Rural Texas at the Crossroads
Despite feeding and clothing the rest of the state, the communities in rural Texas face deteriorating infrastructure — an issue that is easily lost amid louder news coming out of large population centers like Dallas. In particular, many areas have struggled to keep pace with the broadband internet services...
El Paso, Juarez continue to wait for time zones to correspond
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Ciudad Juarez and El Paso have experienced different time zones since daylight saving ended on Nov. 6, 2022. According to our news partners across the border, Mexico’s Congress has approved to adjust the time zones for several border cities including Juarez and El Paso. Congress approved the said time change […]
Texas Sees High Flu Activity
With the Texas flu season in swing, health experts across the Lone Star state are monitoring a rising number of cases. Tarrant County commissioners revealed a flu map during a recent commission meeting, NBC 5 reported, which showed activity to be very high. The Tarrant County public health director, Vinny...
Another bus of migrants arrives in Philadelphia from Texas
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A total of 72 people seeking asylum arrived in Philadelphia from Texas on buses Friday before many continued on to their destinations. Four buses have arrived in Philadelphia since Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced he would be sending buses to the city.Around 6 a.m., a bus pulled up to 30th Street Station, and the people aboard were greeted by officials from the city's Office of Emergency Management. Another bus arrived shortly after 8 a.m. Friday, carrying about three dozen people - a mix of men, women and some children, including babies and infants.Community groups said the people have...
Just How Many Mountain Lions Are Actually in Texas?
The number of mountain lions that call home Texas home is still unknownPhoto byPriscilla Du PreezonUnsplash. With over a quarter million square miles of land and an array of varying habitats ranging from the desert mountains of Big Bend to the dense woodlands of east Texas, one would think that Texas would be prime territory for a healthy, thriving mountain lion population. And maybe they really are thriving here. After all, unconfirmed sightings remain prevalent statewide. But using data from verified sightings only, according to wildlifeinformer.com, just an estimated 200 to 500 of these elusive felines are confirmed to exist in the entire state. That's a fraction of neighboring New Mexico, which projects a sizable mountain lion population of roughly 4,000.
$391 Will Hit the Bank of Texans This November and December; Gov. Greg Abbott Says
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced that the fifth round of Pandemic-Electronic Benefits Transfer was already approved and an amount of $391 will hit the bank of Texans this November and December. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Says Each Texan Will Receive $391. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced last week the approval...
Amazing: This Group Owns More Land in Texas Than Anyone Else
There's going to be a bunch of traveling that will be done over the holidays. I too have been putting my travel itinerary together trying to see as much family as I can this year. It always amazes me just how big Texas is. It's huge. Even being a native Texan, you have to be impressed with its sheer size.
ACLU Targets North Texas ISDs
The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Texas has lodged complaints with the U.S. Department of Education against some North Texas public school districts, accusing them of “unlawful sex discrimination against transgender, non-binary, gender diverse, and intersex students in violation of Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972.”
Texas teacher bragging about 'indoctrinating the youth' interviews middle school kids on non-binary identity
A Texas teacher – who goes by 'Mx.' – bragged about 'indoctrinating the youth' on TikTok and interrogated students on a non-binary identity
Northeast El Paso seeing snowfall
EL PASO, Texas -- El Pasoans in the Northeast are getting some Thanksgiving snow Thursday. A viewer shared a video of the snowfall with ABC-7 Thursday afternoon. KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can...
‘Really overachieved’: Canutillo falls to Abilene Wylie in Texas regional semifinals
FORT STOCKTON, Texas (KTSM) – Canutillo suffered a 21-18 loss to Abilene Wylie in the Class 5A Division II Regional Semifinals in Fort Stockton, Texas on Saturday. Canutillo was so close to punching their ticket to the State Quarterfinals for the first time since 2014, but special team errors costed the Eagles down the line. […]
Texas Lawmakers Discuss Energy Production Proposals
Two Texas senators reprimanded energy leaders when the Senate business and commerce committee held its latest meeting last Thursday to discuss proposals for revamping the energy production market. The meeting on November 17 allowed state officials, including state Senators Charles Schwertner and Donna Campbell, to discuss proposals by the Public...
More States Legalizing Psychedelics
Colorado recently became the second state in the U.S. to decriminalize psilocybin and psilocin, two mind-altering chemicals commonly found in psychedelic mushrooms. The measure, proposed by Natural Medicine Colorado, will take effect in 2024. Along with decriminalization, special state-led “healing centers” will open so people can be under supervision while...
Early morning shooting at UTEP parking garage
EL PASO, Texas - One person was injured in a shooting that happened at a public parking garage on UTEP's campus early Sunday morning, according to a spokesman from the El Paso Police Department. The shooting at happened at the parking garage at 100 E Glory Road, at around 12:40...
Our food is losing nutrients. New Mexico farmers work to bring them back
LA UNION, N.M. — Shahid Mustafa is talking about the importance of soil on a chilly November morning on Taylor Hood Farms, as he and Lindsey McKee lead a workshop on regenerative agriculture, a way of farming that focuses on soil health and biodiversity. Three participants from Las Cruces...
Early morning shooting at UTEP sends 1 person to hospital, 2 under arrest
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A shooting early Sunday morning at a UTEP parking garage left one woman wounded and two people under arrest. The incident happened at 12:30 a.m. at the Glory Road parking garage at UTEP. Police learned that one of the victims had been involved in a fight with 21-year-old Sasha Michaela […]
‘Homosexual conduct is not an acceptable lifestyle’: Senator seeks to remove ‘hurtful’ language from statutes
Johnson’s Senate Bill 82 would remove some language from laws on how educators must instruct sex education in Texas schools and repeal language stating “homosexuality” is illegal. Senate Bill 81 also removes language related to the criminality of same-sex sexual conduct and changes the family code to say “spouse” instead of “husband and wife.”
Magnitude 5.3 earthquake not the only one reported in West Texas
The third strongest earthquake in state history struck Wednesday afternoon in West Texas followed by a less powerful one about an hour later.
Gas Prices Have Finally Gotten Below $3.00 in time for Thanksgiving, But There’s a Catch
There's no better feeling than filling your gas tank for a reasonable price. And for the past year, we've seen gas prices hitting some extreme highs, making any sort of vehicular travel difficult. But thankfully to kick off the holidays, gas prices have dropped to prices as low as 2.73 at some locations in Amarillo, and are around the same price level in nearby regions in the midwest.
Fred Loya kicks off Holiday Light Show at Ascarate Park Friday
EL PASO, Texas– The Fred Loya Holiday Lights on the Lake show kicks off!. In previous years El Pasoans are used to seeing this light show at the Fred Loya home. This year the El Paso County partnered with Fred Loya for a new lighting ceremony. It begins at...
