It’s all so sickeningly repetitive. Another shooting at a gay nightclub: five dead, at least 18 wounded in Colorado Springs. Three days later, another shooting at a Walmart: seven dead, including the gunman. In Chesapeake, Virginia, mass shooting #607 this year in the United States, according to the Gun Violence Archive. But believe it or not, there were at least eight others last week, in West Palm Beach, Fla., Temple Hills, Md., Philadelphia, Houston, Dallas, Hennessey, Okla., Chicago, and Costa Mesa, Calif.

