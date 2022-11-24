Marla Fields has advocated for an animal shelter in Frisco since 2016, but some, including the police department, are opposed to having one in town. “I actually do rescues for the Frisco Humane Society,” Fields said. “I lived in downtown Frisco, and I rescued over, at one time, 16 kittens that were abandoned, and I realized there was nobody to turn to at the time. There wasn’t a shelter in our city.”

FRISCO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO