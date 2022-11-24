ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WRAL

JCPenney Black Friday Wow deals are live: $2.99 bath towels, $9.99 sweaters, $14.99 jackets, $19.99 women's boots, $19.99 diamond jewelry, $10 Bonus Reward

* This post contains affiliate links and we may earn a small commission if you use them. The JCPenney Black Friday Wow sale is live with $19.99 women's boots, $14.99 coats, $9.99 cookware after rebate, $12.99 pajamas and robes, $2.99 bath towels, $5.99 women's tops, $16.99 bras, $19.99 diamond jewelry, $9.99 women's sweaters, $5.99 dog sweaters, $11.99 men's flannel, fleece and sleep pants, $17.99 haircare gift sets, $79.99 luggage sets, up to 50% off kids' dress clothing, 50% off family pajamas, up to 75& off jewelry, 60% off holiday decor, up to 50% off Levi's and much more! Plus, ear a $10 Bonus Reward for every $50 you spend through Nov. 30!
CNET

Amazon Prices Can't Compare to These 13 Walmart Black Friday Deals

Black Friday means the start of holiday price wars between online retailers. As prices jump back and forth, savvy shoppers can pinpoint online deals that save big money during the holiday gift season, but it's even better when someone does the work for you. We've combed through Walmart's Deals for...
BGR.com

Walmart has a Black Friday iPad Air deal that’s too good to pass up

Black Friday 2022 is just over three weeks away, and retailers are already running plenty of early Black Friday deals. Walmart is one of the stores eager to offer customers early discounts, and the retailer just dropped an amazing iPad Air 4 deal that Black Friday shoppers shouldn’t miss.
Digital Trends

This 65-inch 4K TV is $228 for Black Friday, but stock won’t last

It’s almost shocking how cheap 4K TVs are nowadays, and if it’s time for a new screen for your movie room, then the Black Friday sales are here early which means now’s the time to buy. This is when you’ll find TVs on sale at the lowest prices all year, and retailers are already throwing back the curtains on their Black Friday TV deals in an effort to draw in shoppers. Walmart Black Friday deals include a deep price cut on the 65-inch TCL 4-Series 4K Roku TV, which is on sale right now for just $228.’
Thrillist

KFC's Limited-Edition Holiday Buckets Are Back Along with a New $5 Deal

Fried chickens have a lot to celebrate this month. First, the return of Culver's Buffalo chicken tenders, and now Kentucky Fried Chicken is debuting a new lineup of its own fried favorites. The fast food giant is bringing back limited edition buckets and a few new deals for the holiday season.
Field & Stream

The Best Black Friday Ammo Deals of 2022

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›. Ammo is expensive, but we’re preaching to the choir here. You can alleviate that stress on your wallet by shopping the Black Friday ammo deals. Granted, you’re not going to get the doorbuster-style, “Must Go Now!” deals you see everywhere else. Retailers know what they’re selling, so the discounts aren’t jaw-dropping.
In Style

I Spend 8 Hours a Day on Amazon, and These Are the 16 Black Friday Deals Worth Shopping

As someone who spends all day every day scouring Amazon for the best deals, Black Friday is my Super Bowl. There are thousands of deals in every category imaginable, and I make it my mission to find the deepest discounts on the best products each year. This holiday is no different, and lucky for you, I’m gifting you a list of my top 16 Amazon Black Friday deals to make your shopping experience a little easier.
Digital Trends

This Keurig is $30 for Black Friday, and it’s probably going to sell out

One of the best Black Friday Keurig deals right now and one that is highly likely to sell out is over at Walmart. As part of the Walmart Black Friday deals that have started early, you can buy the Keurig K-Duo Essentials Coffee Maker for $79, saving you $30 off the usual price of $109. It’s all part of Walmart’s efforts to help shoppers beat the rush and get great prices before the big day. Here’s why it’s such a popular deal.
CNET

Best Buy Has 12 Great Black Friday Deals That Amazon Can't Touch

Electronics retailer Best Buy is one of the unlikely business success stories of the late 20th century. After its competitors were crushed by the rise of online shopping, Best Buy revamped its entire company, shrinking its physical presence and putting a laser focus on low prices. Best Buy's pricing strategies...

