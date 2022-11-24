On November 15th, 2022, the United Nations estimated that the world’s population had hit a new milestone of 8 billion people. Since the industrial revolution, the population has increased at rates never seen before. It took around 123 years to grow from 1 billion to 2 billion people, but it only took 12 years for the earth’s population to go from 7 to 8 billion. Improvements in quality of life, healthcare, and consistent birth rates have allowed babies to be born more often and for people to pass away later.

