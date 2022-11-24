The new Stena Pro Patria is the first of three MOIIMeMAX series ships. Proman Stena Bulk has held a naming ceremony for its new methanol-fuelled tanker in Trinidad and Tobago. Dubbed Stena Pro Patria, the MOIIMeMAX series ship is the first of the three methanol-fuelled vessels delivered this year to the joint venture (JV) between Stena Bulk and Proman.

