West Long Branch, NJ

The Monmouth University Center for the Arts presents Film Screening and Fine Art Conversations at Closing of Miriam Beerman Exhibit

 4 days ago
New Jersey Stage

The Artist Dor Guez Examines the Layered Histories of Jerusalem at the Princeton University Art Museum

Colony 2021, Three-channel video installation, by Dor Guez. (PRINCETON, NJ) -- The Jaffa-based artist Dor Guez’s penetrating transformations of early twentieth-century photographs of Jerusalem will be the subject of a thought-provoking exhibition at the Princeton University Art Museum’s galleries at Art@Bainbridge. The exhibition, titled Colony / Dor Guez, opens December 10, 2022, and will be on view through February 12, 2023.
PRINCETON, NJ
New Jersey Stage

American Repertory Ballet, featuring Capital Philharmonic of New Jersey, presents Tchaikovsky's Nutcracker Ballet

(TRENTON, NJ) -- The American Repertory Ballet, featuring Capital Philharmonic of New Jersey, presents Tchaikovsky's Nutcracker Ballet at the Patriots Theater at the War Memorial in Trenton on Sunday, December 11th. The performance begins at 2:00pm. This holiday favorite tells the magical story of Clara and her Nutcracker Prince as...
TRENTON, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Axelrod Contemporary Ballet Theater presents "The Nutcracker Rocks" starring Josh Canfield

(HOLMDEL, NJ) -- Josh Canfield, actor and former CBS Survivor contestant will reprise his role as Clara’s eccentric rocker Uncle Drosselmeyer in Axelrod Contemporary Ballet Theater (AXCBT)’s The Nutcracker Rocks. Canfield has appeared on Broadway, Off-Broadway, and at A.R.T., in productions including the Tony Award-winning production of Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812, Doctor Zhivago and the touring Broadway production of Falsettos.
HOLMDEL, NJ
Gotham Gazette

New York Universities, It’s Time to Tear Down That Wall

New York universities are walling people out. Major private institutions across the city are surrounded by gates, but not because they are in the most dangerous neighborhoods. Rather, it appears that largely white student bodies are being walled off from their surrounding communities because of unfounded fear of racial others.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New Jersey Stage

South Jersey Pops Orchestra Presents Holiday Favorites Old and New in "All is Bright" on Dec. 11

(CHERRY HILL, NJ) -- The South Jersey Pops, the region’s own non-profit orchestra, continues its 51st season as it presents its holiday special, “All is Bright” on December 11, 2022, at Lenape High School in Medford, NJ. The concert will feature uplifting holiday staples from classical to pop culture, performed by the 60-piece orchestra along with special guests.
MEDFORD, NJ
New Jersey Stage

The Smithereens Return to Carteret Performing Arts & Events Center on Saturday

(CARTERET, NJ) -- The Smithereens return to the Carteret Performing Arts & Events Center on Saturday, December 3 with a celebration of their Jersey roots and the musical heritage that shaped their sound. Since the passing of Pat Dinizio, Jim Babjak, Dennis Diken and Mike Mesaros have continued forward with the addition of Marshall Crenshaw and Gin Blossom’s lead singer Robin Wilson. Crenshaw will be the guest vocalist in Carteret. Showtime is 8:00pm.
CARTERET, NJ
vasttourist.com

21 Best & Fun Things to Do in Montclair NJ (New Jersey)

Montclair, New Jersey, is considered one of the best places to live in the United States of America by many sources, including Conde Nast Traveler. Whether you want to visit this part of New Jersey or live there, you are bound to find something that interests you in this city.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Lightning Jar to Headline Songwriter's Holiday Show

(ASBURY PARK, NJ) -- Invigorated by their recent 10-Year Reunion show at The Saint, Lightning Jar returns for a holiday homecoming on Thursday, December 29 at Langosta Lounge. This time, they've asked Nashville songwriters and Asbury Park friends Ashley McKinley and Colton Kayser to join them. The special songwriter's holiday show includes Ashley McKinley, Colton Kayser Band, and Lightning Jar. Showtime is 8:00pm.
ASBURY PARK, NJ
Wallpaper*

Rockefeller Center unveils new look in time for its Christmas tree lighting

The recent revitalisation of Rockefeller Center has drawn visitors from both near and far to its well-honed curation of retail, culinary and design-savvy offerings. It’s a revolution that has been quietly happening over the past few years, first with the transformation of a 1930s rooftop space, perched on top of Radio City Music Hall, into Radio Park – a half-acre garden and terrace available for business tenants to use – by the landscape design firm HM White in 2021, followed by the makeover of the lobby in 50 Rockefeller Plaza by the New York design firm Studio Mellone, that was unveiled earlier this year. Even its iconic ice-skating rink enjoyed a new second life as the roller-skating disco, Flipper’s Roller Boogie Palace, during summer 2022.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New Jersey Stage

The Newark Boys Chorus School will present its holiday concert program in Princeton & Newark

(PRINCETON, NJ) -- The Newark Boys Chorus School will present its holiday concert program, ‘Tis the Season, on Saturday, December 10th at Nassau Presbyterian Church (61 Nassau Street) in Princeton at 5:00pm and at Grace Episcopal Church (950 Broad Street) in Newark on Monday, December 19th at 7:00pm. The program features joyous holiday favorites and works written for the NBCS Concert Chorus.
PRINCETON, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Hudson Theatre Works presents its Annual 10 Minute Play Festival Benefit

(WEEHAWKEN, NJ) -- Hudson Theatre Works presents two benefit performances of it’s annual 10 Minute Play Festival to benefit the theatre company. This year includes new plays written by some of our most illustrious playwrights, including J John Patrick Shanley, Richard Vetere, Barbara Blatner, Joanne Hoersch, Zach Weed, Lenny Horst, and Sarah T. Schwab. Performances take place Friday and Saturday, December 9th and 10th at 8:00pm.
WEEHAWKEN, NJ
New Jersey Stage

