cachevalleydaily.com
National contest honors Utah Public Radio and collaborative coverage of Great Salt Lake crisis
LOGAN — The Great Salt Lake Collaborative –represented here in Cache Valley by Utah Public Radio — has received national recognition for its reporting on possible solutions to an ongoing environmental crisis. That initiative by more than 23 Utah member organizations was honored with the grand prize...
cachevalleydaily.com
Study finds Utah among states coping with property value escalation
CACHE COUNTY — With the Nov. 30 property tax deadline fast approaching, Utahns are justified in feeling the pinch of escalating home values. That’s because Utah is one of the top ten states where homes have gained the most value in the past year, according to a recent nationwide study of real estate values.
