dallasexpress.com
Enchant at Fair Park Now Open For Magical Memories
Dubbed the world’s largest Christmas maze and village, Enchant at Fair Park opened over the holiday weekend. Presented by the Hallmark Channel, Enchant at Fair Park officially began on November 25, right after Thanksgiving Day. Claiming to be the world’s most extensive holiday light event experience, Enchant set up this year at a new location near Fair Park Coliseum.
dallasexpress.com
Local Bald Eagle Pair Settling in for the Winter
People have been flocking to the area to see two bald eagles build their nests around White Rock Lake since the pair moved to the area earlier this year, as reported by The Dallas Express. A male and female bald eagle recently relocated after their first nest was blown over in February due to high winds, destroying several eggs.
dallasexpress.com
Wreaths Across America Seeking Donations and Volunteers
Wreaths Across America, a charity that remembers America’s fallen soldiers, is asking for donations and volunteers ahead of Christmas. “The mission is to remember our fallen, honor those who have served and are serving and their families, and teach the next generation the value of freedom,” said Ellen Fuller, a volunteer coordinator for Wreaths Across America (WAA).
dallasexpress.com
Local Restaurant Explores Its Heritage
North Texas is a melting pot of cultures and traditions. This is understood well by one restaurateur whose establishment sits atop a hill on the west side of the Fort Worth Stockyards. She is always glad to share her heritage over a meal while searching for the recipe of what we all have in common.
dallasexpress.com
Maple Bros Classic Car Auction Rolls into Dallas
On November 18 and 19, the Maple Brothers Classic Collections Auction rolled into town at Dallas Market Hall. The auction saw many different cars and trucks sell, ultimately making the Maple Brothers auction a dashing success. “One of the more favorite vehicles we sold that I think everyone is still...
dallasexpress.com
Dog Shelters ‘All Overcrowded’
Marla Fields has advocated for an animal shelter in Frisco since 2016, but some, including the police department, are opposed to having one in town. “I actually do rescues for the Frisco Humane Society,” Fields said. “I lived in downtown Frisco, and I rescued over, at one time, 16 kittens that were abandoned, and I realized there was nobody to turn to at the time. There wasn’t a shelter in our city.”
dallasexpress.com
DFW International Airport Installs Germ-Killing Blue Light
The DFW International Airport has installed $9 million worth of blue light inside all facilities of their airport in an effort to promote the health and safety of travelers. “Other airports have used it,” said Khaled Naja, airport executive vice president for infrastructure and development. “This is the first time that an airport facility has actually used it at all airport facilities.”
dallasexpress.com
Augmented Reality Sculpture Series in Dallas for Limited Time
An augmented reality series in Dallas is honoring indigenous culture for Native American Heritage Month. The series can be enjoyed for free, according to a City of Dallas press release, at multiple sites, including Carpenter Park, the Dallas Museum of Art, West End Square Park, and the AT&T Discovery District.
dallasexpress.com
DFW Rental Market Faces Challenges
While historically elevated interest rates could slow the Dallas-Fort Worth rental unit market in 2023, robust demand may help offset the headwind. According to John Sebree, senior vice president and national director of the commercial property firm Marcus & Millichap, while “[t]ransactions have dropped off substantially… the fundamentals of multifamily are rock solid” and “[t]he Texas markets are continuing to grow.”
dallasexpress.com
Reimagining ‘The Birthplace of Dallas’
Dealey Plaza, often referred to as “the birthplace of Dallas,” was recently dubbed “the city’s most profound urban failings” by Architecture Critic Mark Lamster of The Dallas Morning News. Lamster wrote last month praising Dealey Plaza as a culturally iconic location while highlighting its inaccessibility...
dallasexpress.com
‘Godmother of Fashion’ Honored at Dallas Gala
Sitting in front of a stunning view of Dallas on the ninth floor of the Thompson Hotel in Downtown Dallas, Fern Mallis, often called the “godmother of fashion,” a fashion icon and creator of New York Fashion Week, spoke to The Dallas Express. Mallis was honored with the...
dallasexpress.com
Tourism Dollars Return to Dallas
Last year, over 22 million visitors to Dallas spent $4.4 billion on hotels, dining, and shopping, according to the city’s tourism board, Visit Dallas. While visitor spending was up 41% from 2020, it was still roughly three-quarters of the amount they shelled out in 2019, before the pandemic suffocated travel.
dallasexpress.com
Texas Sees High Flu Activity
With the Texas flu season in swing, health experts across the Lone Star state are monitoring a rising number of cases. Tarrant County commissioners revealed a flu map during a recent commission meeting, NBC 5 reported, which showed activity to be very high. The Tarrant County public health director, Vinny...
dallasexpress.com
Record Slowdown in DFW Home Sales
After an impressive price surge over the pandemic, Dallas-Fort Worth’s housing market is increasingly facing stronger headwinds threatening to slow its pace. While prices remain higher than a year ago, they are beginning to fall, and so are the number of sales in the market. The median home price...
dallasexpress.com
String of Chases Highlights Evolving Police Pursuit Policies
A string of car chases involving drivers in the Dallas-Fort Worth area fleeing law enforcement raises the question: “What are police officers thinking when they find themselves engaged in hot pursuit on Dallas roadways?”. One of the most recent such incidents was the chase that led to the death...
dallasexpress.com
ACLU Targets North Texas ISDs
The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Texas has lodged complaints with the U.S. Department of Education against some North Texas public school districts, accusing them of “unlawful sex discrimination against transgender, non-binary, gender diverse, and intersex students in violation of Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972.”
dallasexpress.com
Local Man Shot by Police After Chase
A man in McKinney was shot and killed by police Friday afternoon after a chase, the McKinney Police Department said in multiple Twitter messages. The incident occurred around 4 p.m. at Medical Center Dr., where police responded to a domestic disturbance. A woman told police that a 30-year-old man with...
dallasexpress.com
SMU vs Memphis Preview Week 12
Southern Methodist University will welcome Memphis to Dallas on November 26 for the final regular season matchup of 2022. SMU and Memphis are both bowl-eligible and will look to close out their respective seasons on high notes. SMU holds a 6-5 record overall and is fifth in the American Athletic Conference, while Memphis has a matching 6-5 record overall but is 3-4 in AAC games and currently sits at seventh.
dallasexpress.com
Keeping Healthcare Workers Safe Amid Rising Violence
The recent deaths of Nurse Katie Annette Flowers and social worker Jacqueline Ama Pokuaa have rocked the North Texas medical community. On October 22, the two healthcare employees were gunned down at Dallas Methodist Health System allegedly by 30-year-old Nestor Hernandez, a parolee wearing an ankle monitor, as reported by The Dallas Express.
dallasexpress.com
North Texas Couple Charged with Federal Loan Fraud
A couple from North Texas has been charged with defrauding over $684,000 from the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). Chisanga Mable Scott, 43, and Patrick Kasong Muyej, 48, were indicted on one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, announced Chad E. Meacham, the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas. Scott was also charged with one count of falsely using a passport. Muyej was also charged with one count of theft of government funds, as well as eight counts of money laundering.
