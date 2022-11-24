The Monmouth University Center for the Arts presents Film Screening and Fine Art Conversations at Closing of Miriam Beerman Exhibit

Read full article on original website
The Artist Dor Guez Examines the Layered Histories of Jerusalem at the Princeton University Art Museum
Colony 2021, Three-channel video installation, by Dor Guez. (PRINCETON, NJ) -- The Jaffa-based artist Dor Guez’s penetrating transformations of early twentieth-century photographs of Jerusalem will be the subject of a thought-provoking exhibition at the Princeton University Art Museum’s galleries at Art@Bainbridge. The exhibition, titled Colony / Dor Guez, opens December 10, 2022, and will be on view through February 12, 2023.
American Repertory Ballet, featuring Capital Philharmonic of New Jersey, presents Tchaikovsky's Nutcracker Ballet
(TRENTON, NJ) -- The American Repertory Ballet, featuring Capital Philharmonic of New Jersey, presents Tchaikovsky's Nutcracker Ballet at the Patriots Theater at the War Memorial in Trenton on Sunday, December 11th. The performance begins at 2:00pm. This holiday favorite tells the magical story of Clara and her Nutcracker Prince as...
Axelrod Contemporary Ballet Theater presents "The Nutcracker Rocks" starring Josh Canfield
(HOLMDEL, NJ) -- Josh Canfield, actor and former CBS Survivor contestant will reprise his role as Clara’s eccentric rocker Uncle Drosselmeyer in Axelrod Contemporary Ballet Theater (AXCBT)’s The Nutcracker Rocks. Canfield has appeared on Broadway, Off-Broadway, and at A.R.T., in productions including the Tony Award-winning production of Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812, Doctor Zhivago and the touring Broadway production of Falsettos.
Creating Change Network Seeks Participation from the New Jersey Arts Community for National Day of Racial Healing
The Creating Change Network, a program hosted by New Jersey Theatre Alliance and ArtPride New Jersey that aims to build a more equitable, just, accessible, and anti-racist arts community in New Jersey, will facilitate participation by the state’s arts community in the National Day of Racial Healing, on January 17, 2023.
Gotham Gazette
New York Universities, It’s Time to Tear Down That Wall
New York universities are walling people out. Major private institutions across the city are surrounded by gates, but not because they are in the most dangerous neighborhoods. Rather, it appears that largely white student bodies are being walled off from their surrounding communities because of unfounded fear of racial others.
South Jersey Pops Orchestra Presents Holiday Favorites Old and New in "All is Bright" on Dec. 11
(CHERRY HILL, NJ) -- The South Jersey Pops, the region’s own non-profit orchestra, continues its 51st season as it presents its holiday special, “All is Bright” on December 11, 2022, at Lenape High School in Medford, NJ. The concert will feature uplifting holiday staples from classical to pop culture, performed by the 60-piece orchestra along with special guests.
Foodie Website Names This The Best Pizza Place in New Jersey
There may be no more controversial topic in the history of New Jersey than the battle for the best pizza, so why don't we dive right into the middle of it? A foodie website has named the best pizza in New Jersey. Let the battle begin. This is without a...
The Smithereens Return to Carteret Performing Arts & Events Center on Saturday
(CARTERET, NJ) -- The Smithereens return to the Carteret Performing Arts & Events Center on Saturday, December 3 with a celebration of their Jersey roots and the musical heritage that shaped their sound. Since the passing of Pat Dinizio, Jim Babjak, Dennis Diken and Mike Mesaros have continued forward with the addition of Marshall Crenshaw and Gin Blossom’s lead singer Robin Wilson. Crenshaw will be the guest vocalist in Carteret. Showtime is 8:00pm.
The Most Amazing Old Fashioned Christmas Town Is Right In New Jersey
This town has a Santa Run, a beautiful Christmas house tour, and train rides, and is a great day trip from Ocean and Monmouth counties!. Are you finally getting into the Christmas spirit?. Decorating the house, putting up the tree, listening to your favorite Christmas songs, and making cookies are...
Rock the Holidays with the Strictly 60s Band at the Ocean County Library
(SURF CITY, NJ) -- Relive the passion of rock and roll’s early years and rediscover the thrill of holiday time when the Strictly 60s Band will perform at the Ocean County Library Long Beach Island Branch on Saturday, December 10. Showtime is 2:00pm. The New Jersey-based ensemble will rock...
vasttourist.com
21 Best & Fun Things to Do in Montclair NJ (New Jersey)
Montclair, New Jersey, is considered one of the best places to live in the United States of America by many sources, including Conde Nast Traveler. Whether you want to visit this part of New Jersey or live there, you are bound to find something that interests you in this city.
Lightning Jar to Headline Songwriter's Holiday Show
(ASBURY PARK, NJ) -- Invigorated by their recent 10-Year Reunion show at The Saint, Lightning Jar returns for a holiday homecoming on Thursday, December 29 at Langosta Lounge. This time, they've asked Nashville songwriters and Asbury Park friends Ashley McKinley and Colton Kayser to join them. The special songwriter's holiday show includes Ashley McKinley, Colton Kayser Band, and Lightning Jar. Showtime is 8:00pm.
Wallpaper*
Rockefeller Center unveils new look in time for its Christmas tree lighting
The recent revitalisation of Rockefeller Center has drawn visitors from both near and far to its well-honed curation of retail, culinary and design-savvy offerings. It’s a revolution that has been quietly happening over the past few years, first with the transformation of a 1930s rooftop space, perched on top of Radio City Music Hall, into Radio Park – a half-acre garden and terrace available for business tenants to use – by the landscape design firm HM White in 2021, followed by the makeover of the lobby in 50 Rockefeller Plaza by the New York design firm Studio Mellone, that was unveiled earlier this year. Even its iconic ice-skating rink enjoyed a new second life as the roller-skating disco, Flipper’s Roller Boogie Palace, during summer 2022.
"Jersey City Nutcracker" Brings Holiday Tradition Home
For more than a decade, Jersey City has had its own special holiday tradition: Nimbus Dance’s Jersey City Nutcracker. The city-centric show runs from Dec. 9 through 23 at the new Nimbus Arts Center. About the author: Maddie Orton is an Emmy-winning journalist and documentary filmmaker. She has worked...
The Newark Boys Chorus School will present its holiday concert program in Princeton & Newark
(PRINCETON, NJ) -- The Newark Boys Chorus School will present its holiday concert program, ‘Tis the Season, on Saturday, December 10th at Nassau Presbyterian Church (61 Nassau Street) in Princeton at 5:00pm and at Grace Episcopal Church (950 Broad Street) in Newark on Monday, December 19th at 7:00pm. The program features joyous holiday favorites and works written for the NBCS Concert Chorus.
Montclair Art Museum Presents vanessa german:...please imagine all the things I cannot say...
(MONTCLAIR, NJ) -- The Montclair Art Museum (MAM) presents a new exhibition opening in February of 2023 featuring the work of vanessa german (b. 1976) entitled ...please imagine all the things I cannot say... The exhibition runs from February 11, 2023 to June 25, 2023. vanessa german: …please imagine all...
Ramapo College presents a Virtual event: Considering the Past to Shape the Future: The U.S. and the Holocaust
(MAHWAH, NJ) -- Join Ramapo College of New Jersey on Thursday, December 1 at 4:00pm for an important conversation reflecting on the recent documentary film, The U.S. and the Holocaust, directed by Ken Burns, Lynn Novak, and Sarah Botstein. This event, presented via Zoom, is free and open to the public. Register in advance here.
Walter Wickiser Gallery Inc. presents a Virtual Exhibition: "Thomas Kelly: Schoolyard Forever"
(NEW YORK, NY) -- Walter Wickiser Gallery Inc. presents a virtual exhibition, "Thomas Kelly: Schoolyard Forever," now through January 17th, 2023. The exhibition is virtual on Artsy.net with images and details available in a private viewing room. Artsy is the premier art gallery website with millions of views per day.
The Artist Collective Troupe presents "Elf: The Musical" in Belmar
(BELMAR, NJ) -- The Artist Collective Troupe will present their holiday show, Elf: The Musical at Belmar Elementary School in Belmar from December 9-11. Based on the beloved holiday film, the musical tells the story of Buddy, a young orphan, who mistakenly crawls into Santa’s bag of gifts and is transported to the North Pole.
Hudson Theatre Works presents its Annual 10 Minute Play Festival Benefit
(WEEHAWKEN, NJ) -- Hudson Theatre Works presents two benefit performances of it’s annual 10 Minute Play Festival to benefit the theatre company. This year includes new plays written by some of our most illustrious playwrights, including J John Patrick Shanley, Richard Vetere, Barbara Blatner, Joanne Hoersch, Zach Weed, Lenny Horst, and Sarah T. Schwab. Performances take place Friday and Saturday, December 9th and 10th at 8:00pm.
ABOUT
New Jersey Stage covers arts & entertainment throughout the Garden State via a daily website.
