dpdbeat.com
Homicide at 3600 N. Buckner Blvd
On November 27, 2022, at about 12:35 a.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 3600 block of N. Buckner Boulevard. The preliminary investigation determined that when officers arrived, they found two female victims in the parking lot suffering from gunshot wounds. Both females were transported to a local hospital...
fox4news.com
Triple shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 critically injured in Dallas
DALLAS - One woman is dead and another is in critical condition at a hospital following a triple shooting in Dallas overnight Saturday. Dallas police said the shooting happened just after 12:30 a.m., after a fight outside a business. Two female victims were found in the parking lot of a...
wbap.com
Lead Attorney in Key Metro Murder Case Dies One Day Before Delayed Trial Begins
WFAA – (WBAP/KLIF)- Jim Lane was set to be in court Monday for a long delayed trial of former Fort Worth police officer Arron Dean. Dean faces murder charges in the shooting death of Atatiana Jefferson, shot inside a family home following a welfare check as the home’s door was reported open at night.
easttexasradio.com
McKinney Police Kill Suspect
McKinney Police shot and killed a man who allegedly threatened his mother with an ax Friday afternoon. The 30-year-old unnamed man attempted to flee from officers, but an officer fired shots at some point. They took the suspect to McKinney’s hospital, where they pronounced him deceased. The Texas Rangers have been contacted and will lead the investigation.
WFAA
1 person killed, 2 injured after shooting in Dallas
DALLAS — One woman died and two other people were injured after a shooting overnight Sunday. Dallas Police said officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 3600 block of N. Buckner Boulevard just after 12:30 a.m. Officers found two women in a parking lot at the scene...
Fort Worth Weekly
Send in the Goons
Speaking at a recent meeting, a board member for TAD (Tarrant Appraisal District), Rich DeOtte, argued to release the findings from an August investigation publicly. In the report’s summary, attorneys with the Texas law firm Walsh Gallegos concluded that TAD’s director of residential appraisal did not break any laws when he allegedly used government resources last year to file complaints with the Texas Department of Licensing and Registration (TDLR) against a local Realtor.
Melissa Highsmith, missing for 51 years, found in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — It's an early Christmas miracle for one Fort Worth family. A woman who disappeared over five decades ago was found in Fort Worth this week, her family announced Sunday.Melissa Highsmith went missing when she was kidnapped by a babysitter at her parents' Fort Worth home in 1971. She was just 22 months old at the time of her disappearance.Over the next 51 years, Highsmith's family and police searched diligently for her, even following up on recent tips about possible sightings in North Carolina. In the end, however, Melissa was found living in Fort Worth under the name...
brownwoodnews.com
Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitives Captured in California, Dallas and San Antonio
AUSTIN – Three of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted offenders are back in custody following recent arrests. Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive Julian Murillo was arrested November 15, in California. Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders Catarino Chavez III was arrested on November 17, in Dallas, and Daniel Munoz was arrested also on November 17, in San Antonio. A Crime Stoppers reward will be paid in Murillo’s capture.
KHOU
Jim Lane, longtime Texas attorney and lead defense lawyer for former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean, has died
FORT WORTH, Texas — One of the defense attorneys for former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean, who is facing charges in the shooting death of Atatiana Jefferson, has died. Jim Lane, who represented Aaron Dean, died Sunday morning, just a day before Dean's trial was set to begin...
theeastcountygazette.com
Burglary Suspects in Fatal Police Chase Crash
The suspects in last weekend’s police pursuit that culminated in a deadly accident are linked to a series of burglaries in the D.C., Maryland, and Virginia areas. Garland police said the suspect car was linked to burglaries in eight Texas locations, including Dallas, Arlington, and Mesquite, on the night of the chase.
fox4news.com
Another Garland business may have been targeted by recently discovered burglary ring
GARLAND, Texas - The list of business owners who may have been targeted by a burglary ring, which Garland police said they recently busted, is growing. Businesses have been reaching out to FOX 4 all week trying to see if their break-ins are all connected. One business in Garland was...
Who is Aaron Dean? Former Fort Worth officer charged in her death heads to trial three years later
FORT WORTH, Texas — Former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean is set to go on trial for murder after he shot and killed Atatania Jefferson in October 2019. So who is Dean? WFAA took a look at his personnel files and videos of his job interview with Fort Worth P.D. to shed light on his past.
White Settlement Police seek motorcycle rider
Police in White Settlement is searching for a motorcyclist who performed some dangerous stunts while leading officers on a brief high-speed chase on Friday.
Don’t Fall For the Same Rent Scam as This McKinney, Texas Family
Scammers are the absolute worst. They have a plethora of ways to steal your money or your personal information. They will disguise it as a fancy giveaway or some sob story to pull at your heart strings to get your money or, in this case, are able to disguise themselves as a rental company to get you into a house. This happened to a McKinney, Texas family of five who lost a lot of money are now looking for a new place to live.
McKinney officer fatally shoots suspect, police say
MCKINNEY, Texas — McKinney police say one of their officers fatally shot a suspect during a foot chase Friday afternoon. In a post on the McKinney Police Department's Facebook page, police stated officers were called about a domestic disturbance in the 3100 block of Medical Center Drive. A woman...
fox4news.com
Suspect arrested after crashing through fence during police chase in Dallas
DALLAS - Dallas police arrested a man who was believed to be armed following a chase late Saturday night. According to police, someone called 911 at about 11 p.m., reporting a man with a gun inside a pickup truck near W. Saner Avenue and S. Westmoreland Road, in West Oak Cliff.
Flower Mound Police Blotter
The following is a summary of recent incident reports made to the Flower Mound Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:. On Oct. 8 at 2:10 a.m., a 61-year-old resident in the 3800 block of River Walk Drive reported that an unknown 23-year-old woman entered his apartment and started assaulting him and destroying his apartment. The suspect’s dad came to the scene, and the woman was found outside laying on the ground. She resisted arrest, but officers were able to take her into custody.
Woman wounded in Fort Worth Poly neighborhood shooting
Police are looking for the gunman who wounded a woman in the Fort Worth Poly neighborhood last night. Just past 8 p.m. the woman was walking from her home on South Littlejohn Avenue
