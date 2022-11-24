ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Rural Texas at the Crossroads

Despite feeding and clothing the rest of the state, the communities in rural Texas face deteriorating infrastructure — an issue that is easily lost amid louder news coming out of large population centers like Dallas. In particular, many areas have struggled to keep pace with the broadband internet services...
El Paso, Juarez continue to wait for time zones to correspond

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Ciudad Juarez and El Paso have experienced different time zones since daylight saving ended on Nov. 6, 2022. According to our news partners across the border, Mexico’s Congress has approved to adjust the time zones for several border cities including Juarez and El Paso. Congress approved the said time change […]
Texas Sees High Flu Activity

With the Texas flu season in swing, health experts across the Lone Star state are monitoring a rising number of cases. Tarrant County commissioners revealed a flu map during a recent commission meeting, NBC 5 reported, which showed activity to be very high. The Tarrant County public health director, Vinny...
Another bus of migrants arrives in Philadelphia from Texas

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A total of 72 people seeking asylum arrived in Philadelphia from Texas on buses Friday before many continued on to their destinations. Four buses have arrived in Philadelphia since Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced he would be sending buses to the city.Around 6 a.m., a bus pulled up to 30th Street Station, and the people aboard were greeted by officials from the city's Office of Emergency Management. Another bus arrived shortly after 8 a.m. Friday, carrying about three dozen people - a mix of men, women and some children, including babies and infants.Community groups said the people have...
Just How Many Mountain Lions Are Actually in Texas?

The number of mountain lions that call home Texas home is still unknownPhoto byPriscilla Du PreezonUnsplash. With over a quarter million square miles of land and an array of varying habitats ranging from the desert mountains of Big Bend to the dense woodlands of east Texas, one would think that Texas would be prime territory for a healthy, thriving mountain lion population. And maybe they really are thriving here. After all, unconfirmed sightings remain prevalent statewide. But using data from verified sightings only, according to wildlifeinformer.com, just an estimated 200 to 500 of these elusive felines are confirmed to exist in the entire state. That's a fraction of neighboring New Mexico, which projects a sizable mountain lion population of roughly 4,000.
Amazing: This Group Owns More Land in Texas Than Anyone Else

There's going to be a bunch of traveling that will be done over the holidays. I too have been putting my travel itinerary together trying to see as much family as I can this year. It always amazes me just how big Texas is. It's huge. Even being a native Texan, you have to be impressed with its sheer size.
ACLU Targets North Texas ISDs

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Texas has lodged complaints with the U.S. Department of Education against some North Texas public school districts, accusing them of “unlawful sex discrimination against transgender, non-binary, gender diverse, and intersex students in violation of Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972.”
Northeast El Paso seeing snowfall

EL PASO, Texas -- El Pasoans in the Northeast are getting some Thanksgiving snow Thursday. A viewer shared a video of the snowfall with ABC-7 Thursday afternoon. KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can...
Texas Lawmakers Discuss Energy Production Proposals

Two Texas senators reprimanded energy leaders when the Senate business and commerce committee held its latest meeting last Thursday to discuss proposals for revamping the energy production market. The meeting on November 17 allowed state officials, including state Senators Charles Schwertner and Donna Campbell, to discuss proposals by the Public...
More States Legalizing Psychedelics

Colorado recently became the second state in the U.S. to decriminalize psilocybin and psilocin, two mind-altering chemicals commonly found in psychedelic mushrooms. The measure, proposed by Natural Medicine Colorado, will take effect in 2024. Along with decriminalization, special state-led “healing centers” will open so people can be under supervision while...
Early morning shooting at UTEP parking garage

EL PASO, Texas - One person was injured in a shooting that happened at a public parking garage on UTEP's campus early Sunday morning, according to a spokesman from the El Paso Police Department. The shooting at happened at the parking garage at 100 E Glory Road, at around 12:40...
‘Homosexual conduct is not an acceptable lifestyle’: Senator seeks to remove ‘hurtful’ language from statutes

Johnson’s Senate Bill 82 would remove some language from laws on how educators must instruct sex education in Texas schools and repeal language stating “homosexuality” is illegal. Senate Bill 81 also removes language related to the criminality of same-sex sexual conduct and changes the family code to say “spouse” instead of “husband and wife.”
Gas Prices Have Finally Gotten Below $3.00 in time for Thanksgiving, But There’s a Catch

There's no better feeling than filling your gas tank for a reasonable price. And for the past year, we've seen gas prices hitting some extreme highs, making any sort of vehicular travel difficult. But thankfully to kick off the holidays, gas prices have dropped to prices as low as 2.73 at some locations in Amarillo, and are around the same price level in nearby regions in the midwest.
