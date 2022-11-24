Read full article on original website
Musk's Twitter, Creator Economy, and The Importance of Citizen Journalism
Elon Musk has been creating polarizing headlines since his Twitter acquisition. From the abrupt layoffs to the promotion of citizen journalism, the platform is currently undergoing a major, public overhaul that the entire world is equally enjoying and stressing about. On today’s episode of Startups On Demand, I am joined...
How to do API Caching with Dio and Hive in Flutter
Caching basically is the process of storing the response from a request on-device storage to avoid frequent network requests to the API or any other resource on the internet. You might already use CachedNetworkImage in Flutter to avoid multiple network requests for loading images in your flutter app. This helps users by saving the mobile data and also reduces the requests made to your server for the same resource which was loaded before.
Seth Flora on Entrepreneurship, HackerNoon, and His Least Favorite Thing About the Internet
1. What do you currently do and what’s your favorite part about it?. I’m the owner of LEO Digital Marketing where I help businesses be seen online to attract new customers. I truly enjoy working with the local small businesses and non-profits in my community and across the US to accomplish something they were struggling to do. When I’m not doing that I work with founders to help them create business plans, form strategies, and more.
What Every Metaverse Economy Needs to Be Profitable
If you are going to argue the fact that Metaverses will be the cornerstone of the Web3 rise, you clearly haven’t been keeping up with what is going on in the industry. The biggest challenge for all the developers out there is figuring out how to create a Metaverse that will retain users and bring them profits, and that’s precisely what we will discuss today.
Updating a .NET MAUI Canvas with Messaging events
Since I was about 10 years old I have been addicted to code. I always want to try new things. Professionally I work on MAUI apps as a software architect. The kind of architect that cannot resist to code. And so I started building emulators. Intro. Recently I found out...
Building Microservice Architecture With ASP.NET Core
The conversation about software architectures typically centers around monolithic and microservices. In the past, a monolithic architecture was used to build a completely self-contained software program that was unaffected by other programs. Microservice architecture is essentially the opposite of a monolith because it relies on a succession of different services that can be deployed at any time. While a project is just getting started, code management, cognitive overhead, and deployment are all advantages of monolithic systems. Scalability, continuous deployment, and updates can become problematic when a monolithic application grows too large.
How to Scrape Google News Results with Node JS
This post will teach us to scrape Google News results with Node JS using Unirest and Cheerio. Scraping the tags from the HTML files is not only a difficult thing to do but also a time-consuming process. It is better to use the CSS Selectors Gadget for selecting the perfect tags to make your web scraping journey easier.
The Cheapest Crypto Marketing Agencies for Low-Budget Projects
In a world full of fresh crypto initiatives, marketing offers several methods to help new projects stand out. While some projects are lucky enough to have a big budget for marketing, others have to resort to cheaper methods. This article will explore five of the cheapest cryptocurrency marketing agencies available...
Going Beneath the GraphQL Federated API
I am fascinated to work with GraphQL federated API. Recently, I was building a code generation framework that can generate actual compilable and deployable code in Java and connect automatically through GraphQL Federation API. For this to shine, I needed to have a profound understanding of how GrahQL works and...
Musk breached a 'valid and enforceable contract' with Twitter, per lawsuit
Twitter v. Elon Musk Court Filing by Potter Anderson & Corroon LLP, July 12, 2022 is part of. Breach of Contract — Specific Performance & Injunction. 148. Twitter repeats and incorporates by reference the allegations above. 149. The merger agreement is a valid and enforceable contract. 150. Twitter has...
The crucial difference between Web2 and Web3 Marketing
We all are fortunate to observe the transition from Web2 to Web3 and a change in the paradigm of interaction on the Internet. Company founders, brand managers, marketers and everyone who creates product value now have new approaches to interacting with audiences and building new connections. My name is Daria...
DAOs Vs DeFi: Decentralized Building Blocks
It’s easy to get confused when living in this tech-driven world with new ideas evolving every day. Decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs) are a perfect example of tech being embraced quickly with little to no understanding. DAOs are entities that enable users to create objectives or meet a mandate by coordinating via a shared set of steps policed on a blockchain. DAO tools, or builders, are separate entities that allow third parties to perform those tasks on already-established platforms. In fact, decentralized autonomous organizations and tools have grown exponentially to the point where the total value locked (TVL) in the DAO market is currently higher than that of DeFi’s – compared to.
How to Not Screw Up Your Product Strategy
As a consultant, I’ve had dealings with many companies. So, I’ve seen a lot of product strategies. Most have been problematic. Occasionally, I see an example of a product strategy that stands out. Today in this article, I review common problems with product strategies. Then, we’ll cover how...
The Top 5 Reasons to Back up Exchange Online
COVID-19 caused a rapid shift toward remote work and, thus, fueled the rise in adoption of Microsoft Office 365 services, including Exchange Online. While a growing number of users are choosing Exchange Online, the native data protection tools may be insufficient to ensure data protection and compliance retention. And this is where Exchange Online backups come into play.
Autocomplete Search Component With React and TypeScript
Nowadays, one of the most widely used components of a website is the search engines with autocomplete or suggestions. It is usually the first component with which the user interacts since it is more practical to perform a search and go directly to what we need. These components are essential in sites such as e-commerce for a good user experience.
All Types of POST Requests With API Tester
Post requests are the most common types of requests that we perform on the internet and it is very useful in our day-to-day work life. These methods are those which are used to transfer data from a web browser to the server. In this article, I will teach you how to test post requests using API Tester mobile app.
Web Scraping For Fun: With 'requests-html'
The primary responsibility of a data professional (Data Scientist, Data Engineer, Data Analyst etc.) is to locate, clean, examine, and extract valuable information from data for business purposes. Especially when it comes to gathering data for a project, this can be complicated. Despite the massive amount of data available, it...
6 Best Python Programming Books Ranked by Reviews
Programming is more than just typing a few words into a computer. It’s a massive process that requires the knowledge of its own languages. Python is one of these languages, and its use is becoming more widespread each day. As computers become more advanced, companies make use of Python to assist in managing the modern world. On top of it being found in many popular websites, services, and even video games, Python is also used for extremely complex purposes like machine learning and data science. As a result, there is a massive demand for coders skilled in this language. Even senior programmers should look into it if they haven’t already, which is why they should consider the 6 best Python programming books based on their Amazon reviews.
An Intro to Web Design and UI/UX Trends in 2023
Web design refers to the process of creating a website, including optimizing its content and appearance to ensure that it is easy to use. It helps to make a website visually appealing and ensures that the layout, user interface, and other visual graphics are user-friendly. Also, web design is constantly...
An Intro to Blockchain/Web3 Marketing in 2023
This article is an introduction to blockchain marketing, which I share with marketers who want to start in this field. My name is Daria Volkova. I’m the Head of Brand Marketing and Product Marketing Manager and have worked with blockchain products. There is less information in blockchain marketing than...
