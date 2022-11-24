Read full article on original website
Related
maryland.gov
Plane Crash Update: Pilot And Passenger Transported To Area Hospital After Successful Rescue Operation In Montgomery Co.
(GAITHERSBURG, MD) – The pilot and passenger of a single engine plane that crashed yesterday into a power line tower in Montgomery County have been rescued and transported to an area hospital for medical treatment. The pilot is identified as Patrick Merkle, 66, of Washington, D.C. He was operating...
maryland.gov
State Police On Scene Of Plane Crash In Montgomery County
(GAITHERSBURG, MD) – Maryland State Police are on the scene of a single engine plane crash in Montgomery County where rescue efforts are underway. The plane involved is a Mooney Mike 20P single engine plane. The pilot is identified as Patrick Merkle, 65, of Washington, D.C. The passenger is identified as Jan Williams, 66, of Louisiana. Both the pilot and the passenger are reportedly unharmed inside the aircraft awaiting rescue.
Comments / 0