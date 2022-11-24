ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valley, AL

Living the dream

OXFORD – Gabrielle Lindsey stands out in any crowd. The freshman quarterback of the Oxford girls flag football team stands over six feet tall and loves to show off her rocket arm. “I always wanted to play QB because I have the arm for it,” she says. Lindsey...
OXFORD, AL

