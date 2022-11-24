Read full article on original website
Some employers easing degree requirements for jobs
With more jobs than job seekers, companies are rethinking qualifications even for high-paying jobs.
dallasexpress.com
Railroad Strike Could Cripple National Supply Chains
Consumers around the nation may see heightened gas and grocery prices if the railroads and all 12 railroad unions do not reach a deal to avert the strike slated for December 5. The Association of American Railroads announced in September that a strike had been averted due to tentative agreements...
dallasexpress.com
Earth’s Population Hits 8 Billion, What Next?
On November 15th, 2022, the United Nations estimated that the world’s population had hit a new milestone of 8 billion people. Since the industrial revolution, the population has increased at rates never seen before. It took around 123 years to grow from 1 billion to 2 billion people, but it only took 12 years for the earth’s population to go from 7 to 8 billion. Improvements in quality of life, healthcare, and consistent birth rates have allowed babies to be born more often and for people to pass away later.
