dpdbeat.com

Homicide at 3600 N. Buckner Blvd

On November 27, 2022, at about 12:35 a.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 3600 block of N. Buckner Boulevard. The preliminary investigation determined that when officers arrived, they found two female victims in the parking lot suffering from gunshot wounds. Both females were transported to a local hospital...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Triple shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 critically injured in Dallas

DALLAS - One woman is dead and another is in critical condition at a hospital following a triple shooting in Dallas overnight Saturday. Dallas police said the shooting happened just after 12:30 a.m., after a fight outside a business. Two female victims were found in the parking lot of a...
DALLAS, TX
easttexasradio.com

McKinney Police Kill Suspect

McKinney Police shot and killed a man who allegedly threatened his mother with an ax Friday afternoon. The 30-year-old unnamed man attempted to flee from officers, but an officer fired shots at some point. They took the suspect to McKinney’s hospital, where they pronounced him deceased. The Texas Rangers have been contacted and will lead the investigation.
MCKINNEY, TX
WFAA

1 person killed, 2 injured after shooting in Dallas

DALLAS — One woman died and two other people were injured after a shooting overnight Sunday. Dallas Police said officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 3600 block of N. Buckner Boulevard just after 12:30 a.m. Officers found two women in a parking lot at the scene...
DALLAS, TX
Fort Worth Weekly

Send in the Goons

Speaking at a recent meeting, a board member for TAD (Tarrant Appraisal District), Rich DeOtte, argued to release the findings from an August investigation publicly. In the report’s summary, attorneys with the Texas law firm Walsh Gallegos concluded that TAD’s director of residential appraisal did not break any laws when he allegedly used government resources last year to file complaints with the Texas Department of Licensing and Registration (TDLR) against a local Realtor.
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

Melissa Highsmith, missing for 51 years, found in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — It's an early Christmas miracle for one Fort Worth family. A woman who disappeared over five decades ago was found in Fort Worth this week, her family announced Sunday.Melissa Highsmith went missing when she was kidnapped by a babysitter at her parents' Fort Worth home in 1971. She was just 22 months old at the time of her disappearance.Over the next 51 years, Highsmith's family and police searched diligently for her, even following up on recent tips about possible sightings in North Carolina. In the end, however, Melissa was found living in Fort Worth under the name...
FORT WORTH, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitives Captured in California, Dallas and San Antonio

AUSTIN – Three of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted offenders are back in custody following recent arrests. Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive Julian Murillo was arrested November 15, in California. Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders Catarino Chavez III was arrested on November 17, in Dallas, and Daniel Munoz was arrested also on November 17, in San Antonio. A Crime Stoppers reward will be paid in Murillo’s capture.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
theeastcountygazette.com

Burglary Suspects in Fatal Police Chase Crash

The suspects in last weekend’s police pursuit that culminated in a deadly accident are linked to a series of burglaries in the D.C., Maryland, and Virginia areas. Garland police said the suspect car was linked to burglaries in eight Texas locations, including Dallas, Arlington, and Mesquite, on the night of the chase.
MESQUITE, TX
US105

Don’t Fall For the Same Rent Scam as This McKinney, Texas Family

Scammers are the absolute worst. They have a plethora of ways to steal your money or your personal information. They will disguise it as a fancy giveaway or some sob story to pull at your heart strings to get your money or, in this case, are able to disguise themselves as a rental company to get you into a house. This happened to a McKinney, Texas family of five who lost a lot of money are now looking for a new place to live.
MCKINNEY, TX
WFAA

McKinney officer fatally shoots suspect, police say

MCKINNEY, Texas — McKinney police say one of their officers fatally shot a suspect during a foot chase Friday afternoon. In a post on the McKinney Police Department's Facebook page, police stated officers were called about a domestic disturbance in the 3100 block of Medical Center Drive. A woman...
MCKINNEY, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Flower Mound Police Blotter

The following is a summary of recent incident reports made to the Flower Mound Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:. On Oct. 8 at 2:10 a.m., a 61-year-old resident in the 3800 block of River Walk Drive reported that an unknown 23-year-old woman entered his apartment and started assaulting him and destroying his apartment. The suspect’s dad came to the scene, and the woman was found outside laying on the ground. She resisted arrest, but officers were able to take her into custody.
FLOWER MOUND, TX

