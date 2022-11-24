Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
2 Growth Stocks to Buy Before the Big Bull Rally
Investors looking for growth stock choices ahead of the next potential bull rally would do well to look to the fitness industry. Planet Fitness (NYSE: PLNT) and Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU) sit at the head of a pack of fitness offerings suppressed by the start of the global pandemic event. These shares faced further headwinds with the recent downturn in financial markets and increases in interest rates from central banks.
NASDAQ
Stocks To Buy Today? 2 Lithium Mining Stocks In Focus
Lithium mining stocks have been on the rise in recent years, as the demand for lithium batteries has exploded. A number of companies have significant holdings in Lithium deposits, and these companies are reaping the benefits. Lithium stocks can be a good investment for a number of reasons. First, Lithium...
NASDAQ
2 Supercharged Tech Stocks to Buy Without Any Hesitation
It's hard to find growth stocks that can withstand the heat these days. The sector has taken a beating in 2022 as rising interest rates have compressed valuations, and fears of a recession are weighing on growth rates. However, some companies are still putting up strong growth numbers even in this difficult environment, and these two are primed to deliver impressive long-term returns.
NASDAQ
Validea's Top Five Consumer Cyclical Stocks Based On David Dreman - 11/27/2022
The following are the top rated Consumer Cyclical stocks according to Validea's Contrarian Investor model based on the published strategy of David Dreman. This contrarian strategy finds the most unpopular mid- and large-cap stocks in the market and looks for improving fundamentals. MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG (MBGAF) is a large-cap value...
NASDAQ
Millennials-Friendly ETF Approaches to Follow
Millennials — people born between 1980 and 2000 — are being closely followed by the investing world. After all, this cohort seems to be a key growth driver of the U.S. economy, outpacing baby boomers in 2015 and reflecting over a quarter of the nation’s population. According...
NASDAQ
3 Reasons Why Growth Investors Shouldn't Overlook Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA)
Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a great growth stock is not easy at all. By their very nature, these stocks carry above-average risk and volatility. Moreover, if a company's growth...
NASDAQ
3 Reasons Growth Investors Will Love American Assets Trust (AAT)
Growth investors focus on stocks that are seeing above-average financial growth, as this feature helps these securities garner the market's attention and deliver solid returns. But finding a growth stock that can live up to its true potential can be a tough task. By their very nature, these stocks carry...
NASDAQ
Should You Buy Medtronic Stock At $80?
Medtronic stock (NYSE: MDT) has declined 5% in a week, while it’s down 7% in a month, underperforming the broader markets with the S&P500 index rising 6% in a month. The recent fall can be attributed to the Q2FY23 results the company reported yesterday, with revenue falling below and earnings above our estimates. After its recent fall, we find MDT stock undervalued, as discussed below.
NASDAQ
Tech Sell-Off: 1 Top Growth Stock Down 79% I'd Buy Without Any Hesitation
If one thing has characterized 2022 for investors, it's been the bear market, which marks the worst downturn for Wall Street in more than a decade. The Nasdaq Composite is currently down 31% over the past year, with many stocks falling much further. If there's been any good news to...
NASDAQ
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
TSMC (TSM) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Over the past month, shares of this chip company have returned +34.5%, compared to the Zacks...
NASDAQ
Energy Sector Update for 11/25/2022: BNRG,NOVA,PDCE,JKSS
Energy stocks were mixed this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 0.5% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was down 0.1%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was dropping 0.1% but the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was adding 0.7%. West Texas Intermediate crude oil turned lower...
NASDAQ
Nvidia Stock Q&A With Wall Street Investors
In this installment of Q&A with Wall Street, I deep dive into Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) third-quarter conference call with analysts. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Nov. 23, 2022. The video was published on Nov. 25, 2022. 10 stocks we like better than Nvidia. When our award-winning analyst...
NASDAQ
LOMA vs. NVR: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
Investors interested in Building Products - Home Builders stocks are likely familiar with Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR (LOMA) and NVR (NVR). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look. Everyone has their own...
NASDAQ
Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Puts Up 28% in a Month, Should You Invest Now?
Shopify (NYSE:SHOP)(TSE:SHOP) stock has gained about 28% in a month. Positive developments, including the continued moderation in the inflation rate since June and indications of a slowdown in the interest rate hikes, supported SHOP stock. While Shopify stock has bounced back from the lows, an uncertain economic environment could hurt the recovery process and limit the upside.
NASDAQ
Consumer Sector Update for 11/25/2022: MANU,CELH,DIS,HYZN,BHAT
Consumer stocks were narrowly higher in Black Friday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) little changed and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) just rising 0.1%. In company news, Manchester United (MANU) was extending its gains again on Friday, rising almost 15%, following media...
NASDAQ
Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 11/26/2022
The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance. CRA INTERNATIONAL, INC. (CRAI) is a small-cap growth stock in the Business Services industry. The rating...
NASDAQ
3 Blue Chip Stocks To Watch In December 2022
For the uninitiated, blue chip stocks are a type of investment that refers to stocks of large, well-established companies that have a history of strong performance and are considered to be relatively safe. These stocks tend to be less volatile than others and offer a higher degree of stability and dividend payments, which can make them an attractive option for investors looking for a relatively safe and predictable return.
NASDAQ
KeyCorp (KEY) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
KeyCorp (KEY) closed the most recent trading day at $19.03, moving +0.58% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.03%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.45%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had...
NASDAQ
Australian Market Modestly Lower
(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is modestly lower on Monday, giving up some of the gains in the previous four sessions, with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 staying above the 7,200 level, following mixed cues from Wall Street on Friday, with weakness across most sectors amid the growing unrest in China over the unprecedented COVID restrictions.
NASDAQ
Here's Why You Should Hold Crane Holdings (CR) Stock for Now
Crane Holdings Co. CR is well-poised to gain from its diverse end markets, including general industrial, chemical and pharmaceutical markets despite pandemic impacts, inflationary pressures and supply-chain issues. Also, CR’s improving order trends, investment in technology, efforts to develop products and focus on commercial excellence will likely boost its performance in the quarters ahead.
