only* Trees up to 8’ are...
