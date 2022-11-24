Read full article on original website
U.S. sells last batch of emergency reserve oil from historic release
WASHINGTON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Energy on Thursday said it sold 15 million barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to six companies, completing the last batch of the largest-ever release from the stockpile announced by President Joe Biden in March.
China signs $60 billion LNG deal with Qatar - one of biggest deals ever for the highly coveted fuel
China signed a deal to secure liquefied natural gas flows from Qatar on Monday. The agreement is worth $60 billion and is one of the largest deals for LNG to date. China will receive roughly 4 million tons annually of LNG from Qatar starting in 2026. China reached a $60...
tipranks.com
Crude Oil Falls after EU Proposes Price Cap
WTI crude oil fell 3.72% to close at $77.94 per barrel, as the proposed price cap on Russian oil might be $65-$70 per barrel. This would be higher than the current market price of Russian oil. The latest numbers from the American Petroleum Institute indicate oil stockpiles dropped by 4.8...
ship-technology.com
Proman Stena Bulk names its first methanol-powered tanker
The new Stena Pro Patria is the first of three MOIIMeMAX series ships. Proman Stena Bulk has held a naming ceremony for its new methanol-fuelled tanker in Trinidad and Tobago. Dubbed Stena Pro Patria, the MOIIMeMAX series ship is the first of the three methanol-fuelled vessels delivered this year to the joint venture (JV) between Stena Bulk and Proman.
ship-technology.com
ABB to provide shaft generator systems for Cosco boxships
The systems will be supplied for six 14,000 TEU vessels and four 16,000 TEU vessels. Technology company ABB has received an order to supply its permanent magnet shaft generator systems for containerships of China-based Cosco Shipping Heavy Industry (Yangzhou). Under the contract, ten Cosco boxships will be installed with the...
gcaptain.com
Maersk ‘Test Case’ Could Shift Container Shipping’s Balance of Power
Since the pandemic began, complaints of carrier misdeeds have circulated across the industry and around the globe. In the US, President Biden’s administration decided to try and protect US importers and exporters with the introduction of the Ocean Shipping Reform Act 2022 (OSRA22). The legislation gave new powers to...
